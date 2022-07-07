66 comments

  1. “Because of this courageous woman and others like her, your attempt to hide the truth from the American people will fail. And to that group of
    witnesses, if you’ve heard this testimony today and suddenly you remember things you couldn’t previously recall, or there are some details you’d like to clarify, or you discovered some courage you had hidden away somewhere, our doors remain open.” – Chairman Bennie Thompson (D) Mississippi

    3. Most of the testimonies where debunked, lies, or contained information that we already know

  2. “My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930

  3. Honestly everyone seems pretty even handed. I don’t necessarily agree, but it’s nice more even keeled people being interviewed for once.

    2. Your idea of “morality and decency” is giving hormones and puberty blockers to children. You’re definitely the good guys. History is on your side, for sure. 🙄

    3. If by bankrupt you mean exporting more energy than we import, low gas prices, and inflation at 2%? Yeah we were soooooo bankrupt.

  6. “I’ve known Jeffrey Epstein 15 years. Terrific guy. Jeffreys a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that Jeffrey loves beautiful girls as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Donald tRump Quote to The New Yorker Magazine in 2002

    1. i suggest you check out this dude thomas paine, some really good common sense.

      politics has always been news. that’s part of why the 1st amendment exists, to ensure that the actions of politicians remains exposed to the scrutiny of the public.

    3. Politics have always been the main topic of news. You were just too naive to realize it.

  8. “Mike, I don’t want to be your friend anymore if you don’t do this for me and overturn the Election results.” Donald tRump Quote to VP Mike Pence

    3. “If you are havin trouble figurin out whether you are for me or for Trump. Then you ain’t black.” -Brandon

  9. Can you imagine the reaction of Republicans if Democrats still considered Obama their party leader during Trump’s term?
    If Democrats had had Obama flags on their houses & vehicles?
    They would have went crazier than they already have!

    1. @watchin’ it why? Trump was great. And he will be your 47th. And it’s almost time to campaign. It’s literally the best time.
      Plus it triggers the snowflakes.

    2. @Ryan Elliott , If Trump was great he would not have been fired for the likes of Biden. That, in and of itself, speaks volumes about him.

  10. OMG… some of these cult members has woken up, the lady interviewed, good for her, but not the last guy on this clip, he’s still delusional.

  11. LoL I think we are ready for new faces regardless of what party… I say flush the commode on them all, Republican/Democrat, all of them. Term limits for congress, scotus, all. No more career politicians, boot them all and start over

    1. Agree 100%.
      Let the younger generation start governing with relevant policies that apply to today’s issues.

  12. It’s hard to be optimistic about any candidate. America is in a rut. Anger has replaced any rational discourse. Morale is low. Everything is so convoluted.

  13. The fact that grown adults dress like these people tells you all you need to know about them.

    1. Not as bad as all the people with blue hair yelling at you because you failed to recognize whatever gender they are.

  14. As a unaffiliated voter for my state, I can’t wait until 2028, at least then Biden nor Trump will be running.

  15. Please fund education in Florida. And the rest of us while we’re at it. But damn, Florida.

  16. “it’s not a hearing, it’s a show” as he wears his show costume lol lol lol

  18. I’m thoroughly horrified by the Republican Party as a whole. Glad for Liz and Adam, however. Still Republican politicians – and those who follow them – are generally frightening.

    1. @Ryan Elliott How is that Biden’s fault exactly? Cause that’s what you’re implying right?

    2. ​@Alberto explain to me how it’s not bidens fault he said he would raise gas prices he did that within a few short weeks people said he would do something in a foreign conflict zone they just thought that ment middle east not Europe the fact seems pretty clear on the list of things to do help American citizens always bottom of the list no matter which dem you look at

  19. Here, let me translate that headline into truth for you.
    Most republicans understand the FACT that trump is done.
    Rats don’t go down with the ship, they flee.
    In this case, a sound strategy.

    2. Are you finally gunna get him? This time for real right? You’ll lock Trump up for…. Something. Right? One day… one day…
      😂😂😂
      2024 is gunna break you. Good luck in midterms.

