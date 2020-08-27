News Ticker

  7. Can we get through one interview without it being political, my goodness. Both sides are just lunatics…. people lives are being destroyed and she’s asking about whether or not he watched the RNC? Come on, man

  8. That soft sided pool is still holding water! I’d walk out and give it the ol’ slap and say “That’ll do pool, that’ll do.”

  10. Good for the Governor: “My focus is not on politics. My focus is on saving lives!”
    Reporter: “You haven’t been watching the convention?”
    Governor: “I’ve been watching the HURRICANE!”

    • @cronemagic seems to me when something so destructive and causing so many to lose their livelihoods we wouldn’t be worried about something like that

    • @cronemagic I am very concerned about my family, I was not concerned about the governor watching TV. It just seemed so insensitive to me and they should change the headline.

    • @Vee Roberts I understand. But I know from reading CNN comments that a lot of folks just come here to brutally attack it. They are loose with their criticisms but can’t take it if their beloved news channels get criticized. I’m just really sick of it. I hope your family pulls through.

  12. He’s trying to focus on the Hurricane and she just started talking about and focusing on the politics surrounding Covid. COVID 19 is no joke but still let the man focus on the Hurricane and how to manage it, then in a week ask on his opinion of Covid and how it was managed when you have results. He said that cases went down based on the past hurricane that landed in Corpus Christi and have added guidelines to lower the chances of it being spread. Why would he care about Trumps opinion on Covid right now when he has the health and safety of others on his mind during a Natural disaster looming over the state.

  14. What stupid questions this “reporter” asks! I tune in to get news on the hurricane and she’s asking the governor about corona virus and whether or not he saw the RNC convention.

  16. “Fortunately, there have been no deaths, and that is because people took heed of the advice…”

    So… no “it’s my freedom not to evacuate”? Funny the selective scientific messaging some people are ready to take heed of…

