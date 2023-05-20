21 comments

  3. I welcome any and all candidates to get on the ballot. I have not seen a worse list of candidates in my entire life.

    1. I guess you didn’t look at the Democratic candidates yet !!!!!?? 😂😂😂😂😂

    3. @What’s Good My Guy you mean Biden? Who is (in my opinion) not even currently mentally or physically fit for office? Not to sound harsh, but I don’t think he’d even live through a second term in his current state of health.

      Sure 🤣

  5. Tim Scott is just as close to the president as I zm jius let see how much the party love him

  7. So much for Ron DeSantis and his promise to remain Governor because that’s what he ran for.

    3. He intends to stay on as governor while he runs. That bum changed the rules just so that he could.

  9. Tim Scott face is recognizable but other than that he needs to stand for retaking the Party in a good direction and save it and America. His skill set doesnt compare to Desantis . ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

  10. I met him at the Tallahassee Black Republicans forum. Great guy. He had on blue denim dad jeans and a brown leather jacket. Everyone clapped in unison also.. strange but a fun experience. I will vote for him

  12. Isn’t this so unfair to be qualified if you have lots of money? Unbelievable ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

  13. It should prove to be very interesting to see! I wish him luck and support! ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

