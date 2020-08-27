Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, hitting the coast as the region's strongest storm in over a century. #CNN #News
Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, hitting the coast as the region's strongest storm in over a century. #CNN #News
CAKAFETEINC 1996-2020 | https://www.fredwhite.ca
That looks like a nasty old storm guys can I get an amen for all my beloved grandmas?
Amen!
nicehttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Amen!
That 15+ foot storm surge can crush everything in its path. I hope everyone evacuated while they had the opportunity to do so.
@Zak, yeah lol 👌🏽🤣
@Crazy Arnold and you LAUGH at this? wtf is WRONG with you?
@ElizabethGS, ha they’re idiots for staying.. all they want is views for a stupid app
@Crazy Arnold ha, you’re just an idiot.
C
nicehttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
According to Don T, he will say ” Don’t worry, it will disappear like magic. It is what it is. Ask China. Blame Democrats. Any problems, I will come over and throw a few toilet rolls.”
Don’t forget ‘I think we’ve done a great job.’
@Elizabeth Fitzgibbon Saying that on the internet is quite stupid. I happen to know 5 people who contracted Covid, 1 of whom died from it. 2 of those people thought it was a hoax too. I pray nothing happens to any of your loved ones.
Stop spreading your conspiracy theories. They are literally killing people.
@THE GEAT AWAKENING I’ll tell you what “libtards” won’t do. Laugh at a situation that is going to leave Millions without homes to go back to.
@Erin Thor yeah – to those people he still has no idea are AMERICAN CITIZENS –and whom he wants to TRADE for Greenland –which in his puny brain is actually ‘green while he thinks of Puerto Rico as a sh*thole country. Does anyone really believe he gives one damn about poor Americans? If so, there’s a bridge -used to be in Brooklyn, I have for sale.
Of course you need to bring up Trump during a hurricane report you poor miserable Libtard
OMGi Terrible advice, “go to the basment”!!!! The water is going to hit 20 feet! Go to the highest building you can find!!!!
Louisiana does not have basements
Their aren’t any basements in south Louisiana. Mostly below sea level. Dig 18″ inches or more you get water. Living in Louisiana all my life I have only seen basements in central and north Louisiana where it is more hill country.
@Cougars & Tigers Calling “liberalism” a cancer, shows a lack of critical thought. Outright dismissal of an entire group and a large, diverse range of ideas shows extreme close mindedness. You do understand that this liberal “cancer” has led to some of the most successful governments on the planet? The people you refer to as “liberal” or “left” in your country would comfortably fit within the right wing of almost every other country. This general right lean of America has led to today’s results. Look at the stats for the US, they are terrible in comparison to most of the wealthy, developed rich countries of the world. The results speak directly to the methods used. It is not working.
Someone better get Jim Crow Joe out of his basement then.
Get out Joe while you still can !!! …You’re not gonna take your historic hilarious a**whooping away from me this November.
K.C. Marshall A hoax made up by democrats. That means that we need to reopen schools and stay home instead of evacuating.
Hope they survive and are provided assistance EVEN if they like TRUMP
Nope they’re doomed they are probably the same people that don’t wear their mask are the same people that are not leaving there house even though a hurricane is about destroy everything But I’m sure they think it’s a hoax Because they can’t except bad news just like the president So they’re gonna just say it’s not real it’s just a little wind just like coronavirus is just a little flu
G
nicehttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
T X — And with a weeks notice people in Houston’s all decided to evacuate yesterday. 🤣
Your TDS is showing
he’ll help them with a sharpie.
Como on just ask Trump to install his wall against hurricanes, and you all will be fine.
You know your TDS is strong when you comment about Trump at an off-topic video.
G
nicehttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
The hurricane would tear it down. Nothing Trump touches is going to be good quality
Your sick obsession over Trump is disturbing
He wanted to nuke hurricanes…..
Did you guys try to nuke the storm .. 🤓🤓
It’s times like these that you are happy you invested a lot of tax dollars in a strong infrastructure … ow wait … it’s the USA
It’s countries like these why we need to take climate change seriously and the climate accord is so important .. ow wait … it’s the USA
I can go on .. 😂
Yeah a nuke would make the storm stronger and radioactive. I’m not sure why people think that’d do anything but mess us up badly.
Lol I wonder where you are from..
G
nicehttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Isn’t Trump and GOP blaming
Democrats and the Radical-Left
for this Yet…….?! 😂☝
@Atharkas Cult….laughable at best The rise of the Marxism cult is far more scarier…Jim Jones was a Marxist. I wont be drinking their kool-aid.
@Atharkas and he’ll be reelected, and his face carved on my Rushmore. That’ll be forever too.
@onehothand68 Doubtful. Even republicans are leaving him (real republicans, not the white supremacist “patriot”. Anyway, elected or not, the world will continue to laugh and mock him.
@Damen Rabbitt hahaha and about what you dream at night😂😂😂
I wonder how many of those suffering now because of this, laughed at those concerned about Covid19, even as they died? Trump supporters are the nastiest people in America and the biggest wanna be victims. Let Trump supporting states fend for themselves, that’s what Trump says about states that don’t. His supporters love him for his cruelty, until it’s aimed at them. States that don’t pay their fair share in taxes shouldn’t be allowed to get more from the government or other states, it’s the easiest way to fix America! Take responsibility for living in states that are always hit with storms! If yin chose to live there, deal with it!
@Cougars & Tigers The most hateful people in america vote trump.
@blackened 1 the left is always talking about how much they hate him.
@Cougars & Tigers …..ya riiiight ok then.
@Vanilla Bryce. If they are trump supporters they have ansolutely nothing to contribute since they are already brain-dead; a waste of space. If they get washed away, well … “It is what it is”. If they’re “christians” – let the lord look after them – because trump won’t. He could not care less.
G
nicehttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
“I’ve got this…Hand me a Sharpie”.
perfect. nailed it.
F
nicehttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Anthony S logic and reality is a moot point to these people.. lol
I’ve got one and I’m saying it’s moving towards the white House 🤣
LMFAOOOOOOO 😂😂😂😂😂
Jesus Christ This made my day
“It took a few lives” It took lives period! Dont minimize the loss.
Laura is white. If those lives were black it would be headline news.
I’m just kidding
180k to covid and more than half of the people of those southern states think that’s acceptable.
su
I pray for each person in these areas that will be hit by this Hurricane. Lord Jesus❤ please remember these people Lord we ask for your hands of protection over each life . the babies/ CHILDREN and the elderly😭😭😭😭please!! Let no harm or danger on lives. Lord please have mercy!!
Even Jesus is sick and tired of USA
G
nicehttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Mother nature is pissed off, she will end the violence herself.
@Steven Masson thanks you
BLM are gonna call the hurricane a racist
@bird_npc BLM have been silent for 2 full weeks. You know that the white people you see destroying your cities every night are not black? You know that a white person is not black. So BLM is for anti violence. Not looting. It’s obvious, that all the trailer park trash we see every night, are not associated with BLM. Don’t be a Donald.
She’s doing it because she’s pissed off at the police
@bird_npc KKK are going to blame the storm on BLM
Wh adviser: mr president the storm is going to destroy us.
tRumpvid-16: dont worry we paid her off.
Wh adviser: not “stormy daniels” the real storm you idiot.
tRumpvid-16; I’ll take care of it, hand me my sharpie.
🤣🤣
OMFG…. Best one yet! LOL
I see you’re still triggered by an election you lost almost 4yrs ago
Has trump called a hurricane a hoax yet? Or cut funding for hurricane relief?
Angie J trump asked if we could use nuclear weapons against hurricanes, hence the comment.
Maybe hes prepping a NUKE to fire into it?
If anything he’s saying he wants to launch a nuke in the middle of a hurricane
Trump is ready with his sharpie to alter the course of the hurricane…just has to OK it with Fox and Friends first, then a few more buckets of KFC to finish off.
Cut Fema funding long ago
Worse part is a lot of people are staying place because they simply have no money to go anywhere and no place safe if they did….
Damian Draven a lot of people tired of winning i bet.
nicehttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Don jnr to daddy t:
“We’re gonna need a bigger nuke”
If this storm has proven anything, its that George W Bush still doesn’t care about black people
Oh stop it 😆
“Aye bruh if you vote fo Trump’s you ain’t black” -Racist Joe
“Just keep denying climate change and breathe deeply once under water.” “You’re doing a heck of a job Whitey,” – Donald Trump
The one video CNN posts not about Trump, but youre so sick and miserable you’re forced to talk about him.
Yet who refuses to see that The Most High’s JUDGEMENT is moving across the WORLD & Amerikkka is due for much MORE.