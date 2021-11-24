Police Probe Deaths of Mother & Son in Jamaica | TVJ News – Nov 23 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
20 comments
Jah jah, what in the world is happening in Jamaica, oh God please bring back wi island
Why people love to cast aspersions so God know what happen we don’t need to wonder what happen cause none of us was their we chat too much man two life lost unfortunately
So sad
Mental health problems getting worse needs attention fast!!!
No end in site not even one day of peace. my God!
Spiritual wickedness in high places smh
The son got off
Omg
rip Mom and son I pray for the father.
Jamaica turn from your wikid ways
I think he was under some kinda bath salts that would normally create this type of behavior
mental illness is real and some people take it for a joke until it hits someone close to them. No family member may have never seen this coming. I wish for them all the support they need. Pray for them.
My former classmate’s family
RIP
Omg rough
So much unsound mind in Jamaica yesterday me see three young youth a ack mad smh
A gwaan, something can go so!! The story misunderstood
Oh my Lord in HEAVEN.
Omg this is sad
, a feel it to mi heart, what a loss.
God help us