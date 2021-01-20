Biden’s Former Press Secretary Comments On Biden’s Inauguration | Ayman Mohyeldin | MSNBC

Kendra Barkoff Lamy, former Press Secretary to Vice President Joe Biden, comments on Biden's approach to inauguration during an unconventional time. Aired on 01/19/2021.
Class back in the WH…class; that’s what we’ve all been missing. Compassion, empathy and class.
@Rose Geaber My point exactly , you consider the pledge of allegiance a chant , are you frickin kidding me , you morons go around canceling everything , SMFH.
@Deborah Freedman not from the biden followers
@Olivia Morgan yes they were horrible to her and now we have kamala. God help us
@Trish Lyons Whoa there girl! I consider any methodical rant a chant just like I don’t categorized my self as belonging to any group. So sorry you are offended but life is made up of many free thinkers. Wow! Let up on the gas pedal… Hairpin turn!
@Rose Geaber First of all The pledge of alliance is not a methodical rant . As for you being a free thinker , good luck with that under democrat leadership , they love canceling things , your thoughts could be next ! God forbid people have different ideas from theirs .
McCarthy and McConnell will play nice for a few hours and then go back to their destructive anti-American games.
@Berr.ies what about… hospitals, colleges and housing units…. you’ve stepped out onto a slippery slope.
@Muddy Water private media platforms are separate from free speech.
@Peter Martell how’s that?
@Muddy Water free speech protection is specific to restricting government from interfering with free and public speech. It does not infringe in any way from individuals restricting or censoring on their privately held platform. News media do not have to broadcast speeches by a president.. If the media magnates do not think the speech newsworthy, the politician can opt to buy airtime if the media master is willing. The first amendment is only about limiting interference by the government.
The GOP aided, abetted, and gave comfort to the United States’ greatest enemy.
It is time to bring the full might of the Constitution to bare, in defense of truth.
14th Amendment.
Narcissist to Empath…this should be interesting…
You know that Bible will be open inside the church and the right way up! 👏😉
@lambchops brother So you’re racist then? Lovely….
Well I wish they would read it. I don’t see hate in it that the bidens followers have. Such evil and hate. As jesus said father forgive them for they know not what they do and it’s a sad day when you pick on anyone for such a thing
Doesn’t mean they follow it obviously
@K. McKee u don’t read left to right how did u ever learn to read
The Mike Nearman story has been pushed down the news cycle, real insurrection is afoot
McConnell can cross the threshold into church……and not burst into flames?
Exorcism
Lol, good friends with Jeffrey Epstein,has a weird relationship with his daughter, thinks its funny to mock someone with a disability, dodged the draft with a fake injury. He wants a Military send off, this must be a joke.
Such hate and lies but what else is new since it comes from people who choose to hate I don’t like biden but I don’t spread evil about him and I’m sure he isn’t perfect. Not lies just truth by the way.
@MyChilepepper I’m not sad I know he won I feel sorry for those who steal and hate
@Megadog it was the fake news! Jared Kushner was the head of the coronavirus response because he’s genius he’s smarter than Most scientists and the my pillow guy thought that would be smart
@Carolyn Bookstore Trump gives a Final speech full of lies but he’s not even going to the inauguration. He’s a joke
@Carolyn Bookstore Trump wins so much. he only loses elections
they have all these criminals in one place, lets arrest them
Ya at least Trump won’t be able to pardon these criminals if they do
He’s taking Mitch to church to perform a exorcism!! Get all the evil from him!!! Great start! Have a priest go to the Whitehouse ALSO!!! It needs a cleansing for sure!!
No priest can cleanse anyone he is a sinner like all of us we all need gods forgiveness going to church is good but it doesn’t save you if your heart s still evil only god can change that
never fear death or dien only fear never trying….
GOP wanting to work together to move the country forward now that Dems are in control is essentially an admission that they’ve been holding the country back. There is no middle ground between patriots and traitors. No compromise, it’s time to serve the American people and fix our disgraceful level of inequality.
Weird to see a “former” staff member speak highly of a President after the last administration…
Why? She didn’t work for Trump!.
You’re wicked… and very amusing. 🙂
I’m so unused to former members of the president’s staff having anything good to say about him, I was actually surprised by this.
3:17 “symbolism in his speeches”
Is what many people ignore and when someone points it out they get blast out.
His daughter looks just like him
United as Americans! As we must!
Dont be telling people that, them rioters gonna be at church now
She doesn’t hold a candle to our press secretary!!!!!!
A President who really goes to church? That’ll be a nice change.