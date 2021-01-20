Sen. Whitehouse Is ‘Pretty Optimistic’ Democrats Can Pass Legislation With Slim Majority | Katy Tur

January 20, 2021

 

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said he is feeling "pretty optimistic" Democrats in Congress will be able to pass legislation to accomplish their agenda even if they will have a slim majority in the Senate. Aired on 01/19/2021.
About Katy Tur: Katy Tur is an NBC News Correspondent and anchor of the 2 p.m. ET hour of “MSNBC Live.” A dogged journalist, Tur emerged as a breakout broadcaster in 2016 while covering the entirety of the Trump campaign across all platforms for NBC News and MSNBC.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

42 Comments on "Sen. Whitehouse Is ‘Pretty Optimistic’ Democrats Can Pass Legislation With Slim Majority | Katy Tur"

  1. Jason Martin | January 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    At least he didn’t say ‘cautiously optimistic’. The pressure is on now.

  2. unknown President | January 19, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    its optimistic for republicans to vote trump guilty in impeachment trial

    • Chauncey W | January 19, 2021 at 8:50 PM | Reply

      After several high level corporations halted funding to the GOP after the riot they will. Who woulda thought that trump would destroy his own party and give Democrats the House, Senate, and Presidency on his way out the door. 😂😂😂

    • Chris Smith | January 19, 2021 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @Chauncey W It’s hilarious! I love it. I despise Trump and the alt right as a movement. I don’t despise all the people who support him; many of them are just people who are fed up, they are just blaming the wrong people. The woman who got shot at the capitol? She owned a small business which was a pool cleaning service. She had to take out a personal loan to stay afloat with an interest rate of OVER 100% PER YEAR. Of course she was fed up; she just blamed the democrats because that’s what Trump and Fox news said the problem was. She didn’t get the money for small businesses; massive firms got most of that money.

      I hope that we can move forward and stop with the tribalism mindset. It’s so dangerous right now; if we’re not careful in 4 more years we’re going to have an even more divided polarized country, and we might legitimately run into fundamental issues with our democracy where the MAGA mob successfully pressures the government into giving them seats in the house, senate, or just taking over. It’s what they just tried to do if you think about it.

    • TC TC | January 19, 2021 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      As a Registered Republican, I Concur !!!

      #CRIMINALtrumpGopers !!!
      💩🤮💩🤮💩🤮💩🤮💩🤮💩

      💙🗽💙🗽💙🗽💙🗽💙🗽💙
      BECAUSE #JUSTICEMATTERS 👼
      CONVICT #TRAITORtrump NOW !!!!!
      🗽💙🗽💙🗽💙🗽💙🗽💙🗽

    • TC TC | January 19, 2021 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      @Chris Smith

      As Registered Republican I hope people start calling Gopers what they Really Are

      The RADICAL RIGHT
      CORPORATE SOCIALISTS
      THE “AM I MY BROTHER’S KEEPER ??? Party
      RADICAL RIGHT LIARS !!!
      #SHITHOLEtrumpTRAITORgopers
      💩🤮💩🤮💩🤮💩🤮💩🤮💩

  3. dickpet | January 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    SENATOR WHITEHOUSE…YOU’RE A REMARKABLE ‘GIANT’ AND WE ALL OWE YOU A DEBT OF THANKS FOR ALWAYS…ALWAYS BRAVELY STEPPING UP TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST CRIMINAL, LIARS, AND CRIMINALS IN OUR GOV’T. THKANKS SOOOO MUCH!!

  4. D Tschuor | January 19, 2021 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    I absolutely adore Sheldon Whitehouse. He’s an honest, sober, clear eyed member of Congress. I simply love his unadorned style…and his disapproval of the people who would use their positons in government for personal gain.

  5. sofakings2pid | January 19, 2021 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    So the guy with fake hair, fake tan, fake wife, fake university…….is gonna tell us to look out for fake news…………..gut wrenching 😆😆😆

  6. LLC | January 19, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    I’m so excited! One. More. Day.

  7. G. Moeller | January 19, 2021 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Republicans won’t be able to unilaterally push their pet bills through so they’ll have to do deals across the aisle, like it or not.

  8. Good boy Ringo | January 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    Start the impeachment trial today !

    • K. McKee | January 19, 2021 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      Not a bad idea to let more ugly info rise up in the coming days… making it harder for republicans to not convict. Waiting just a bit is actually a good strategy.

    • Good boy Ringo | January 19, 2021 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      @K. McKee … Oh , so my post alone would make the Republicans not convict ? You are not going to change the republicans mind no matter what you do or say.

    • Flyyy Jr | January 20, 2021 at 12:33 AM | Reply

      “…..The sooner the better, I’ve lived long enough, seen much & know for a fact that some people get really feeble minded, sooo they tend too forget easily, we can’t have that, it needs tending too while it’s still fresh…..continue that 2nd IMPEACHMENT & CONVICT THEN JAIL, next all the rest”!!! G-Mommie

  9. Tom Porsgaard | January 19, 2021 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    Always a pleasure to hear this man. 💐

  10. Zac Klikk | January 19, 2021 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    It is amazing to have him on the senate. He is just a great man. ❤

  11. Joe Shaloom | January 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    Give McConnell NOTHING! And tell him to go EFFF himself!

  12. E.A. Mason | January 19, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Thank you, Senator, for the honest, if optimistic, optimism:).

  13. Kimberly Accurso | January 19, 2021 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    Please stop the Dark money Senator Whitehouse!

  14. Andy Womack | January 19, 2021 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    Dems still seeking Republican approval. Obama’s big mistake, leading to another failure.

  15. Andy Womack | January 19, 2021 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    Joe Manchin is not in the middle, and neither are Centrist Dems. They are on the right.

  16. Larry Burdette | January 19, 2021 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    Biden walks on the plane, and see Donald sitting there. WILL YOU GET OUT MAN!!!.

  17. foosgoalie | January 19, 2021 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    I hope he keeps working on the money driving scotus nominees, decisions, etc.

  18. Jian Ning | January 19, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    I have to say, he has pretty cool last name if he ever wants to run for president.

  19. Thugsy DaClown | January 19, 2021 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    Cant wait to have a president that we dont hear in the news everyday because of actually doing his job

  20. Gayle Foster | January 19, 2021 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    “Mob?” Traitors, insurgents, and fascists yes.

