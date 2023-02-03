U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cancels Beijing visit, calls Chinese balloon ‘irresponsible’

36 comments

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

36 comments

    5. Why? He is canceling his trip he said it himself. The best that can be done now is to follow the balloon and analyze its communication.

      Reply

  5. Well well! You brought an armada to my shoreline, did ya? No worries, I’ll just unleash a cheerful balloon into your stratosphere to lighten the mood.

    Reply

  11. A balloon the size of 3 school buses.
    Jeez, when it pops and lands on someones house. 😅

    Reply

  19. haha! they never invited you. even you insisted, door tightly closed. they don’t need to talk to you. they just neglected you

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.