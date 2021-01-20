Professor Eddie Glaude Shares Story Of Losing Close Friend To Covid | Deadline | MSNBC

Eddie Glaude, the Chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University and MSNBC contributor shared the story of losing his close friend to Covid-19. Glaude said at the Covid-19 memorial, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, “pulled the grief and regret out of the privacy of our hearts if just for a moment so that we could all share it.” Aired on 01/19/2021.
Professor Eddie Glaude Shares Story Of Losing Close Friend To Covid
I’m so sorry for the pain you are going through,for your loss.. Mr Glaude.
RT ? Really ? That says it all !!!
So sorry for you loss dear friend 💔😭🙏
So sorry for your loss Mr. Glaude, prayers to you and all that have suffered with this pandemic.
@ClownGaming RB By RT 😂 Russian state TV your ok
@ClownGaming RB Love your passion but this is not really the time of place.
Could you at least wait in the parking lot until after the family says goodbye to their loved one.
@Elmosweed Agree and thank you
That’s it!. National selfishness. So sad. So very sad!
I pray for all the people we lost and the ones we havent
Welcome Bidens and Harris’s, I am so thankful for your arrival. Stay safe, God Bless you.
Thank you, Professor Glaude. So very sorry for your loss
Jesus, thank you Biden for this moment of farewell for all those who we lost this past year. God be with the family’s left behind. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
professor glaude-i am so sorry for your loss. a dear friend is a golden treasure. i send you prayers. i have really been grateful for your presence on msnbc over the past few years since i began watching. you are such a brilliant thinker, with such a wonderful heart and soul. alas, those very qualities are what make a moment like this so much harder for you. please know how many people’s lives you touch also, just as your friend touched yours. thank you.
What lovely words you just spoke.
WEAR YOUR MASK, DON’T SPIT ON THE STREETS.
Only arrogant people refuse to wear a mask.
I think the word you’re looking for is ignorant.
@geofo60 Geof Harris both words work fine.
Life is so precious we did need the light to bring us closer
Beautiful gesture by a beautiful soul, inspired by our compassionate President-Elect Biden. May peace be in the hearts of the families affected.
I share your grief, Eddie. I lost an old friend to COVID last week, someone I’ve known since I was thirteen (I’m closing in on 70 now). We have mutual friends and we can’t even get together to toast our comrade and wish him a good journey. I curse this virus and all those whose selfishness, ignorance, and incompetence have facilitated its spread.
🥺🇨🇦
400,000 Americans Dead under the Republican brand. What a tragedy!!!
No. Under God’s judgement. You better have Jesus. And be sold out.
I am just wondering why someone would give this video a thumbs down losing someone to Covid is a tragic situation
@Joyce Woodruff Oh stop it, COVID has nothing to do with God
@Isabelle Zealand / Exactly. The devil uses people for his work too. People tend to forget that. God did his job by putting saviors of science in the way of Covid. They were ignored and the wrath still hasn’t been felt
leave that memorial up, we are not done with our grief yet. and i hope out of respect, Trump goes quietly, who wants to see fanfare at a time like this.
Man, this is just so painful for this country. This didn’t have to happen like this at all.. Just think, people are still saying this isn’t real..
It’s the alternate reality that these people live in. Social media sees conspiracy theories spread like a virus. You see the post, the theory jives with your anti-establishment anti media narrative, and you accept it. Then you spread it. You only talk to people who believe it, and it becomes an echo chamber. Conspiracy theories are virulent and deceptively difficult to extinguish. No amount of logic will stop it. It’s so sad.
@Chris Smith I have said for so long, lies are much more entertaining than the truth to people like this..
My heartfelt and solidarity to my brothers and sisters that have lost someone to Covid.
We needed to grieve. It is good for the soul.
That is beautiful! Those flags and lights with Lincoln sitting there. Biden hit the right tone given that he couldn’t have real people there. Great job!
Humility comes sometimes out of the hurt and disbelief of losing your child.