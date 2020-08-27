Aerial video from Crystal Beach, Texas, shows extensive flooding after Hurricane Laura made landfall. CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the aftermath. #CNN #News
Aerial video from Crystal Beach, Texas, shows extensive flooding after Hurricane Laura made landfall. CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the aftermath. #CNN #News
CAKAFETEINC 1996-2020 | https://www.fredwhite.ca
Beware… Alligators and snakes
@jesusfreakstoner REPENT!!!.
@Bodhisattva Bodhisattva REPENT!!!.
@kare more YOU SHOULD OF SAID: BEWARE OF ALLIGATORS (PRINCIPALITIES AND POWERS) AND SNAKES (REPTILIANS) AGENDA. THAT SOUNDS FAIR…LOL
@kare more REPENT!!!
Half joking now….alligators and snakes into White House who run the US as country
guess they shoud start mopping those floors and raking the forest
Patty Morton NOT A STORM, IS HURRICANE TRUMP!! IT FLOWED ALL AMERICANS MONEY AND MAILING VOTES. THERE THEY GO! 💵 🧻
TOUGH CHALLENGES: You think Caps make you smarter? OMG you are all nuts. 🤣
@Nonomous don’t tell her she fell for a troll
@Patty Morton Biden hired Camelahh to help him jail blacks if they get elected since she built her career off of jailing them. He writes the bill, she enacts the bill. Now they are back together again. Although she has called him a Rapist, and a Racist in the past she drops all of her morals to join the Racist Rapist in their pursuit of the white house
LMAO!!!!!!!!!!!!
Chose to work on the hurricane instead of politics? Good on you man.
He’s BS’ing lol
But last statement “good wishes” for trump tonight did you miss that part?
Brian The Explorer she is bs
I’m not saying I believe him or anything else. Just that if it was the real choice it was a good one.
#CNNTownHall -Proposal for a safer 3-day election. Please debate. This can save thousands of lives. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_5S3CQLWKI
Is it just my imagination, or does this guy totally resemble a Bush?
Clone?
One of the Bush’s bastard children
I see Harrison Ford..
Long lost brother? Back from Iraq?
@Denzell Scott smoked
Smart governor: “I’ve been watching the hurricane”
he should have been playing golf in Florida.
There is nothing smart about Greg Abbott~love from Texas
he sucks, do you even live here?
–Proposal for a safer 3-day election. Please debate. This can save thousands of lives. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_5S3CQLWKI
Good to see him addressing a natural disaster even though no one of them can do their job effectively.
Especially CNN.
hope trump didn’t lose too much basking time from his adoring sycophants ! i assume he did think about the hurricanes and the damage caused ?
@Robert Clawson and yet here you are, again and again. Wise people avoid news channels they don’t like. I avoid Fox Fake News like the plague. Why are you here?
@aragorn4242 Those damned hurricanes always take the lime light away from our very stable genius. Life’s just not fair.
Can we get through one interview without it being political, my goodness. Both sides are just lunatics…. people lives are being destroyed and she’s asking about whether or not he watched the RNC? Come on, man
Its CNN, Commie News Network…..
@Kevin W you have no idea how ridiculous you sound. Define “Commie” I bet you just let things roll out of your mouth without any real comprehension of what you are saying. You bang a lang!
Haha
No, Blarrie Gibbs…USA is under a political crisis.
That soft sided pool is still holding water! I’d walk out and give it the ol’ slap and say “That’ll do pool, that’ll do.”
#CNNTownHall .Proposal for a safer 3-day election. Please debate. This can save thousands of lives. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_5S3CQLWKI
lmao…too funny!!!!
Praying for everyone impacted. America is all of us not just some.
@The Dark Lord Satan absolutely mate, absolutely… such a contradiction religion eh.
MooDSwinG Gaming exactly I completely respect people and their beliefs too but acting in good will should be dictated or mandated by a religion, it’s the basic form of decency from one human to another. Unless they’re your worst enemy or something
@Mike 72 Lol, ok schizo.
@Victoria Cordova Sure it does. Read it again.
WELL SAID!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I agree!!!!
Good for the Governor: “My focus is not on politics. My focus is on saving lives!”
Reporter: “You haven’t been watching the convention?”
Governor: “I’ve been watching the HURRICANE!”
Worry not. The flu kills more people.
@rugby3230 ..yeah what about all those lives lost due to his failure to lead on the corona virus, instead he listened to Trump and thousands in his state have lost and are continuing to lose their lives.
@Ms. A Pain ..AMEN!! You are absolutely right! Hildago County is a disaster!!
Maria Lipscomb
Maria, that’s exactly what I’m referring to when I say “oh now he’s interested in saving lives” because, as you correctly stated, he was not interested in saving lives due to Covid months ago listening to that imbecile in the WH.
#CNNTownHall .Proposal for a safer 3-day election. Please debate. This can save thousands of lives. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_5S3CQLWKI
Honestly I can’t believe that this lady wants to talk about politics! SMH
@cronemagic seems to me when something so destructive and causing so many to lose their livelihoods we wouldn’t be worried about something like that
That’s CNN for you. They are ridiculous, one reason why I left the democratic party years go.
@Mark Saggese And yet you keep on coming back to CNN…..WTF?
@cronemagic I am very concerned about my family, I was not concerned about the governor watching TV. It just seemed so insensitive to me and they should change the headline.
@Vee Roberts I understand. But I know from reading CNN comments that a lot of folks just come here to brutally attack it. They are loose with their criticisms but can’t take it if their beloved news channels get criticized. I’m just really sick of it. I hope your family pulls through.
He’s trying to focus on the Hurricane and she just started talking about and focusing on the politics surrounding Covid. COVID 19 is no joke but still let the man focus on the Hurricane and how to manage it, then in a week ask on his opinion of Covid and how it was managed when you have results. He said that cases went down based on the past hurricane that landed in Corpus Christi and have added guidelines to lower the chances of it being spread. Why would he care about Trumps opinion on Covid right now when he has the health and safety of others on his mind during a Natural disaster looming over the state.
Andy Anderson but not asking about Trump speech at this time
She is bs
Estelo….everything in this world is interconnected. Her job is to ask questions.
@cronemagic not the stupid ones
@Blue Sky “not the stupid ones” ??? What are you talking about?
@cronemagic stupid questions
Ask the wrong questions at the wrong time
This is horrible. I’m praying for everyone affected by this hurricane.
What stupid questions this “reporter” asks! I tune in to get news on the hurricane and she’s asking the governor about corona virus and whether or not he saw the RNC convention.
I was curious about how the virus affected it. The question about the RNC was not at all on my radar.
CNN and it’s sheep are OBSESSED with TRUMP
She has stage5 TDS…all day everyday it’s Orange Man Bad at CNN.
14 year old girl died 600,000 people light are out.
“Fortunately, there have been no deaths, and that is because people took heed of the advice…”
So… no “it’s my freedom not to evacuate”? Funny the selective scientific messaging some people are ready to take heed of…
Why “Texass” & not Louisiana interview
White people live in Texas
CNN tried & failed, this time, to get guest into connecting politics.
They always fail, sometimes without trying
They asked a politician about politics.
I love how he responded to her. He’s worried about the hurricane not trumps speech …way to keep the focus
If he was so concerned he wood be with the troops…with the people.
Not seeking T.V. time.
amazing answer for a stupid question , who cares what dump does now
@Dutchhound Bigears Or he “wood” be out in a forest of trees holding the “would” up from blowing over
@Chris Tine Steve BANNON does.
Pardon me boy is that the……….
Song
@K Kat with a heavy duty wheelchair.
Last thing on his mind is politics. Yet she kept asking for his opinion.
She asked a politician about politics. What part of that is so hard for you to understand?