Recent Post
- Gun safety bill leaves loophole for domestic abusers in dating relationships
- CNN commentator challenged on her religion and abortion stance. See her response
- See Biden’s reaction to Roe v. Wade ruling
- Clarence Thomas calls on Supreme Court to revisit gay marriage decision
- ‘Spitting mad’: See Warren’s furious response after Roe v. Wade ruling
57 comments
When was it that “nobody thought Roe was going to be thrown out”? I mean, besides Susan Collins.
Warren will resolve this just like she did with student loans
I think he lernt his leson
Susan Collins rides the short bus to Congress with the rest of the gop
@mustafa1name No longer? Susan Collins is a fool.
Let’s remember… congress had 50 years to codify roe, but the priority was too low…
@Chrispy80 I’d surprised to learn a great many things that aren’t true.
@Chrispy80 There are many things that make no sense. Your’e welcome?
@Chrispy80 I don’t know your particular circumstance. So I will address generally.
There is a saying, the lefts view is an inch deep and a mile wide. The right is a yard wide and a mile deep.
Most only stay on the surface, but if you seek answers you’ll find they go deep.
The error of the kind of people you refer to is the common error of the left and the fall of the right. A refusal to engage with ideas that make them uncomfortable. To have a picked up opinion that is carried only changed with forced to.
This is the source of the moral degradation in the west, we stopped really arguing. Really working to the foundations of what had now become assumptions. They found it easier to simply shout away the hard questions
I’m sorry your family and church failed you. They didn’t invite in the hard questions. Most likely because they didn’t have answers. That does not mean however there where none.
In the end, either a human life has inherit value, or it doesn’t. There is no line you can draw that distinguishes human life effectively from these ‘clump of cells’ as the left so self delusively puts. If you draw an arbitrary line, in the end you will have abuses of human life that are unacceptable in a civilization. Will we say it is heartbeat? Ability to live outside the womb? Perhaps you will even say its somehow when they pass out of the body.When they are conscious? All of these would draw lines that don’t include people who are currently holding down jobs and paying taxes.
So tell me, when is this ‘clump of cells’ considered a human? and if human life doesn’t matter, why should I care to persevere yours?
@Mr.Stargazer While I appreciate the questions you pose to be excellent philosophical queries, they don’t address the reason SCOTUS recognized a right to abortion, nor do they approach the reason most are pro-choice: bodily autonomy. I would never presume to tell a person they MUST carry a fetus to term; it’s simply not my place.
This is the demagoguery that I despise from our “ public officials .”The law of the land” as long I agree with the decision.
Come to MA. They snap necks af 9 months and WE MA CITIZENS HAD NO SAY
True
They have had 50 years to put Roe into law. Where is the long list of attempts? The reality is that both sides were happy to keep Roe in question as it motivated their base. Instead of asking for promises from judges they should have been writing laws. Congress has been happy to delegate its job to the courts, the executive then sit back and complain when things go wrong. Stop talking about everyone else and do your job first.
@penny caldwell Most democrats hope for the same. They have been primarily ineffective in most important areas of interest.
100%
@Destrate If the rest of my family lost all their moral values and it was traumatizing for her to care for it then I’d adopt it myself and care it. I am capable of supporting one even if she wasn’t. I’d do this even if meant caring for it fore the rest of their life.
As for if I didn’t exist and there was none who could support it in our family, giving it up for adoption is an option I support in such a case.
I’d love that child, no matter if it was ugly, lame or broken. I’d lament its condition and feel rage at my uncle.
I’d always be looking for that uncle and he better hope I never found him. We would never let him walk. No matter how long it took.
What this tells me is that you think ‘nasty inbred things’ aren’t human or worthy of life. You think that somehow the nastiness of the father is inherit in the child.
You really need to think about that and what it says about you.
Wow – “using Federal lands to set up abortion clinics”. I don’t know if that can be done but I appreciate the creative thinking.
shes off the reservation
Why are there so many men making ridiculously rude comments like this? Seriously, do you ever try to see these pregnancies from the point of view of the woman – someone’s child, wife, mother – and the hard decisions SHE has to make. Where is your compassion?
they can put it on warren’s indian reservation
@C S the only hard decision is whether to have sex or not. All else is simply consequential…
@C SWhy are there so many men making ridiculously rude comments like this?
Cause we’ll never have to get an abortion, that’s why. DUH!
We are living with Choa- High Gas Prices, High Food Costs, and High Living Expenses. Let’s take away women’s choices for their own bodies. WHAT THE ACTUAL CRAP
Warren will resolve this just like she did with student loans
Let’s Go Brandon.
The Democrats need to get it together. They’re trying to fight a dragon with a garden hose. Stop begging for money and get into this fight!!! Prove you’re worth representing the people.
Yes, the people can’t always win with peace. These subhumans will get their backlash.
RBG herself stated that the RvW was the weakest interpretation of law and would inevitably fail.
@Zac 1. Abstinence doesnt prevent pregnancies it actually makes them worse cause they dont know what protection is. 2. Contraception doesnt always work. 3. Yes wow adoption lets add my child to the millions of other children in that horrible system where they will be abused and neglected 90% of the time. 4. Parenting? Most of abortions happen because they dont have the money, health, or mental ability to have a child. Think again and come back to me with real solutions.
@Paul McFee so true! I love her but for this- she should have retired to protect the position when she had the chance!
@James Ferguson i consider it apart of my body since it is growing in my body and changing my body a woman should have the right to get the child removed if she doesnt want or isnt ready for the consequences of having a child. That shouldnt be the governments decision.
@The MIC – Music Inspiration Channel can’t argue with that.
@Sydney You are mistaken, this just gives States the decision on abortion laws, instead of letting the Federal government to decide for states. Places like Cali and New York, Washington state, ect. Will allow full blown abortion. Red states will have restrictions. Most will allow short term abortions and exceptions for rape and health risks and terrible baby deformities. Hardly any states will abolish it all together.
love it how they forgot how this “spitting mad” law came
Thank you Elizabeth Warren. It’s been a sad day for this country but I’m always hopeful.
It’s a great day for the world.
Repeal the 19th amendment next asap🤣
Speak for yourself, it is a great day in America.
Don’t worry Pocahontas is a big native girl.
We all saw this coming during the Supreme Court Justice selection hearings. Why are some people shocked?
@Stephen I’m an atheist Texan and I’m against Roe v Wade.
@ST7A Bad Karma And you don’t know what “abstain” means.
I miss the days when we were fighting to Free The Nipple. That was the golden age of America. We had a cause that truly united us all
please…the rest of the world would make USA a laugh stock,
so true
I love how Warren didn’t answer a simple YES or NO question. SMH.
1 J.D. Contreras Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Manuela Grubb 🤣
These justices just didn’t get to the high courts by themselves! Y’all did, and now your crying!
I love this woman especially when she says “ no it ain’t gonna happen” 🥰
Here’s a thought there are laws in place for delinquent men for support payments and we already know that’s not affective because they find ways to circumnavigate it. In Canada a woman registers the father with the courts, the law flags delinquent fathers if they don’t pay the can’t renew their drivers licenses, or qualify for firearms and their employers have to comply to garnishee their pay, etc it’s tracked across the country via motor vehicles, gun purchases and taxes. If they are going to force women to keep their babies lets force the men to pay.
Also in Canada the right to abortion is not just a law it’s part of their constitution so for the Canadians who are trying to follow the way of the U.S. it’s not a matter for the Supreme Court to decide changing the constitution is not easy and it’s this way for a very good reason, so things like this can’t happen
Life wins !! Thank god 🙏
I was in college 50 years ago when Roe V Wade was decided by the Supreme Court. There is one HUGE difference between then and now that I have observed. Now BOTH sides are speaking up. There were a lot of people against abortion outside the Supreme Court today and supporting the decision. I noticed many of them were women. And there was a large crowd supporting abortion too. The HUGE difference is 50 years ago I never heard one single anti abortion woman dare to speak up. In fact on my college campus or anywhere else did I ever see ANY anti abortion people speaking up. They existed back then but because they were such a tiny fraction of the population they kept quiet. Back then the pro abortion women were a lot more militant and violent than now. They would have attacked and probably killed any woman who was vocal on my campus who spoke up against abortion. Those against abortion back then actually feared for their lives. I knew a girl on my college who was a very religious Christian and very against abortion. I asked her why she didn’t protest the Roe V Wade decision. She told me, “Are you nuts, if I protested the decision I would be killed by some crazy pro abortion woman.” Back 50 years ago anyone who was anti abortion did not dare speak up or they would have been killed by crazy nuts pro abortion women. Times have changed and the anti abortion people are vocal now and don’t keep quiet in fear of their lives. And I wonder if Elizabeth Warren was one of those pro abortion women back then who would have done anything to silence anyone who spoke out against abortion.
Not true. You have a very filtered memory. Back in 1973 even Republicans regarded the right to abortion as a woman’s health issue and were on board for Roe becoming federal law.
Extremists Lol. Guns are specifically referenced as a right in the Constitution abortion isn’t even mentioned in the slightest possible way Pocohontas. Shocking the people would believe her.
we’ve been told by dems for decades that if we didn’t vote for them this would happen. we did vote for them and it has happened…