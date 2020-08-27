News Ticker

88 Comments on Hurricane Laura hits Louisiana coast as region's strongest storm in over a century

  2. That 15+ foot storm surge can crush everything in its path. I hope everyone evacuated while they had the opportunity to do so.

  3. According to Don T, he will say ” Don’t worry, it will disappear like magic. It is what it is. Ask China. Blame Democrats. Any problems, I will come over and throw a few toilet rolls.”

    • @Elizabeth Fitzgibbon Saying that on the internet is quite stupid. I happen to know 5 people who contracted Covid, 1 of whom died from it. 2 of those people thought it was a hoax too. I pray nothing happens to any of your loved ones.

      Stop spreading your conspiracy theories. They are literally killing people.

    • @THE GEAT AWAKENING I’ll tell you what “libtards” won’t do. Laugh at a situation that is going to leave Millions without homes to go back to.

    • @Erin Thor yeah – to those people he still has no idea are AMERICAN CITIZENS –and whom he wants to TRADE for Greenland –which in his puny brain is actually ‘green while he thinks of Puerto Rico as a sh*thole country. Does anyone really believe he gives one damn about poor Americans? If so, there’s a bridge -used to be in Brooklyn, I have for sale.

  4. OMGi Terrible advice, “go to the basment”!!!! The water is going to hit 20 feet! Go to the highest building you can find!!!!

    • Their aren’t any basements in south Louisiana. Mostly below sea level. Dig 18″ inches or more you get water. Living in Louisiana all my life I have only seen basements in central and north Louisiana where it is more hill country.

    • @Cougars & Tigers Calling “liberalism” a cancer, shows a lack of critical thought. Outright dismissal of an entire group and a large, diverse range of ideas shows extreme close mindedness. You do understand that this liberal “cancer” has led to some of the most successful governments on the planet? The people you refer to as “liberal” or “left” in your country would comfortably fit within the right wing of almost every other country. This general right lean of America has led to today’s results. Look at the stats for the US, they are terrible in comparison to most of the wealthy, developed rich countries of the world. The results speak directly to the methods used. It is not working.

    • Someone better get Jim Crow Joe out of his basement then.
      Get out Joe while you still can !!! …You’re not gonna take your historic hilarious a**whooping away from me this November.

    • K.C. Marshall A hoax made up by democrats. That means that we need to reopen schools and stay home instead of evacuating.

  7. Did you guys try to nuke the storm .. 🤓🤓

    It’s times like these that you are happy you invested a lot of tax dollars in a strong infrastructure … ow wait … it’s the USA

    It’s countries like these why we need to take climate change seriously and the climate accord is so important .. ow wait … it’s the USA

    I can go on .. 😂

    • @Atharkas Cult….laughable at best The rise of the Marxism cult is far more scarier…Jim Jones was a Marxist. I wont be drinking their kool-aid.

    • @onehothand68 Doubtful. Even republicans are leaving him (real republicans, not the white supremacist “patriot”. Anyway, elected or not, the world will continue to laugh and mock him.

  9. I wonder how many of those suffering now because of this, laughed at those concerned about Covid19, even as they died? Trump supporters are the nastiest people in America and the biggest wanna be victims. Let Trump supporting states fend for themselves, that’s what Trump says about states that don’t. His supporters love him for his cruelty, until it’s aimed at them. States that don’t pay their fair share in taxes shouldn’t be allowed to get more from the government or other states, it’s the easiest way to fix America! Take responsibility for living in states that are always hit with storms! If yin chose to live there, deal with it!

  12. I pray for each person in these areas that will be hit by this Hurricane. Lord Jesus❤ please remember these people Lord we ask for your hands of protection over each life . the babies/ CHILDREN and the elderly😭😭😭😭please!! Let no harm or danger on lives. Lord please have mercy!!

  14. Wh adviser: mr president the storm is going to destroy us.
    tRumpvid-16: dont worry we paid her off.
    Wh adviser: not “stormy daniels” the real storm you idiot.
    tRumpvid-16; I’ll take care of it, hand me my sharpie.

  16. Worse part is a lot of people are staying place because they simply have no money to go anywhere and no place safe if they did….

  19. “Just keep denying climate change and breathe deeply once under water.” “You’re doing a heck of a job Whitey,” – Donald Trump

