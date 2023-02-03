U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cancels Beijing visit, calls Chinese balloon ‘irresponsible’

Recent Post
36 comments
How about we collect it, and hack it? Doesn’t that make the most sense?
Ya we could maybe see what they were collecting
its almost like thats why you guys arnt shooting it down.
How do you expect we are supposed to collect it. That thing is crazy high up.
@Jeffmetal 42 Hook it by the ropes enroute.
Pentagon has become the
Pantygon
LOL
LOL
I have a really hard time believing any of this.
Same here. Such fuckery
that’s not how you’re supposed to respond!! You’re supposed to say, “THIS MEANS WAR”
ME TOO! SOUNDS REHERSED
Alot of stupid American are eating this up
Why? He is canceling his trip he said it himself. The best that can be done now is to follow the balloon and analyze its communication.
Democrats need to beat it
Well well! You brought an armada to my shoreline, did ya? No worries, I’ll just unleash a cheerful balloon into your stratosphere to lighten the mood.
They should have painted a smiley face on it. 🤣
Why send a balloon when they already use tictok 🤷♀️
😂😂Twofaced Blinken.
poor boy, he is not welcome no matter how many times he requested ! His job will be replaced.
When the Secretary of State looks terrified in a press conference… we should all be concerned.
He looks pretty composed to me. Having watched him for years thats his usual self.
@Remi Blinken is incompetent.
Just put whatever you know in a classified document and ill probably find it in my fridge later
A balloon the size of 3 school buses.
Jeez, when it pops and lands on someones house. 😅
Exactly!
Do they really believe we are this stupid?
Yes.
Absolutely
Blinken was never invited.
while everyone looks up? whats going down ??????????
Weakness usa!
Oviously he will get nothing from the visit.
What about Bye -Done’s Classified papers ?
Kindergarten talking to a adult.
haha! they never invited you. even you insisted, door tightly closed. they don’t need to talk to you. they just neglected you