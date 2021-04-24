Stop It – This is Not the Way to Go

April 24, 2021

 

Jamaicans march and voice their opinion about domestic violence in the country….

13 Comments on "Stop It – This is Not the Way to Go"

  1. Grace Abel | April 24, 2021 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    Sigh

  2. Off the wrench TV | April 24, 2021 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    😥

  3. bebbesha world's | April 24, 2021 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    True👏

  4. Yn0t.LoveFootballHateKSE | April 24, 2021 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Big up the protesters, protect our queens…..globally
    London 🇯🇲🇯🇲💚

    • Yn0t.LoveFootballHateKSE | April 24, 2021 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      The hardest part of a revolution is not starting it, it’s maintaining the revolution momentum – Che guevaro

  5. Eva Walters | April 24, 2021 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    Real talk 🤗

  6. BaitBook101 | April 24, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    that’s for all of the world.

  7. Jacqueline Gordon | April 24, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    I am really hurt to see what these young boys did to the teacher oh my God.

  8. Jacqueline Gordon | April 24, 2021 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    They are red eye, and want bling bling,. Young boys like these they drew the woman’s money from her account. Stole her car and went to the woman’s house and stole her belongings is a man bring them in the world, them no have mother. I don’t know her but I am hurt.

  9. Lucretia Griffiths | April 24, 2021 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    I am a citizen of Jamaica but not living in Jamaica but it hurts to see how Jamaican man’s are taking out all these females so when y’all take out all these female how are you gonna get your comfort please give me a answers

  10. hall bless | April 24, 2021 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    Take off the masks

  11. Janese Murray | April 24, 2021 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Come through my name sake

