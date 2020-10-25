‘SNL’ mocks last debate, Giuliani ‘Borat’ mishap | USA TODAY

October 25, 2020

 

'SNL' mocks Rudy Giuliani 'Borat' mishap while spoofing final 2020 presidential debate
Maya Rudolph, Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin returned as "Saturday Night Live" spoofed the last debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

19 Comments on "‘SNL’ mocks last debate, Giuliani ‘Borat’ mishap | USA TODAY"

  1. Connie Crawford | October 25, 2020 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Borat!

  2. Dittzx | October 25, 2020 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Rudy was lucky it was only Borat, if it was Chris Hansen… Rudy be sitting on a chair while the cops are waiting outside.😆😁😂

    • skills life kh | October 25, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      hello👌

    • Lily Munster | October 25, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      😂

    • Joey Two Chins | October 25, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

      Do u realize that actress was 24 yrs old…in a scene of a movie. u emotional wreck of a woman grooooow up! Its not high school. While u complain about a movie scene aka fiction…reality is hunter biden banged children while smoking crack. U are sick that u can accept bidens son while crying about a.fictional movie scene . U really show ur age

  3. skills life kh | October 25, 2020 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Borat!

  4. Ram suneel San Dutt | October 25, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    2020 elexction wener biden

  5. Clau R. | October 25, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    La trampa mas grande de este noticiero es que No solo hay 2 candidatos ..hay muchos mas que ves en la tarjeta que Nunca son nombrados en Los medios…Esto es Inconstitucional y deshonesto. Nos manipulan haciendonos elegir entre Las dos esquinas de la lengua de La Misma SERPIENTE.

  6. 24james | October 25, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    SNL has lost any semblance of creativity or humor. Lorne needs to retire…NOW💯🤮👎🏽

  7. Cristina Perez | October 25, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    BLM = BIDEN’S LAPTOP MATTERS
    spread thw word**

  8. Joey Two Chins | October 25, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    Again multi millionaires who support billion dollar companies telling regular folk whats funny whats politically correct. Anyone who watches snl for a laugh is a Democrat cus they don’t have a sense of humor

    • Praxis Alba | October 25, 2020 at 2:10 PM | Reply

      And Republicans have the interests of the US people at heart? Excuse me I see a squadron of flying pigs!! Infantile stuff

  9. John David | October 25, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

  10. Lim wee Liang | October 25, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    全國華人支持川普連任總統川普總統可以帶給世界人民財富和平正義💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖

  11. turtle4614 | October 25, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    Hate Alec Baldwin. Yet somehow love him as Trump. Thanks 2020 for playing mind games with me.

