Recent Post
- Hear what Mikhail Gorbachev said about USSR communism in 1993
- John Dean predicts how DOJ will respond to Trump’s request
- See what Melania Trump has been doing since leaving White House
- Ukraine launches offensive in Russian-occupied Kherson region
- Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet Union president, dead at age 91
73 comments
Before they went through her clothes and underwear, they donned hazmat suits and helmets to prevent them contracting STDs.
Did they say that in the story ?
Priceless!!!
WELL SHE BETTER LEAVE HIM SOON BEFORE HE LOSES ALL HIS MONEY….
@KIT I wonder if Melania will visit lil donny while he’s in prison or will she divorce him and find her a new man ? 🤔
All that money, you’d think she could afford a soul. 😆
1 Leonel Ventura Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgaFEZCHz_k
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
THEY ONLY BUY SOULS WHERE SHE GOES .
Good one
@Mohamed Trevino 👹🔥🔥🔥
The former first lady should be careful that she doesn’t pass before her husband, otherwise her husband is likely to have his ex dug up so he can save a buck and intern them in the same box.
then he can get the ‘documents’ he probably hid in that coffin.
@Tom So You know, that might not be so far fetched. Now I’m wondering if he’s got a musleom (or however it’s spelt, it’s getting late here on my end) on that site. It’s the sort of thing uber wealthy might build, probably with mosaics of his greatness and a few statues to his insanity.
She’s never really done anything
Be Best is mightily labor-intensive! And she’s not so young anymore.
As she is out of a job, how is she going to pay for her tucks & lifts? Donald won’t spend any more money on her. He saves it for his girlfriends. Or his next first lady…
…Kayleigh McEnema? She totally adores him.
Kayleigh Trump. Sounds not bad, eh?
@NBA1 👹🔥🔥🔥
Paid a lot of lip service!!!° 💋
@kay armstrong Looks like you’ve fallen for the 6 languages line of BS.
Nails, beauty treatments, massages, lunches with her son, watch TV, shop online, go for a ride with her driver to shop in private, consult with her plastic surgeon, change clothes 3 times day, take calls from people that run her digital business, boss the MAL staff around to get assert her authority etc. That’s a day in Melania’s life.
Dr. Biden does real work in education, has genuine warmth, and likes decorating for the holidays!
Melania is great..she’s did what she did to be great.
Do need to be call Dr. to be great.
Nails, beauty treatments, massages, lunches with her son, watch TV, shop online, go for a ride with her driver to shop in private, consult with her plastic surgeon, change clothes 3 times day, take calls from people that run her digital business, boss the MAL staff around to get assert her authority etc. That’s a day in Melania’s life.
@Ghost G ESL ?
Trump University grad ?
Go Traitors !
A grifter that has learned from a bigger grifter. Sure seems that people just want to give these people money.
I dont
😂🤣😂🤣
To obtain financial freedom, one must be either a business owner, an investor or both, generating passive income, particularly on a monthly basis.
@matt chase Thanks i just called him now and he picked up, thank you so much i
appreciate.
I’m glad i invested with Mr Michael Williams on a binary options, he’s miraculously turned my life around, he’s the best i thank him so much for doing a great job I’m currently enjoying my payout.
such kind of information we don’t get from most YouTubers, i will get in touch with him right away.
SCAM
@Kristy Campbell 👹🔥🔥🔥
Avoiding any physical contact with Donnie? That’s the most logical thing that she could be doing
@T H Handsome and fit 30 or 40 yrs old male yoga instructor, 🤔
That’s not what was said.
Gotta ask…do the snakes bring you money? Or do you have to pick it up? Or do they pay in molly? or is it cause you make the snakes work on X so they’re more into that kind of work? Oh no no, is it like Malcolm x? Do you still call it a stable or is it a burrow? As you can imagine I have many more questions but I’m not sure if YouTube is the place to get into…ummm let’s call it your employee consumers relations.
The most vacuous first lady ever.
@Troy Stewart I thought the same thing also that she could be the mole, she could go thru anything and no one would question her.
Have you seen the teeth on michelle and that wobbly stick between her legs? That freaking scary.
And that is being nice.
Who care’s, you knew what you sign up for Melania.
Care’s? Go get your GED–it’s whispering to you…
I could not care LESS about this “woman”… anyone who thinks it is a good idea to have a child with a malignant narcissist as a father needs their head examined.. money or not. She’s nothing but a gold digger… I have ZERO respect.
Having his child is her only currency. Love was never in the equation.
She is also a narcissist, they are alike in that. I shall assume the little boy is as well. Personality disorders do have some genetic connections.
So ducking gross .f..
Perfect couple, they deserved each other.
Well we finally found something that Melania “I really don’t care do U?” Trump actually DOES care about…her “designer clothes” being taken out of her closet and left in disarray. That really triggers her.
Chuckles!
@Billy SBC I am very much entertained with your comment! Hilarious
Nails, beauty treatments, massages, lunches with her son, watch TV, shop online, go for a ride with her driver to shop in private, consult with her plastic surgeon, change clothes 3 times day, take calls from people that run her digital business, boss the MAL staff around to get assert her authority etc. That’s a day in Melania’s life.
Don’t care one iota what Melania is doing. It sure as hell isn’t helping others or improving lives.
1 1X4X9 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgaFEZCHz_k
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Andrea Madden 👹🔥🔥🔥
Laughing out loud… she was a disgrace
Time for Melania to wear the ” I Don’t Care” coat again.
I agree
1. Probably upset they went through her things because they found tools that help her since you know she ain’t sleeping with “it”. And 2. She’s probably one of the sources helping the government so he’ll go away. She probably at Ivana’s funeral thought, “Dammit, why wasn’t it him first.” 😆
Trump 2024!
@J Jasper: That’s an intriguing thought but I think he’ll live longer than that.
@J Jasper Trump 20-24 years in jail 👍👍👍
@Ray Ray I hope NOT…
@Jeffrey Moatz PERFECT!
I guess she can “Be Best” all by herself now…
1 Beautiful Loser Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgaFEZCHz_k
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Mohamed Trevino 👹🔥🔥🔥
If anyone thinks Melania is a victim, or had just made a bad decision, think again. She wouldn’t have even been in the position or circumstance to meet trump in the first place if she did understand what game was being played. She’s done fine for herself and that’s all that matters to her. She never was First Lady material.
@itzvincentx3 dude get a life
@Gary Rumain tell us about her relatives jumping the line .. these immigrants!
@Gary Rumain if what you got out of that was that bringing family over is wrong, you need to learn to read.
Let’s guess… nothing like she did nothing as “First Lady”. She’s a horror
1 L F Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgaFEZCHz_k
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Mohamed Trevino 👹🔥🔥🔥