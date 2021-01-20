Professor Eddie Glaude Shares Story Of Losing Close Friend To Covid | Deadline | MSNBC

TOPICS:
January 20, 2021

 

Eddie Glaude, the Chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University and MSNBC contributor shared the story of losing his close friend to Covid-19. Glaude said at the Covid-19 memorial, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, “pulled the grief and regret out of the privacy of our hearts if just for a moment so that we could all share it.” Aired on 01/19/2021.
39 Comments on "Professor Eddie Glaude Shares Story Of Losing Close Friend To Covid | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Melissa Rodriguez | January 19, 2021 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    I’m so sorry for the pain you are going through,for your loss.. Mr Glaude.

  2. sara's creations | January 19, 2021 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    So sorry for your loss Mr. Glaude, prayers to you and all that have suffered with this pandemic.

  3. T S | January 19, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    That’s it!. National selfishness. So sad. So very sad!

  4. Rhonda Jolliff | January 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    I pray for all the people we lost and the ones we havent

  5. Debra L Pate, Art | January 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    Welcome Bidens and Harris’s, I am so thankful for your arrival. Stay safe, God Bless you.

  6. Rose | January 19, 2021 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    Thank you, Professor Glaude. So very sorry for your loss

  7. April Fanning | January 19, 2021 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    Jesus, thank you Biden for this moment of farewell for all those who we lost this past year. God be with the family’s left behind. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  8. donereally | January 19, 2021 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    professor glaude-i am so sorry for your loss. a dear friend is a golden treasure. i send you prayers. i have really been grateful for your presence on msnbc over the past few years since i began watching. you are such a brilliant thinker, with such a wonderful heart and soul. alas, those very qualities are what make a moment like this so much harder for you. please know how many people’s lives you touch also, just as your friend touched yours. thank you.

  9. Don't get drunk and vomit on the streets convid19 | January 19, 2021 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    WEAR YOUR MASK, DON’T SPIT ON THE STREETS.

  10. Don't get drunk and vomit on the streets convid19 | January 19, 2021 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    Only arrogant people refuse to wear a mask.

  11. dlouchart | January 19, 2021 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    Life is so precious we did need the light to bring us closer

  12. KC Nwokoye | January 19, 2021 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Beautiful gesture by a beautiful soul, inspired by our compassionate President-Elect Biden. May peace be in the hearts of the families affected.

  13. Emsley Wyatt | January 19, 2021 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    I share your grief, Eddie. I lost an old friend to COVID last week, someone I’ve known since I was thirteen (I’m closing in on 70 now). We have mutual friends and we can’t even get together to toast our comrade and wish him a good journey. I curse this virus and all those whose selfishness, ignorance, and incompetence have facilitated its spread.

  14. Aero FPV | January 19, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    400,000 Americans Dead under the Republican brand. What a tragedy!!!

    • Joyce Woodruff | January 19, 2021 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      No. Under God’s judgement. You better have Jesus. And be sold out.

    • Daniel Eagan | January 19, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      I am just wondering why someone would give this video a thumbs down losing someone to Covid is a tragic situation

    • Isabelle Zealand | January 19, 2021 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      @Joyce Woodruff Oh stop it, COVID has nothing to do with God

    • Michael C | January 20, 2021 at 1:37 AM | Reply

      @Isabelle Zealand / Exactly. The devil uses people for his work too. People tend to forget that. God did his job by putting saviors of science in the way of Covid. They were ignored and the wrath still hasn’t been felt

  15. Tang Man | January 19, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    leave that memorial up, we are not done with our grief yet. and i hope out of respect, Trump goes quietly, who wants to see fanfare at a time like this.

  16. ღSwnsasyღ _ | January 19, 2021 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    Man, this is just so painful for this country. This didn’t have to happen like this at all.. Just think, people are still saying this isn’t real..

    • Chris Smith | January 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      It’s the alternate reality that these people live in. Social media sees conspiracy theories spread like a virus. You see the post, the theory jives with your anti-establishment anti media narrative, and you accept it. Then you spread it. You only talk to people who believe it, and it becomes an echo chamber. Conspiracy theories are virulent and deceptively difficult to extinguish. No amount of logic will stop it. It’s so sad.

    • ღSwnsasyღ _ | January 20, 2021 at 1:57 AM | Reply

      @Chris Smith I have said for so long, lies are much more entertaining than the truth to people like this..

  17. Sandra Arce | January 19, 2021 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    My heartfelt and solidarity to my brothers and sisters that have lost someone to Covid.

  18. CD. Hen-Ware | January 19, 2021 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    We needed to grieve. It is good for the soul.

  19. sevecn yai | January 19, 2021 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    That is beautiful! Those flags and lights with Lincoln sitting there. Biden hit the right tone given that he couldn’t have real people there. Great job!

  20. Dawn LaRay Keenum | January 19, 2021 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    Humility comes sometimes out of the hurt and disbelief of losing your child.

