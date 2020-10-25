‘SNL’ mocks last debate, Giuliani ‘Borat’ mishap | USA TODAY

'SNL' mocks Rudy Giuliani 'Borat' mishap while spoofing final 2020 presidential debate

RELATED: Final presidential debate recap

Maya Rudolph, Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin returned as "Saturday Night Live" spoofed the last debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.