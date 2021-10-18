Gen. Colin Powell remembered in remarks by Sec. State Blinken | USA TODAY

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks following the death of Colin Powell, former U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state.

Colin Powell, the trailblazing military commander and first Black secretary of state, died Monday of COVID-19 related complications.

Powell, 84, was born in New York City and joined the Army after graduating from the City University of New York. He died Monday at Walter Reed National Medical Center. His family said he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," Powell's family said in its statement.

