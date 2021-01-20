Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said he is feeling "pretty optimistic" Democrats in Congress will be able to pass legislation to accomplish their agenda even if they will have a slim majority in the Senate. Aired on 01/19/2021.

Katy Tur is an NBC News Correspondent and anchor of the 2 p.m. ET hour of "MSNBC Live."

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

Sen. Whitehouse Is 'Pretty Optimistic' Democrats Can Pass Legislation With Slim Majority | Katy Tur