  1. Ageism is a real thing for those thinking she’s too old. She looks fabulous and qualified in my opinion.

  4. The desire to make our world safe from the dragons that would burn our communities to ashes knows no age.

    2. “HER” !!!???!!!
      Are you sure you are not misgendering that person?
      Perhaps that person wants to be called, “Moose”.
      CNN needs to clarify their pronoun(s)
      LOL

  7. In the 1970s as a young waiter I was delivering a veal Parmigiano to her when the plate shifted and burnt my thumb badly causing me to drop it on her lap. My boss who happened to be my cousin freaked out and wanted to kill me. Mrs Holtz and intervened and told my cousin to not even dare do what he was threatening to do, that it was an accident due to the fact that the Parmigiano was unsafe served on a sizzles plate. She has been a hero to me since.

    1. She so Heroic. How she survived, We will never understand. That must of been traumatic to a Democratic

    2. That’s a good person. Period. It isn’t an indication of her leadership ability, but that’s what her stellar record is for. Appreciated your anecdote on her character.

  8. If you have a heart of a hero and you feel you can make a difference no matter what age you are nothing should stop you that what makes a true champion🤔

  9. Personally I do believe that Congress needs to get younger and I would be a little concerned about her age, but she seems to be as sharp as a tack. If she was in my district I would probably vote for her

  11. Let her have her shot at it , character, intellect , good health with a rational legit proposal to offers constructive solutions to unite America is all that matters , my bros and sisters

    1. @Kineahora isn’t this that same dang party saying biden at 79 is too old but st 80 its okay for this browd???

    3. @neb Idunno. Biden is just not being vigorous enough pushing back against right-wing anti-American stuff. But Holtzman has the record of doing just that.
      I don’t care a dang about the age (or sex, or color or orientation or any of that nonsense) as long as Im voting for a candidate with integrity and grit.

    5. @neb president and congressperson require different levels of energy and commitment don’t you think

  13. I say new faces are needed in congress, but with her record and how articulated, quick witted, and staying as active as she is I would vote for her.

    1. Im defo voting for her i remember her from the ‘70s—but im not sure she’s my district… so then I couldn’t vote for her…

    2. Joe 2 years ago was challenging people in push ups, and now he can barely navigate steps, talk without notes or teleprompter and he can’t remember to put his feet down when stopping on a bicycle, which he shouldn’t even be on with his dementia.

  16. I’m tired of all these old folks running for the hill we need younger people with fresh new ideas for Americans.

  17. She has had her chance. Ridiculous to be still doing this at 80 making decisions about a world you won’t be alive to live in. Age limits.

  18. If we have minimum limits why don’t we have maximum limits? Either we need to open up all roles to 18 and up or we need to set up max age. We can’t have it both ways.

    The average American is 38, average Congress person 59 and average senator 63. Our federal government shouldn’t be this old when the laws they are making won’t effect then for more then a few years

  20. Every time I see one of these people trying to hold on, I hear those disconnected “I paid my way through college on a part time job.”…40 years ago arguments.

    We need fresh…new faces in politics.

    #katieporter4prez

