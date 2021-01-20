Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said he is feeling "pretty optimistic" Democrats in Congress will be able to pass legislation to accomplish their agenda even if they will have a slim majority in the Senate. Aired on 01/19/2021.
Sen. Whitehouse Is 'Pretty Optimistic' Democrats Can Pass Legislation With Slim Majority | Katy Tur
At least he didn’t say ‘cautiously optimistic’. The pressure is on now.
its optimistic for republicans to vote trump guilty in impeachment trial
After several high level corporations halted funding to the GOP after the riot they will. Who woulda thought that trump would destroy his own party and give Democrats the House, Senate, and Presidency on his way out the door. 😂😂😂
@Chauncey W It’s hilarious! I love it. I despise Trump and the alt right as a movement. I don’t despise all the people who support him; many of them are just people who are fed up, they are just blaming the wrong people. The woman who got shot at the capitol? She owned a small business which was a pool cleaning service. She had to take out a personal loan to stay afloat with an interest rate of OVER 100% PER YEAR. Of course she was fed up; she just blamed the democrats because that’s what Trump and Fox news said the problem was. She didn’t get the money for small businesses; massive firms got most of that money.
I hope that we can move forward and stop with the tribalism mindset. It’s so dangerous right now; if we’re not careful in 4 more years we’re going to have an even more divided polarized country, and we might legitimately run into fundamental issues with our democracy where the MAGA mob successfully pressures the government into giving them seats in the house, senate, or just taking over. It’s what they just tried to do if you think about it.
As a Registered Republican, I Concur !!!
#CRIMINALtrumpGopers !!!
💩🤮💩🤮💩🤮💩🤮💩🤮💩
💙🗽💙🗽💙🗽💙🗽💙🗽💙
BECAUSE #JUSTICEMATTERS 👼
CONVICT #TRAITORtrump NOW !!!!!
🗽💙🗽💙🗽💙🗽💙🗽💙🗽
@Chris Smith
As Registered Republican I hope people start calling Gopers what they Really Are
The RADICAL RIGHT
CORPORATE SOCIALISTS
THE “AM I MY BROTHER’S KEEPER ??? Party
RADICAL RIGHT LIARS !!!
#SHITHOLEtrumpTRAITORgopers
💩🤮💩🤮💩🤮💩🤮💩🤮💩
SENATOR WHITEHOUSE…YOU’RE A REMARKABLE ‘GIANT’ AND WE ALL OWE YOU A DEBT OF THANKS FOR ALWAYS…ALWAYS BRAVELY STEPPING UP TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST CRIMINAL, LIARS, AND CRIMINALS IN OUR GOV’T. THKANKS SOOOO MUCH!!
Just watching his genuinely happy face move is peace for the soul.
He has always been the man you see before you. Decent and honorable.
I absolutely adore Sheldon Whitehouse. He’s an honest, sober, clear eyed member of Congress. I simply love his unadorned style…and his disapproval of the people who would use their positons in government for personal gain.
Ditto!
completely agree! No personal grandstanding, no demagoguing. Don’t know why he wasn’t put forward by someone as a prez nominee
I adore him also……the best.
He is everything we always admire in a leader and he is very intelligent and thoughtful in everything he says.
I concur!
So the guy with fake hair, fake tan, fake wife, fake university…….is gonna tell us to look out for fake news…………..gut wrenching 😆😆😆
Fake wife … nah, be nice, Melania had her own sleeping quarters due to her and Donald’s “incompatible daily routines”
I just seen this comment lol https://youtu.be/rYfi3iQyp0w
Jarvanka for President 2024!!!! Make US Rich Again!!!
@john smith “trump guinness world record 2016-2021” trump’s guinness world record for lies will hold up for generations to come possibly till the end of all time
Fake billionaire, fake weight, fake height…
I’m so excited! One. More. Day.
16 hours 52 minutes
12 hours and 5 minutes.
Republicans won’t be able to unilaterally push their pet bills through so they’ll have to do deals across the aisle, like it or not.
Start the impeachment trial today !
Not a bad idea to let more ugly info rise up in the coming days… making it harder for republicans to not convict. Waiting just a bit is actually a good strategy.
@K. McKee … Oh , so my post alone would make the Republicans not convict ? You are not going to change the republicans mind no matter what you do or say.
“…..The sooner the better, I’ve lived long enough, seen much & know for a fact that some people get really feeble minded, sooo they tend too forget easily, we can’t have that, it needs tending too while it’s still fresh…..continue that 2nd IMPEACHMENT & CONVICT THEN JAIL, next all the rest”!!! G-Mommie
Always a pleasure to hear this man. 💐
It is amazing to have him on the senate. He is just a great man. ❤
Give McConnell NOTHING! And tell him to go EFFF himself!
Thank you, Senator, for the honest, if optimistic, optimism:).
Please stop the Dark money Senator Whitehouse!
Dems still seeking Republican approval. Obama’s big mistake, leading to another failure.
Joe Manchin is not in the middle, and neither are Centrist Dems. They are on the right.
Biden walks on the plane, and see Donald sitting there. WILL YOU GET OUT MAN!!!.
No. Nonono. No more asking as of tomorrow. G.T.F.O. will work. 🤭😉
I hope he keeps working on the money driving scotus nominees, decisions, etc.
I have to say, he has pretty cool last name if he ever wants to run for president.
Cant wait to have a president that we dont hear in the news everyday because of actually doing his job
“Mob?” Traitors, insurgents, and fascists yes.