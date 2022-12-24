84 comments

  2. It does not matter how much they inconvenience those with less resources go through it is only problematic when it HAPPENS TO THEM

    1. @Talitha Leah  It’s a woman who had a miscarriage.. * The Better question is: What do you call a woman who doesn’t use birth control and has an abortion for no other reason other than they don’t want to care for a child they help create? 🤔

    2. @Rambo, John J and what do you call the man who didn’t use birth control and helped create a child that the woman didn’t agree to have?

    5. @Talitha Leah  What? I answered BOTH of your questions… YOU NEVER answered MY question: “What do you call a Woman who has unprotected sex then has an abortion because she doesn’t want to take care of a child”? Answer IT!

  7. If this heartbreaking tragedy had not happened to this couple, sadly, they would still be advocating to ban abortion. The Supreme Court decision did not only affect women who are Democrats.

    3. @Nicholas Nicklebee and James also .. probably the same loser person using many different names….he should learn some human compassion and decency……

    4. @SEEK THE TRUTH! No matter what name people use…there is only one God that watches over us all …God is God….but by many different names…. Good luck and may you be blessed….

  8. I’m sorry for you lost. My wife and I knows what that’s like. My wife kept having a miscarriage. One of them we opted for an abortion. We thought everything was fine until my wife got really really sick. By the time we got to the ER there was no heartbeat, then we kept trying and for some reason she kept having a miscarriage. Our daughter was born in 06 and after she was born we tried again a year later and she had another miscarriage. We only have one child who’s healthy. We figured that maybe we’re only meant to have one child.

  9. I don’t have any sympathy for them. It is only a problem when it is not theirs and not yours. I never understood the anti-abortion crowd. If you’re against, it’s just fine, just don’t do the procedure. But don’t force your believes on others.

    2. @Susan Chen go away. They will never join “our side”. It’s not about ” life” it never has been. It’s about controlling women.

    3. @Mike Andra a literal parasite feeding off someone else’s body? If anything, the woman has plenty of reason for self defense if desired. Don’t be a moron

    4. Thats like saying if you don’t like slavery don’t have a slave. The slave masters never could understant the abolishionists. The abolishionists understood owning another human being was wrong. People who are anti-abortion understand killing babies is wrong.

    5. @Neil Lauritsen No, they don’t understand anything. They don’t even make exceptions for fetuses with zero chance of survival that could also kill the mother. Many of these idiotic laws been pushed don’t even make exceptions for things like ectopic pregnancies. Your comparison to slavery is so stupid it’s ridiculous.

  10. “The government shouldn’t be able to tell you what to do.” Exactly, under any circumstance. This one was particularly tragic, but lawmakers have no business controlling any woman’s body.

    1. @Jeff Goddin Its their religion that gets the freedom not yours !..happy to be an atheist,people can believe what they want but they dont have the right to force that belief on the rest of us.

    3. @Dale Hedrick hahaha… we’re not talking homicide. But compare apples to oranges. Also, you fail to take into account other factors. Like various states laws and even intent. But hey, name call. Wouldn’t expect an actual discourse from someone who fails to acknowledge simple truths.

    5. @Neil Lauritsen Indirectly. When people vote religion first, they are imposing their religion thru their vote, which is antithetical to America.

  11. Sarcastic rage. When the dying “feeemale” was a ten-year-old, these people were fine with trying to send the doctor who saved her life to jail. Yeah, THESE people.

    2. Its a sad situation they experienced but DDDDUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!
      Many republicans don’t understand the absolute meanings of terms like: “family”, “fetus”, and “helping”.💙✊💙

    3. @Plant Based Its strange,as if such people can only recognise others as
      human beings if they are actually related to them .

    5. @robert osborne that moment when a pro abort claims others don’t recognize human beings as human beings. #irony #hypocrite

  12. “How dismal it is to see present day Americans yearning for the very orthodoxy that their country was founded to escape.”

    Christopher Hitchens

    1. @Human Beings R Thinking Beings
      Bet this question:
      If our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, anyone that opposes this freedom is opposing American values?
      Yes?

    2. @Human Beings R Thinking Beings
      Secular government, not anti-Christian government.
      America was founded as a Secular nation, with freedom guaranteed regarding religion.
      We have two clauses within the first amendment which mention religion, and both are exclusionary.
      One prevents government from interfering with religion, the other prevents religion from interfering with government.
      This is what as know on as the separation of church and state.

    3. @Human Beings R Thinking Beings
      Religion doesn’t encourage thought.
      In fact, it encourages believing what you’re told in the absence of evidence.

      A Secular government doesn’t discourage thought. It discourages religion from interfering with other people’s lives.

  13. As sad & disheartened I am for this couple…I can’t help but know that their abortion beliefs would be exactly as they were had their child not had this defect…that they would continue to advocate for a country-wide ban on abortions. Like every other goddamn republican pro-lifer, nothing needs to change until it affects them personally. This is so hypocritical, it disgusts me. Poor, poor them. Not! Yes, I said all that!

    4. @kittenpawsbb You haven’t read the Bible, have you? God had babies killed all the time. Check-out the following verses:
      Hosea 13:16
      Numbers 31:15-17
      Matthew 24:37-39
      Isaiah 13:15-18
      Numbers 5:19-21
      Judges 16:27-30
      I Samuel 9:11-14, etc., etc., etc., etc.
      There are many, many, MANY places in the Bible where God demanded the deaths of babies all the time, so don’t come at me with your holier-than-thou attitude…bcuz I really HAVE read the Bible. I became an atheist after reading it, btw. Who, in their right mind, buys that crap?

    5. @Chiclet Satan has read the Bible too, another thing you have in common. 💁🏽‍♀️ Still a murderer. #Repent Let God in, Let God’s will be done. 😌🙏🏽🌟🕊

  14. I have an idea, what if we just stay out of people’s private lives, and leave it up to the woman to decide for herself. I mean it is a private matter, and it is HER body after all. Just a thought.

  15. How lucky for them that they are wealthy and could afford a trip to have the abortion performed. I like these Christians that love imposing their beliefs and rules on others but as soon as they have a problem they think suddenly that’s it’s a more nuanced issue

  16. My conservative cousin was thrilled that RvW was overturned. Until her husbands daughter moved back home and got pregnant….then she was all about shipping her to Maine to get it done.

    3. Back in the 70s my mother was assaulted and ended up pregnant at 17. My mother’s extremely Catholic parents first thought was “We’ll consult with the priest and see if he’ll okay an abortion.” My mother decided to keep her baby, despite her parents.
      No joke. Hypocritical is just the beginning.

  17. This feels like another case of “I can’t put myself in your shoes, until something directly impacts my own family”, (a position of “lack of empathy” that so many “religious conservatives” seem to be afflicted with). They all too often refuse to give a damn about the pain and/or hardships that other people experience (until “it hits home”).

    3. @Jimmy James
      Yes, certainly – similarly to how you’ve just “been caught” commenting on CNN’s YouTube channel. I imagine they wanted more people to hear what they had to say, much like you want people to hear what you have to say.

    5. @Mike Andra What you are advocating for is much, much worse than “killing” something that has no idea that it exists in the first place. In fact; what you are pushing for is just as bad if not worse than rape.

  18. We all have areas that we need to have impact us before we understand them from another viewpoint. I am also a Christian that slowly came to the view they have. I did not come to it through the same circumstances but it took time and reflection and other pro-choice people to understand where I was and help me think about all the different views. Insisting they are wrong for how they came to be pro-choice is judgemental and thoughtless and also show a lack of empathy, just as they are accused of being.

