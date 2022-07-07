Recent Post
71 comments
It’s official. Classrooms have become war zones in America.
@Biden2024 Or the NRA.
There is no way that doesn’t end in tears.
@Heiglnl franklinhd oh look a bot
@Pogo that would be in Wild West times then? When population numbers were way lower and guns way simpler? Because I don’t think there has ever been a time in modern history that more guns have been in private hands
@Richard You are looking at total number of guns, I’m looking at who actually has guns as a percentage of the population. In 1980 a larger percentage of the population owned guns than today.
@Pogo and in 1980 the population was a lot less than it is today…your comparing numbers from 40 years ago to numbers today…in 1980 population 4,458,003,514 VS 2022 population 7,794,798,739…..
@Pogo a lousy 5% difference, also that doesn’t mean anything if you don’t look at (concealed) carry permits because having a gun safely in a gun case/safe at home is not going to do anything for active shooter situations. Most of the drop was probably the wannabe Rambo’s not being allowed to have AR-15’s anymore after that by the federal ban (and the A-Team being cancelled). All I know is that a friend with a concealed carry permit in Florida got into a drunken fight and knocked down, no permanent damage, and then started saying he was going to carry his gun more often. As if that would make the streets safer given the amount of drinking he did.
The only country in the world where teachers need handgun training. When is the US going to get a grip hope it’s soon
@Orang Hue if someone has been “Trump appointed’ they cannot be voted out. A political appointment is NOT an elected position.
So they shouldn’t get training, and possibly harm/kill themselves or others?
You haven’t gotten out much have you 😂
@DAVID KAMEN Okay wrong wording.
“Trump Endorsed”
This issue is attached to too many core issues America has no interest in investing in. It would require complete restructuring of our tax system, and hoping the majority of psychiatric prescription having voters become sane and balanced enough to enact anything rational. This is never going to be fixed in this country voting red vs blue. This requires a whole new way of existing as a nation.
This is a disaster waiting to happen.
Big time, Greg.
Now that they’re job descriptions now officially include Security Guard their pay better increase. In fact, let’s take some out of the police budget since this is just one more job police won’t be doing, that is if you think they were doing their jobs before, that is. Teachers did not go to college to have to do this.
@themightykabool 3rd world jungle, pre body armor
@Pogo That’s true, but police and soldiers are in groups and numbers make up for it. A teacher is all alone and needs to be proficient enough to handle all emergency situations on their own and according to Dr. J Pete Blair who is the executive director of ALERRT, says that when deciding whether or not someone has the training required to proficiently take out an active shooter, they must dedicate their entire lives to learning how to effectively wield a firearm. ALERRT stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training and is located in Texas.
Pete also wrote a report saying that only 3% of mass shootings were stopped by a single civilian with a firearm.
Their pay should have increased ANYWAY.
@Coolkc456 3% is still better than what the kids at uvalde got.
So we are now going to pay teachers what they deserve. (Hazard pay)
no one said they had to teach
In, Singapore, China, Japan, Australia, Germany and UK, gun violence and mass shootings of any kind particularly in schools is EXTREMELY rare.
These 6 countries have the strictest gun control laws in the world.
I will let you join the dots – for some of you it may take some time.
@JasonDrvmz there are criminals in all the countries listed. Are our criminals special?
@Allen Church This hubris is why we are in this situation and your apathy is unbearable but no one is asking you to give up you rprecious guns that is worth more than the life of all the slain children but more gun control is necessary.
@Stephen Hicks It’s almost like Australia is essentially an island.
Well, we saw how law enforcement, recently trained for this kind of event, reacted at Uvalde, so giving educators firearms should work out well. Pure insanity.
Sarcasm is also my first language.
I’m not sure if you’ve read about the Uvalde PD response. I think you should educate yourself. Do it now, before it’s too late.
Since the police have decided they’d rather go home alive than risk their lives to protect our children, I applaud the teachers who are paid less but take on the job of protecting that which is most precious to us.
@QuinnPope I have no idea what your point is with your cryptic post.
Law makers should be ashamed. Just ashamed. No point being in office if you can’t protect your voters. So disgusting.
Yes they should, everyone that voted to restrict our basic human right to self defense needs to be voted out. Our freedom in not negotiable.
School leaders need to take school security procedures seriously.
Here fixed it for you “Elected Leaders need to take gun violence seriously”.
@Monty’s 8th
And do what?
This is absolute madness that it’s come to this.
@Sir JIGGY Withit Look up 2021 National Firearms Servey it’s the one by papers ssrn
@MysticMarble Look up 2021 National Firearms Survey by papers ssnr
@Ayden Coles …😔…YOU SPELLED SURPRISE…. WAY WRONG…WHICH IS ACTUALLY NO SURPRISE… AYDEN.
When this, too, does not work, can we just finally do what we all know will work and start enacting and enforcing sweeping and restrictive gun control legislation?
To be defenseless & allow criminals to continue to be criminals? lol have some awareness
No.
This is a very bad idea. What happens when one of these teachers accidentally shoots a child or another teacher when the crazy things starts happening during a crazy person has a gun.
There is absolutely no way that I would have sent my daughter to a school with armed teachers.
What happens if the teacher panics & shoots an irate parent or anyone else they had a disagreement with? Way too many things can go wrong in the blink of an eye. Dumb idea as Oppose stated.
What a depressing and tragic time in American history. Teachers trained to use guns in the hopes they can stop kids from mass murdering one another. This is insane on so many levels and boggles the mind we’ve actually reached this point.
@B. Mergler why didn’t you think that when you allowed millions of guns including assault rifles to be legal in your country? Honestly why?
@William Winn
So?
@pdjhh
Think? They’re Republicans !
@pdjhh Trump was elected by Dems who didn’t show up for Hillary. Voter turnout in the US is dismal, in addition to things like long lines in black districts.
Teachers who are paid poorly and overworked and now have to learn to use guns for self defense…something is very wrong with this picture 🧐🤨
Then maybe they should have picked a higher paying career.
👀…WHY DOES LIL TIMMY HAVE A RED DOT ON HIS HEAD..???….. HE’S CHEWING GUM IN CLASS…AGAIN…🧓
Not at all. Its exactly what the schools need! Protect our schools.
Because of this I rather send my children to a boarding school overseas then get an education in America
@Marie Lucas what is your problem Marie Lucas ?
Or just home school
@Jocelyne Whalen Spoofed / hijacked account. Just report it.
Boarding school is just teen-age jail. HOMESCHOOL is better. Just have parents who work online, and there you go.
This is brutal …. this can’t be the way forward
This is crazy. I understand their fear and wanting to be “prepared “ BUT they didn’t go to college for this and more guns are not the answer! The devastation of knowing you also have to become a killer or have a kid get a hold of your gun is crazy! Gun laws need to be in place so the army type guns are no longer. A hand gun won’t help against the ones these kids get
@Orang Hue What are you talking about? You can still buy a machine gun as long it was made before 1986.
@Orang Hue The ATF is the same as if I was going into a gun store to buy a gun. So what’s your point?
I dare anyone to look at this and say that this is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to our country and to those teachers who never held a firearm in their lifetimes. I dare. I double dare. That will further expose one who is not just ignorant, but willfully ignorant.
Heaven help us all.
Teacher Job Requirements
– Bachelor’s degree in teaching or relevant field.
– A minimum of 2 years experience as a teacher in hostile states.
– Proficiency in gun combat. Any firearm specialist certificate is a plus.
– Outstanding leadership in emergency situations.
– will work for low pay.
@Pyladin No kidding right?