31 comments

    1. @Morris Phillips You are right. The fear of losing superiority is very powerful. It has raised other similar Hitler-like individuals. Truth is not valuable for those who are moved by it. By any means necessary is the principle.

      Reply

  5. Stand-up Democrats in Alabama don’t let them take it stand up in Georgia Democrats you brought it home once you can bring it home again

    Reply

  6. i have always wanted to get a loan from my bank just so that i can take my farming business to the next level, and you came in a my guardian angel and i got approved my grant thanks so much Mr David👆.

    Reply

  7. you keep doing every time👆👆 thanks so much my sister said she got her grant approved. i will recommend you to all my family and tell them to contact you on Instagram..

    Reply

  8. you keep doing every time👆👆 thanks so much my sister said she got her grant approved. i will recommend you to all my family and tell them to contact you on Instagram..

    Reply

  9. you keep doing every time👆👆 thanks so much my sister said she got her grant approved. i will recommend you to all my family and tell them to contact you on Instagram..

    Reply

  10. what will i have done without your help. thanks so much👆👆 Mr. David you are the best and i really appreciate all you have done for me. i was able to get my grant in just 8 days, i thought it would take longer but it came faster..

    Reply

  11. what will i have done without your help. thanks so much👆👆 Mr. David you are the best and i really appreciate all you have done for me. i was able to get my grant in just 8 days, i thought it would take longer but it came faster..

    Reply

  13. i was just doubting at first when i started the process with you on Instagram but now it all came to reality and i got approved for my grant. 👆👆thanks so much for your help..

    Reply

  14. i was just doubting at first when i started the process with you on Instagram but now it all came to reality and i got approved for my grant. 👆👆thanks so much for your help..

    Reply

  17. Did these people nit watch the hearings? Thus us how 45/GOP will end American Democracy-one position at a time…

    Reply

  19. ” *mumbling incoherently* the most important thing to me is definitely loyalty.” -Donald J. Trump

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.