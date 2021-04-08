Republican congressman Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking and sex with a 17-year-old. The probe reportedly stems from Gaetz associate, Joel Greenberg, who is likely to plead guilty to crimes including sex trafficking. Greenberg’s lawyer dropped this bombshell saying Gaetz is "not feeling very comfortable today." Gaetz denies all allegations made against him. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 04/08/2021.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

“The Beat with Ari Melber” covers politics, law and culture on MSNBC nightly at 6pm ET, anchored by Emmy-winning journalist and attorney Ari Melber (@arimelber). The Beat focuses on original reporting and in-depth interviews with a wide variety of guests, and was nominated for a 2020 Emmy in the Outstanding Interview category.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#MattGaetz #JoelGreenberg #MSNBC

'Serious Trouble': Gaetz Associate Indicted For Sex Crimes Could Flip On Him