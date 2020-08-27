News Ticker

‘So much dishonesty’ in RNC night 3, fact checker says

August 27, 2020 The Top News Today 58

'So much dishonesty' in RNC night 3, fact checker says 1

 

Want more of the latest 2020 election videos? Watch them here: cnn.it/3iM1ESH
The third night of the Republican National Convention was filled with both egregious dishonesty and careless inaccuracy.
Like nights one and two, Wednesday's proceedings featured false claims related to the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats, the economy, immigration and other important subjects.
On Wednesday, some of the speakers also just got things wrong for no apparent strategic reason — one citing a fake Abraham Lincoln quote, one wrongly claiming James Madison signed the Declaration of Independence.
See more fact checks here:
#DanielDale #RNC #CNN #News

Related Articles

58 Comments on ‘So much dishonesty’ in RNC night 3, fact checker says

  2. we’re in a generation that needs to fact check everything. People promoting lies need to be brought to court and fined or jailed if the lie is damaging enough.

    Reply

    • @Nick Valentino
      ANOTHER million plus signed on last week, but wont get anything as MILLIONS are still waiting.
      munchkin PROMISED all would be paid last week and no one got anything.
      will paychecks rise 5% to cover the inflation the FED re putting on everyone,,,,,, a trump tax.

      Reply

    • @Eric Nelson The protests about the george floyd death carried on after his killer was arrested. Where are the protests for the poor white Cannon Hinnant who was brutally gunned down by a ruthless black man. F blm

      Reply

    • @ds0904 You don’t care about the deceased kid, whose meth head father invited the dangerous drug dealer over to the house where the deal went awry causing his son’s death; you’re just stupidly using this to try and smear CNN

      Reply

    • @xitidusix Russian trolls who spend all day on american social media screaming at liberals about how there was no russian collusion lol

      Reply

  10. Don “strip healthcare.” Ask the hospitals who are paying the bills for COVID19 patients. Please do Don you are a liar on TV. Tell CNN to call me I worked for a hospital company and have a grandmother in a nursing home and I can tell you who paid the bills if you want to call me. I will get you a printout of the bills and give you the facts.

    Reply

    • @Lynwood Flowers Yeah something you might not understand but companies own hospitals and they manage AR for them and when we drop bills we drop them based on which provider is going to pay. You might be too young to understand but the good ole gov pays well and that pay on-time.

      Reply

    • Rise73 G Don got the message from the producers (reading / looking down )to steer the topic but it was unsuccessful. She did well.

      Reply

  18. Funny how CNN never just shows you news. They need to push their left leaning bias into that story. They don’t want you to think for yourselfs

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAKAFETEINC 1996-2020 | https://www.fredwhite.ca