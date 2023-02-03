Recent Post
37 comments
The Americans said that the balloon is directional
CA
Mike Pompeo About CIA : We lied, We cheated, We stole
You would be hard pressed to find any such thing… “directional” like ” I am farting in your general direction”.
It’s a low altitude Canadian satellite.
Lol best we have. We sent our old ones to Ukraine.
No, we just attach cameras to geese for that.
Funny we didn’t hear a word from our government when it flew over Canada 🇨🇦?
You just did
It was tracked on January 31st by Canada allegedly. It was kept quiet
JT is under ground- scared
Right
They were too busy raping our finances.
“Who ever launched this balloon is probably not having tea with his bosses” odds are he’s having tea with the Queen right about now.
😂
to have tea with the queen u need to go hell her is there lol
@JESUS CHACON ESCARCEGA nope that’s where you’re going comrade. She’s in heaven.
@righthandstep5 I don’t think is there u believe I don’t
Gift? So this means we’re going to war with them? Better not. I starting to question things now more than ever.
Probably around 2027 maybe as early as 2025
According to the PM, there is one balloon in Canada and another one in America.
nobody knows what is really in it so how can u say it is no threat lol ..
What utter rot. Its route was not accidental.
The timing is impeccable with everything going on. It’s hard not to be suspicious.
Now you know how Taiwan feels
Pre invasion recon, pretty simple…
So it wasn’t the Aliens 👽 after all.😘
How do you know it poses no threat? How in the world can you know that?
NORAD knows whats on it, the general public does not.
Logic.
The most surprising thing about this balloon is how it actually made the news.
A foreign vessel with an unknown cargo is in our airspace. Yet is poses no threat.
Not cool it is unknown. Could be holding a dirty bomb that can be dropped by remote control.
could be an Amazon delivery?
Suppose the balloon has problems over a major population center and comes crashing down? Seems like it would make way more sense to have brought it down. All ya’ gotta do is put a few wholes in the silly thing.
Has the ability to maneuver as per pentagon.
No way….too much of a coincidence!
What goes up, must come down………….eventually,………… then, they can assess what was the purpose of this balloon,