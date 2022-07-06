Recent Post
69 comments
Remember when we all thought terrorists from the Middle East were going to kill us? As it turns out, it’s our own people who we need to fear.
@LunaP l think when you find out the shooters identity, it will spoil your day.
We can’t have one damn day in this country without this kind of carnage.
@Paul How can you not pick a side when one side believes more guns means safety and that the 2nd Amendment is absolute? It mentions regulation literally in the amendment.
@Kaijju Kaijju The suspect killed six victims within 30 seconds. You cannot mobilize enough good guys with guns within that amount of time.
the one day everyone in this country should be able to come together and forget their differences, more of this senseless violence……it is sickening and depraved
All of this happened because they gave the equal right for black people.
@sahila trolling with the same comment everywhere ..BoT
I used to love going to America and was looking forward to taking my children. But there’s no way in hell I’d take them these days. It’s just crazy how bad it’s got.
@Whole Food Plant Based Mama what’s that exactly??? You have it all figured out 🤣🤣🤣
@Whole Food Plant Based Mama never asked for respect or anything else let alone demand it from a stranger…..
@Peter Knagge who is we exactly…
Obviously a lot of responses and there’s plenty of denial going on but I will ask this of those who feel the 2nd amendment should be defended regardless of the cost to your lives. When it was written the only guns available were single shot pistols and muskets, even those most skilled marksmen couldn’t fire more than 3 rounds per minute and they were exposed while reloading at over 20 seconds a time. Today you can empty a 30 round magazine whether single shot or full auto in mere seconds. Do you think when they wrote the 2nd amendment they had any idea of the kind of hardware you’d have access to in the future? No they didn’t and I would wager it would have been written very differently. Like the bible had a revision in the new testament, the constitution needs a revision more in keeping with guns ability in the 1700’s for home defence and general access. Just my 2 cents.
@Whole Food Plant Based Mama By far, most American people are not in denial, despite what you read from YouTube comments. This is not a problem with the people. It is a problem with our politicians.
Man, this breaks my heart. I’m in the Chicagoland area and this hit close to home. What the hell is wrong with people? Why do we keep allowing this to happen? And yes, I mean “we”. We vote these politicians into office that couldn’t give a damn about this.
@Mr Damage Nah mate, it doesn’t sound like you have a legitimate source for that number. The claims that guns save x number of lives per year are based on a *survey* conducted in the *90’s* that asked people whether they had used a firearm in *self-defense* . There are so many reasons why that kind of survey does not provide any useful, trustworthy information about how many *lives were saved* in those incidents, or whether the gun actually was the reason an event didn’t end in a death, or whether anyone’s life was ever actually in genuine danger, or even whether or not the only danger was from someone’s use of a firearm in the first place. And that’s ignoring the fact that the entire thing is a SELF-REPORTED survey conducted in 1994 of just 2,500 people, of which only *19* said that they had used a firearm in self-defense from a specific criminal threat. They then simply multiplied that “19 out of 2,500” ratio by the number of people in the country to reach their absurd number of “lives saved by firearms”. The statistic is hot garbage and you should not repeat it unless you can cite a specific source that is far more credible than the one the top gun sites are referencing.
What do I consider credible? Take a look at gun violence archive. You can drill into every reported firearm injury and death that has occurred in the US in the past several years, with details on when it happened, the city and address, how many people died, how many were injured, the law enforcement jurisdiction, and even links to police reports and local news coverage the incidents. No surveys or opinion polls, just the actual facts.
@Tina Sanchez if you don’t like civilians owning guns, hop a plane ✈️ and become a citizen of a country that outlaws them I recommend venezuela lol 😂
All of this happened because they gave the equal right for black people.
It’s funny when they say “I never thought it could happen in a place like this”. Surprise, violence is everywhere in America.
Caused by leftists.
What’s really sad is yesterday I thought to myself “tomorrow is July 4th which means we’ll probably endure another mass shooting”.
It’s so predictable at this point.
Same
Exactly I didn’t take my family out because shooters love A-R 15s and crowds that way they can kill more or injure more than 1-2. Thanks NARA and Republicans for helping get a handle on some of the madness – not. Folks we gotta convince these republicans that lives are more important than money and we are having our freedoms taken from over abundance of these guns. Vote republican we need more gun controls or less events cancel the concerts cancel the carnivals cancel the sports events or cancels some of these guns.
I swear I knew it was going to happen. I just knew it. I stayed in all day.
I hate it, but I had the same thought.I am white, living in Shreveport, la. We haven’t had a self-entitled, white guy with a victim mentality become an active shooter. ( yet ). But, we have all too frequent black on black shootings. Heartbreaking for the loved ones of victims. It is so insane and evil.
This will never stop people. This is the rest of our lives. I’m at the point where I expect this to happen at large gatherings. Stay aware and be safe.
@Emily Feagin They are in line with the constitution, Abortion is not
@Robert Muckle why would we want to be like you fairies in Canaduh?
@Professor Farnsworth ok groomer
Crazy I used to go to this parade I grew up about 20 mins from where this happened but I remember my parents and I going to this parade specifically because this was the “nice” area so sad. I can’t believe this is happening right in front of our faces and yet we do nothing about it. God bless the victims and the families
@Debra Champagne that includes rural areas as well darling.
@Marie Espinoza I have been for yrs it’s still happening 💔
@Debra Champagne true
It only happens in places like this…
It’s amazing that all of these shootings keep happening with with All of the politicians thoughts and prayers being made.
@b62boom1 Yeah the people who just got done overthrowing a tyrant and gained independence, wrote their power back to a single point of failure, by only allowing the government to own them ? That kinda defies all logic but not as bad a creating another law because the first law isn’t being followed. I think making constitutional carry a law in every state would be more effective. Also I think anybody that rather trade their freedom for safety should migrate to a country that has already done that. You might find though, that most countries have stricter immigration policies lol
@Patrick Haarhues ban assault rifles, pretty fucking simple
And they’ll be saying, like the schools, parades need to be hardened too, or in enclosed spaces with only one access in or out. Or _if only there was a good guy with a gun_ or _if only people were allowed to carry a gun to defend themselves,_ or _thoughts and prayers._ Smh.
Condolences to the victims’ families, now and in the future.
Good thing we’re all stocked up on thoughts and prayers. Happy Independence Day everybody.
And guns…
@Dez Thurock and nothing more pls.. Let’s not change a thing.. Right?
@sebastien holmes wrong argument.
This is the very reason why I’m staying home… Friends an family been asking me to head out an the answer is NO. I’m over all of this. There isn’t a damn thing to celebrate.
I think it’s time to order a shitload of supplies and lock myself in the bunker.
Such a senseless tragedy. I’m so grateful for our strict gun laws here in Canada.
Condolences to all those affected.
Peace ✌ and love ❤ from Canada
🇨🇦 ❤❤❤
To bad the lawmakers here can’t follow Canada’s example.
@Daniel Warner try it and see what happens
“You’re on TV” …. a bit of levity, before this witness broke my heart with his description of this horrific incident.
Prayers for everyone involved, and that this mad man is caught and brought to justice.
“Stay safe” are words I always say to my
Kids whenever they leave the house. Today, it’s meaning has been thrown into the forefront of my fears for all my country, which is in shambles.😥😥
Yes, but how do you stay safe when these weapons are everywhere and in many places can be bought as easily as one can buy a hamburger? If I wanted one (which I most definitely do not) I would have an easier time getting one than I do sourcing some of the ingredients I cook with. There’s something wrong with that. Try buying galangal, Thai egg plant, rambutan, or Berber spice in a small to medium sized city. In that same city, try buying an AR-15. You’ll find plenty of AR-15’s in stock, but any of the others? Not a chance. Time to make ordinary guns a privilege, not a right, and time to outlaw military style weapons altogether! Tell your Senators and representatives that you’re going to vote them out of office unless they amend the Constitution to get rid of these things!
there should be a drug test to buy weapons. and anyone guns owners being called unexpectedly for a drug test. if you test positive, you are banned from having weapons
In my country, where firearms are illegal, our total annual murder stats (by any means) are in mere triple figures (809 last year), whilst your gun stats alone are 5 figures (20,982). Adjusted for population size, our total annual rate is 1.2 per 100,000, compared to the US’s 6.3 per 100,000. And that pattern is consistent in nations where they’re banned.
As first-person on the scene reports go, this fellow is substantial. This is an awful incident, something that no one should endure.
To all who will read this, keep safe, don’t lose heart, and stay strong. 2022 can be endured with resilience. During these turbulent times there is still hope in the middle of the fear. There are hopeful news, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life” John 3:16. I just want to let everyone know that Jesus loves you with a passion more than you can imagine. He gave his life so you can be free and greatly cares for you.
Here’s an encouraging poem:
If you’ve got pain
He’s a pain taker
If you feel lost
He’s a waymaker
If you need freedom or saving
He’s a prison shaking savior
If you’re got chains
He’s a chain breaker.
Don’t let your heart be troubled.
I wish everyone the best day.
Looks like that guy had a 2nd amendment solution to parades. Don’t imagine folks will want to go to those events anymore. Basically, stay home at all times if you want to live!
Sooo much freedom. Thank you 2nd amendment!
yes, let’s practice communism or maybe even fascism instead….
My kids are young adults and I hate what has happened to the US. It is tragic. My nephew Sean Riley who is a Deputy Sheriff in rural Illinois went to help a motorist and was killed. The US is out of control and the criminals are in charge.
I’m so sorry for your loss. May your family find healing and peace
even so Chinas situation is dramatically worse, the government just has tight control on you knowing.