St. James Residents Hopeful SOE will Bring Change | TVJ News – Nov 16 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
5 comments
boy
so sad
Gunmen have clearly adapted to the SOE. That’s why there a socio-economic profile of communities like Granville needs to be drawn up.
Mobay jah jah god love an love alone
TVJ could have interviewed the person (voice only with distortion) without even showing shade or picture.
This is so unfortunate, once upon a time Montego Bay was the spot on weekends….it’s now a waste place.