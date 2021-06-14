Survivor of Vicious Dog Attack Recovering Well | TVJ Midday News – June 14 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
12 comments
Oh my poor baby , you’ll be fine baby boy God is with you always
I really pray Mikel gets the help he needs
I am happy you gave us the up dates. My heart was touched when I first heard the news. Your family need support , hope he can get some counseling.
don’t give up help is on the way.
But i thought that would have been a part of the child and family recovery process. The psychological effects . And to hear the concerns recently on children mental health.
Dear God
The psychological aspect of any human being should be considered just as important as basic needs. This is a truth that many in Jamaica don’t even know exist let alone consider. The mentality in Jamaica is: make money, build house, eat and live. I guess in most third world countries, no one can afford to CONSISTANTLY inform the general public about mental health and it’s importance
Well, sorry West Indies, what’s looking good is having Mr. Giovani presenting the news. Stay safe everyone.
It’s not easy but he will get there with the right counseling. I went through the same thing like him and now I am ok. Mine was acid tho.
thank for the update tvj on the little boy continue to bless him lord physically mentally and spiritually
What about the owners of these dogs .no mention of them .
DAMN SHAME
I hope the dog owners helped out
Pray that as the days, weeks& months go by Mikel’s life will be restored to normalcy by God’s grace & mercy. I’d like to know what happens to the dogs & their owners.