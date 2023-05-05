Recent Post
- ‘Sinema sold out’: Arizona voters slam senator as she weighs reelection bid
- Ex-Russian lawmaker believes this is who carried out drone attack on Kremlin
- Unusual site of Russian jet trails in sky indicate a rare turning point
- Video shows Ukrainians storming Russian trench
- Why investigation into Proud Boys was one of the ‘most complex’ DOJ has ever taken on
69 comments
I hope she loses just another traitor.
Sinema should open a Cinema. AZ voters made a mistake elevating her to Congress.
👍👍👍👍 You are absolutely right!
There were no good options given to AZ voters that time around for that particular seat. It was McSally, a clear 45 syncophant, or Sinema, who had already filled in the remainder of a senate term without giving away the full scope of her personal greed. I’m convinced she must have known it would only be a 1 full term situation for her and she’s just been grabbing dark money fast as she can before she has no more vote to sell to the highest bidder.
Good riddance
This is a good reminder that people donate to Ruben Gallego and help his campaign or else Kari Lake will become the next AZ senator.
Independents don’t want her. She only listens to the $$$. Moderates don’t want her either.
In a close race between Gallego and whoever the Grifters Only Party nominates, no one will waste their vote on Sinema, if she runs and if she gets on the ballot.
such is the “conservative right” way. Just another politician following the lobbyist money which is ALWAYS from the GOP.
This is a good reminder that people donate to Ruben Gallego and help his campaign or else Kari Lake will become the next AZ senator.
AZ needs to vote her out so she can go get an hourly job and remember where she came from
@Eddy Soto – lolol. kelley is the other dem senator in the state. he agrees with sinema.
I believe you can pay for 30 min and sometimes 15 if you’re keen.
This is a good reminder that people donate to Ruben Gallego and help his campaign or else Kari Lake will become the next AZ senator.
@kelperdude Love your posts, even a broken clock is right twice a day, but even that principle doesn’t apply to you you’re wrong 100% of the time, hilarious. 😆
Too many traitors betrayed their constituents. Time to vote them out.
@Spirit of 76 👈. We need the electoral college so it makes not even in all states instead of California and NY winning for the whole USA
She’s still not speaking to her constituents
@kelperdude Mark, he is a nice guy but he is a “moderate” Democrat. Yes, the border is a mess, and solving it is super easy actually; just do what Canada does and punish people and companies that hire illegal workers harshly. Canada does NOT have much of a mess on their border.
@tribalypredisposed – I agree, make employers pay for who they hire. be very vigilant of your border, though. our guy sitting in the WH is letting pretty much anyone come over, they will find their way up to you.
@kelperdude Biden hasn’t changed Trump’s border policies. We’re still using them. The administration has even hired more agents. Biden has always been very, very conservative on this issue, to the point of being much farther right than Reagan and most of the GOP at the time. He’s why Obama was called “the Deporter-in-Chief.”
The idea that he’s soft on the issue is laughable.
@kelperdude I live sixty miles from the border and I know it well enough that I could work as a coyote myself. But as long as demand for workers exists and good jobs are scarce in Mexico, we will have this problem. The easy effective fix is to cut off demand, it is a lot easier to find the companies hiring and paying them than to guard over a thousand miles of border.
This is a good reminder that people donate to Ruben Gallego and help his campaign or else Kari Lake will become the next AZ senator.
Senator Enema is like the Clarence Thomas of US Senators.
@Jacqueline Stgermainelmao, loved that. 🤣
Hey Luke, you stole my name for her, although the correct pronunciation is sin-enema!
This is a good reminder that people donate to Ruben Gallego and help his campaign or else Kari Lake will become the next AZ senator.
She is a prime example of a law maker on the take from corporate money fact factfact !!!!!!!!
This!!
I think that’s every lawmaker sadly.
literally i voted for her with so much hope, and she epically has disappointed me as well as all the other arizonans that voted for her. she will not win re-election.
Just Another Play For Pay Player…
If I were a citizen of Arizona, I’d be spitting nails about how obvious it is that the elected representative obviously thinks her constituents are stupid, and is only out for herself.
This is a good reminder that people donate to Ruben Gallego and help his campaign or else Kari Lake will become the next AZ senator.
When you betray the people that voted you in as a Democrat by becoming an Independent. Don’t expect to keep your Job!!
@Wendy Wardlow you like that open border?
@john smith it’s ok, we don’t expect you to understand basic concepts.
@MrHyro no it hasn’t. There are countless liberals out there that have been talking about the party leaving them for years now. Bill Maher, Tulsi Gabbard, Kristen Sinema, Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Tricia Cotham, Jim Justice, Jeff Van Drew, all were center left democrats. None of them have changed their stance on issues much over the years and now all are considered extreme right wingers by leftist like you.
That reporter wasn’t loyal she was laughing and talking with the Republican side. I’m just being honest.
Delete her from Congress….like seriously….people should not be allowed to get elected to congress and switch sides….smh
She wants secure borders, and that makes you mad. LOLOL
Nothing wrong with doing the right thing
her focus seems to be a fence sitter . dont trust a person that is so fickle
She goes where the money tells her to.
As an Independent, I would rather vote for almost any Democrat of Repub over Kirsten Sinema.
@Hall Elujah NO
This is a good reminder that people donate to Ruben Gallego and help his campaign or else Kari Lake will become the next AZ senator.
@LaMont DaShield I am a Republican. She is not a Republican. Sinema is an independent moderate.
@tribalypredisposed They hate her becaues she quit on them however if she knocks on the door claiming independence from the two parties who in their right mind would not sign. She’s the future for America.
She doesn’t actually think anyone is going to vote for her right?
It’s okay to be independent, but do it in the beginning when you’re running for senator not after you won.
This is a good reminder that people donate to Ruben Gallego and help his campaign or else Kari Lake will become the next AZ senator.
She became an Independent to TRY and avoid being primaried.
Sinema just wants the attention to show us her different glasses frames
😂😂😂
Yeah, different glasses every day with nothing else is a pretty weak platform, even if some of them have a big nose and a Groucho Marx mustache.
And billowy sleeves….😂
Dressing like a banana for the state of the union will get you attention 😆😆😆
I’ve been a registered independent for more than 20 years. Before Trump, I honestly voted for who I saw as the best candidate, regardless of specific party affiliation. Since the 2016 election, it’s hard for me to vote R in good conscience, but I clearly can’t put faith in any independent like Sinema.
I don’t put faith in candidates who are totally unpredictable except to whomever gave them the most campaign contributions. She ran as a Democrat on a specific platform, and now she has changed her mind when the big donors from pharma came knocking.
How did I know that someone would complain about Donald Trump here. Somehow someway someone complains about a has been President.
@708robertd weird how people keep complaining about the worst president in living memory, maybe ever, huh? I wonder why…
@Jake Taylor Keep liking your own comments. You’re good at it.
This is a good reminder that people donate to Ruben Gallego and help his campaign or else Kari Lake will become the next AZ senator.
1st time U serve @ the federal level & U turn your back on the people that voted U into that position … priceless 😮
Her ad that she was always a true independent is about as disingenuous as you can get. Translation: i couldn’t win running as an independent, so i told all sorts of lies to portray myself as a democrat in order to gain office. Once there, i could tell everyone who voted for me to piss off. And why was reporter all giggly when she interviewed the republican? He didn’t say anything particularly funny.
she wants a secure border, everyone does.
The ‘Asian woman, white guy’ thing that’s why she’s giggling.
“She ‘s focused on delivering real solutions”… for whoever pays her the most to promote THEIR agenda.