State Department works to solve mysterious Havana Syndrome amid pressure from lawmakers | USA TODAY

U.S. lawmakers and diplomats are increasingly frustrated with the State Department's response to "Havana Syndrome."

RELATED: Cory Booker's constituents leading drive to achieve criminal justice reform in Congress

There are now more than 200 estimated cases of the illness, with new incidents emerging in just the last few weeks among Americans stationed in Colombia, Germany and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the State Department does not have a coordinator leading its response to the attacks. The Biden administration's initial pick, Ambassador Pamela Spratlen, left the post in September after just six months.

"The State Department is not treating this crisis with the requisite senior-level attention that it deserves," said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who has played a leading role in addressing the problem. She said it's unclear what prompted Spratlen's departure.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#HavanaSyndrome #USStateDepartment #USCongress