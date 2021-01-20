Biden’s Former Press Secretary Comments On Biden’s Inauguration | Ayman Mohyeldin | MSNBC

January 20, 2021

 

Kendra Barkoff Lamy, former Press Secretary to Vice President Joe Biden, comments on Biden's approach to inauguration during an unconventional time. Aired on 01/19/2021.
As part of its commitment to providing breaking news coverage throughout its daytime schedule, MSNBC has a block of ""MSNBC Live"" programming throughout the day, with different anchors splitting up the hours. This portion of the block is anchored by Ayman Mohyeldin. As with the other "MSNBC Live" programming blocks throughout the day, the Mohyeldin-anchored show explores the day's developments in news and politics so the network's viewers can continue to be informed of the latest happenings. In addition to covering breaking news, the show includes newsmaker interviews and analysis of the latest stories.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

49 Comments on "Biden’s Former Press Secretary Comments On Biden’s Inauguration | Ayman Mohyeldin | MSNBC"

  1. Jennifer R | January 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    Class back in the WH…class; that’s what we’ve all been missing. Compassion, empathy and class.

    • Trish Lyons | January 19, 2021 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @Rose Geaber My point exactly , you consider the pledge of allegiance a chant , are you frickin kidding me , you morons go around canceling everything , SMFH.

    • Carolyn Bookstore | January 19, 2021 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Deborah Freedman not from the biden followers

    • Carolyn Bookstore | January 19, 2021 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @Olivia Morgan yes they were horrible to her and now we have kamala. God help us

    • Rose Geaber | January 19, 2021 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @Trish Lyons Whoa there girl! I consider any methodical rant a chant just like I don’t categorized my self as belonging to any group. So sorry you are offended but life is made up of many free thinkers. Wow! Let up on the gas pedal… Hairpin turn!

    • Trish Lyons | January 19, 2021 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      @Rose Geaber First of all The pledge of alliance is not a methodical rant . As for you being a free thinker , good luck with that under democrat leadership , they love canceling things , your thoughts could be next ! God forbid people have different ideas from theirs .

  2. Jack Dubz | January 19, 2021 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    McCarthy and McConnell will play nice for a few hours and then go back to their destructive anti-American games.

    • Muddy Water | January 19, 2021 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      @Berr.ies what about… hospitals, colleges and housing units…. you’ve stepped out onto a slippery slope.

    • Peter Martell | January 19, 2021 at 8:11 PM | Reply

      @Muddy Water private media platforms are separate from free speech.

    • Muddy Water | January 19, 2021 at 8:19 PM | Reply

      @Peter Martell how’s that?

    • Peter Martell | January 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      @Muddy Water free speech protection is specific to restricting government from interfering with free and public speech. It does not infringe in any way from individuals restricting or censoring on their privately held platform. News media do not have to broadcast speeches by a president.. If the media magnates do not think the speech newsworthy, the politician can opt to buy airtime if the media master is willing. The first amendment is only about limiting interference by the government.

    • goe1punk | January 19, 2021 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      Tucker: Democrats using military to send ‘power’ message to America
      https://youtu.be/M0l7xH5zbIg

  3. AL- BOT | January 19, 2021 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    The GOP aided, abetted, and gave comfort to the United States’ greatest enemy.

    It is time to bring the full might of the Constitution to bare, in defense of truth.

    14th Amendment.

  4. Grant Beerling | January 19, 2021 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    Narcissist to Empath…this should be interesting…

  5. MARCUS MARCUS | January 19, 2021 at 7:22 PM | Reply

    You know that Bible will be open inside the church and the right way up! 👏😉

  6. Freddie Dunning-Kruger Jr. | January 19, 2021 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    The Mike Nearman story has been pushed down the news cycle, real insurrection is afoot

  7. Daniel Hawthorn | January 19, 2021 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    McConnell can cross the threshold into church……and not burst into flames?

  8. Aaa bbb | January 19, 2021 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    Lol, good friends with Jeffrey Epstein,has a weird relationship with his daughter, thinks its funny to mock someone with a disability, dodged the draft with a fake injury. He wants a Military send off, this must be a joke.

    • Carolyn Bookstore | January 19, 2021 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      Such hate and lies but what else is new since it comes from people who choose to hate I don’t like biden but I don’t spread evil about him and I’m sure he isn’t perfect. Not lies just truth by the way.

    • Carolyn Bookstore | January 19, 2021 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      @MyChilepepper I’m not sad I know he won I feel sorry for those who steal and hate

    • Aaa bbb | January 19, 2021 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Megadog it was the fake news! Jared Kushner was the head of the coronavirus response because he’s genius he’s smarter than Most scientists and the my pillow guy thought that would be smart

    • Aaa bbb | January 19, 2021 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Carolyn Bookstore Trump gives a Final speech full of lies but he’s not even going to the inauguration. He’s a joke

    • Aaa bbb | January 19, 2021 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Carolyn Bookstore Trump wins so much. he only loses elections

  9. jaren hermansen | January 19, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    they have all these criminals in one place, lets arrest them

  10. Kathleen Austin | January 19, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    He’s taking Mitch to church to perform a exorcism!! Get all the evil from him!!! Great start! Have a priest go to the Whitehouse ALSO!!! It needs a cleansing for sure!!

    • Carolyn Bookstore | January 19, 2021 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      No priest can cleanse anyone he is a sinner like all of us we all need gods forgiveness going to church is good but it doesn’t save you if your heart s still evil only god can change that

  11. Dkamps 2020 | January 19, 2021 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    never fear death or dien only fear never trying….

  12. Mike Burke | January 19, 2021 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    GOP wanting to work together to move the country forward now that Dems are in control is essentially an admission that they’ve been holding the country back. There is no middle ground between patriots and traitors. No compromise, it’s time to serve the American people and fix our disgraceful level of inequality.

  13. reverb508 | January 19, 2021 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    Weird to see a “former” staff member speak highly of a President after the last administration…

  14. K McIntosh | January 19, 2021 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    I’m so unused to former members of the president’s staff having anything good to say about him, I was actually surprised by this.

  15. FLASHBACKS INTO | January 19, 2021 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    3:17 “symbolism in his speeches”
    Is what many people ignore and when someone points it out they get blast out.

  16. Joyce Bowen | January 19, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    His daughter looks just like him

  17. Who Cares | January 19, 2021 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    United as Americans! As we must!

  18. Johan The Boneless | January 19, 2021 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    Dont be telling people that, them rioters gonna be at church now

  19. Olivia Morgan | January 19, 2021 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    She doesn’t hold a candle to our press secretary!!!!!!

  20. Constituent A | January 20, 2021 at 12:11 AM | Reply

    A President who really goes to church? That’ll be a nice change.

