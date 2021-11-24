SOE Debate Rage on in Parliament | TVJ News – Nov 23 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
26 comments
Jamaicans biggest problem is hypocrites
I guess mr. Phillips is telling some out the truth
Now we clearly see why Jamaica is a mess. These are supposedly the best and the brightest and they cannot even effectively engage in a discourse.
True talk
If I could like your comment a 1000 time I would thanks
I say the same thing about my island Denise
True talk people do not like the true
No more military commissioner of police the speaker is correct
It seem like Madam speaker has choose a side and is definately not the side of the jamaican people…we are doom
That is the damn problem in parliment when ppl speak the truth Dem want you apologize or take back u talk.. if the damn commissioner not doing nothing remove him from that office simple… only wasting tax payers money
all a unuh needs to go big an useless only argument u have nothing more
Commissioner of police should come from the rank and file up who has the long years of experience dealing with crimes over the years.
Why should he withdraw his statement. He has rights just like anyone else. State of emergency not doing anything positive for Jamaica. Crime is still happening.
Where did you get this idea that political parties have the most intelligent people. What is true is that they have corrupters and inept people in them.
Respect to the house leader you are doing a great job in controlling the house
The truth hurts, Cousins is right. The speaker had no bases for her ruling.
For once Peter Phillips is right on his comments, the other man was right also about the police commissioner he his a big baby him don’t worth one penny.
No truth for poor, no one to stand for the people of Jamaica, what the hell happens to the Jamaica labor party , what a power they have only them alone to talk
lord have mercy upon us
He is right
Madam speaker ur wrong the Commissioner is clueless about crime also Chang n the whole JLP
You do have a ride to talk me freedom of speech that’s the problem in this country and nobody can I get a chance to stand up for what’s right
No
,nothing is wrong with what he said
He’s right
Soe in one area and people dying some where else, we need better long term measure.
And what Mr. Cousins said none of it was in poor taste he was very truthful and the truth hurts for those who don’t like it.
I believe parliament must behave properly this is no role model at all