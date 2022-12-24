Recent Post
- See why a conservative Christian couple is advocating for abortion rights
- Tapper says Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 testimony transcript ‘like a mob movie’
- Anchor says she didn’t know reporter was on camera due to whiteout conditions
- Despite Musk’s claims, there’s no proof the FBI told Twitter to suppress Hunter Biden story
- Hear heartbreaking pleas from families of Iranians facing execution
84 comments
You can’t use facts and evidence for people who are determined to hold onto fairytales
It does not matter how much they inconvenience those with less resources go through it is only problematic when it HAPPENS TO THEM
Trump love babies and american life .
@Eduardo Oliveira I see you are still out there trolling by many different names… now….
Doctors and women have been saying this all along. JFC.
Classic “I only understand when it happens to me” conservatives.
@Talitha Leah It’s a woman who had a miscarriage.. * The Better question is: What do you call a woman who doesn’t use birth control and has an abortion for no other reason other than they don’t want to care for a child they help create? 🤔
@Rambo, John J and what do you call the man who didn’t use birth control and helped create a child that the woman didn’t agree to have?
@Talitha Leah A FATHER! 😳 WTF is wrong with YOU?
@Rambo, John J you are bad at reasoning.
@Talitha Leah What? I answered BOTH of your questions… YOU NEVER answered MY question: “What do you call a Woman who has unprotected sex then has an abortion because she doesn’t want to take care of a child”? Answer IT!
My heart goes out to the Hartles.
Do you mean the babies dying from abortion? That was funny
Trump was against baby abortion !
@David define “baby”
Nope
Because, It’s Not A MORAL Issue!!!!!!! BUT IT DAMN SURE, IS A PRIVATE ONE!!!!!!!!!
If this heartbreaking tragedy had not happened to this couple, sadly, they would still be advocating to ban abortion. The Supreme Court decision did not only affect women who are Democrats.
@Jimmy James
https://youtu.be/DonaldTrumpsAmericanCarnagexT3hPuY8w5M
https://youtu.be/DonaldTrumpsAmericanCarnagexT3hPuY8w5M
@Nicholas Nicklebee and James also .. probably the same loser person using many different names….he should learn some human compassion and decency……
@SEEK THE TRUTH! No matter what name people use…there is only one God that watches over us all …God is God….but by many different names…. Good luck and may you be blessed….
@Brandy M. Williams there is no right to abortion. Never was, never will be. Abortion is a human rights violation.
I’m sorry for you lost. My wife and I knows what that’s like. My wife kept having a miscarriage. One of them we opted for an abortion. We thought everything was fine until my wife got really really sick. By the time we got to the ER there was no heartbeat, then we kept trying and for some reason she kept having a miscarriage. Our daughter was born in 06 and after she was born we tried again a year later and she had another miscarriage. We only have one child who’s healthy. We figured that maybe we’re only meant to have one child.
And isn’t it great that you had that choice?
I don’t have any sympathy for them. It is only a problem when it is not theirs and not yours. I never understood the anti-abortion crowd. If you’re against, it’s just fine, just don’t do the procedure. But don’t force your believes on others.
@Jimmy James Who?
@Susan Chen go away. They will never join “our side”. It’s not about ” life” it never has been. It’s about controlling women.
@Mike Andra a literal parasite feeding off someone else’s body? If anything, the woman has plenty of reason for self defense if desired. Don’t be a moron
Thats like saying if you don’t like slavery don’t have a slave. The slave masters never could understant the abolishionists. The abolishionists understood owning another human being was wrong. People who are anti-abortion understand killing babies is wrong.
@Neil Lauritsen No, they don’t understand anything. They don’t even make exceptions for fetuses with zero chance of survival that could also kill the mother. Many of these idiotic laws been pushed don’t even make exceptions for things like ectopic pregnancies. Your comparison to slavery is so stupid it’s ridiculous.
“The government shouldn’t be able to tell you what to do.” Exactly, under any circumstance. This one was particularly tragic, but lawmakers have no business controlling any woman’s body.
@Jeff Goddin Its their religion that gets the freedom not yours !..happy to be an atheist,people can believe what they want but they dont have the right to force that belief on the rest of us.
@Michele Phipps there was no choice in Washington state.
@Dale Hedrick hahaha… we’re not talking homicide. But compare apples to oranges. Also, you fail to take into account other factors. Like various states laws and even intent. But hey, name call. Wouldn’t expect an actual discourse from someone who fails to acknowledge simple truths.
@Jeff Goddin exactly how is our government forcing religion on us?
@Neil Lauritsen Indirectly. When people vote religion first, they are imposing their religion thru their vote, which is antithetical to America.
Sarcastic rage. When the dying “feeemale” was a ten-year-old, these people were fine with trying to send the doctor who saved her life to jail. Yeah, THESE people.
@robert osborne Likewise for Senator Rob Portman.
Its a sad situation they experienced but DDDDUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!
Many republicans don’t understand the absolute meanings of terms like: “family”, “fetus”, and “helping”.💙✊💙
@Plant Based Its strange,as if such people can only recognise others as
human beings if they are actually related to them .
@Intercat abortion has never saved a life.
@robert osborne that moment when a pro abort claims others don’t recognize human beings as human beings. #irony #hypocrite
“How dismal it is to see present day Americans yearning for the very orthodoxy that their country was founded to escape.”
Christopher Hitchens
@Human Beings R Thinking Beings
Bet this question:
If our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, anyone that opposes this freedom is opposing American values?
Yes?
@Human Beings R Thinking Beings
Secular government, not anti-Christian government.
America was founded as a Secular nation, with freedom guaranteed regarding religion.
We have two clauses within the first amendment which mention religion, and both are exclusionary.
One prevents government from interfering with religion, the other prevents religion from interfering with government.
This is what as know on as the separation of church and state.
@Human Beings R Thinking Beings
Religion doesn’t encourage thought.
In fact, it encourages believing what you’re told in the absence of evidence.
A Secular government doesn’t discourage thought. It discourages religion from interfering with other people’s lives.
Christopher Hitchens would be the last person on earth I would quote
What does religion have to do with abortion?
As sad & disheartened I am for this couple…I can’t help but know that their abortion beliefs would be exactly as they were had their child not had this defect…that they would continue to advocate for a country-wide ban on abortions. Like every other goddamn republican pro-lifer, nothing needs to change until it affects them personally. This is so hypocritical, it disgusts me. Poor, poor them. Not! Yes, I said all that!
Is Abortion A Human Right ?(3 minute 11 seconds)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9SHLN3XGS4
Exactly, until it affects them personally. They don’t care.
Yes, no empathy but only selfishness.
@kittenpawsbb You haven’t read the Bible, have you? God had babies killed all the time. Check-out the following verses:
Hosea 13:16
Numbers 31:15-17
Matthew 24:37-39
Isaiah 13:15-18
Numbers 5:19-21
Judges 16:27-30
I Samuel 9:11-14, etc., etc., etc., etc.
There are many, many, MANY places in the Bible where God demanded the deaths of babies all the time, so don’t come at me with your holier-than-thou attitude…bcuz I really HAVE read the Bible. I became an atheist after reading it, btw. Who, in their right mind, buys that crap?
@Chiclet Satan has read the Bible too, another thing you have in common. 💁🏽♀️ Still a murderer. #Repent Let God in, Let God’s will be done. 😌🙏🏽🌟🕊
I have an idea, what if we just stay out of people’s private lives, and leave it up to the woman to decide for herself. I mean it is a private matter, and it is HER body after all. Just a thought.
Republicans don’t believe in privacy, freedom, or democracy.
Yep. Let God sort it out
😠 Fuk David J what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
@Jimmy James
Let a strange republican politician sort it out.
@Jimmy James
Great idea!
I hope he sends a letter!
How lucky for them that they are wealthy and could afford a trip to have the abortion performed. I like these Christians that love imposing their beliefs and rules on others but as soon as they have a problem they think suddenly that’s it’s a more nuanced issue
😠 Fuk Mia M what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Here here. We’ll put.
My conservative cousin was thrilled that RvW was overturned. Until her husbands daughter moved back home and got pregnant….then she was all about shipping her to Maine to get it done.
Hypocrites, all of them! Only those who can afford it will be able to get one
😠 Fuk stirange what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Back in the 70s my mother was assaulted and ended up pregnant at 17. My mother’s extremely Catholic parents first thought was “We’ll consult with the priest and see if he’ll okay an abortion.” My mother decided to keep her baby, despite her parents.
No joke. Hypocritical is just the beginning.
Cool story. Would be even cooler if it was true.
BAHAHA. Well, we all called it
This feels like another case of “I can’t put myself in your shoes, until something directly impacts my own family”, (a position of “lack of empathy” that so many “religious conservatives” seem to be afflicted with). They all too often refuse to give a damn about the pain and/or hardships that other people experience (until “it hits home”).
Paid cnn actors. Do you really think a real conservative would be caught dead on cnn?
😠 Fuk Kyle Raglin what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
@Jimmy James
Yes, certainly – similarly to how you’ve just “been caught” commenting on CNN’s YouTube channel. I imagine they wanted more people to hear what they had to say, much like you want people to hear what you have to say.
Stop killing.
@Mike Andra What you are advocating for is much, much worse than “killing” something that has no idea that it exists in the first place. In fact; what you are pushing for is just as bad if not worse than rape.
We all have areas that we need to have impact us before we understand them from another viewpoint. I am also a Christian that slowly came to the view they have. I did not come to it through the same circumstances but it took time and reflection and other pro-choice people to understand where I was and help me think about all the different views. Insisting they are wrong for how they came to be pro-choice is judgemental and thoughtless and also show a lack of empathy, just as they are accused of being.
😠 Fuk Charity C what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Thank you for taking a stand for everyone who must make this tortuous decision.
😠 Fuk mary lake what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
And not for the unborn child.
To all those pro life. Unless you’ve been in this situation it’s so hard to make a decision!
😠 Fuk Natty c what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
If you are not ready, don’t do it.