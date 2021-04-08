‘Serious Trouble’: Gaetz Associate Indicted For Sex Crimes Could Flip On Him

April 8, 2021

 

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking and sex with a 17-year-old. The probe reportedly stems from Gaetz associate, Joel Greenberg, who is likely to plead guilty to crimes including sex trafficking. Greenberg’s lawyer dropped this bombshell saying Gaetz is "not feeling very comfortable today." Gaetz denies all allegations made against him. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 04/08/2021.
