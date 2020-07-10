Survivors suffer for weeks after virus clears | Coronavirus Chronicles

COVID survivors' main symptoms can linger for weeks or even months, causing pain, trouble breathing, nightmares and even organ failure.
RELATED:
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
*World Health Organization and European Union have alerted the Spanish government to the severity of the virus since January. The first measures in Spain to contain the epidemic did not arrive until March 12. Now Spain wants a huge amount of money from the European Union. Should the European Union be serious about helping Spain in the same way that the Spanish government “obeyed” the warnings of international organizations?*
*New COVID-19 infections appear in many places in Spain due to the lack of discipline of the spanish people*
Not lack of discipline
Wtf u saying
Be careful who you are listening to believe in the holy spirit and Jesus blood.
@Tonya Siegler ….and by that you mean exactly what? I’m also Christian, but I know that if I walk across the railroad tracks when a train is coming, I’m going to get spattered regardless of my faith.
@reelreeler have a great day sir
Only scientists can help.
reelreeler yes thankyou
beware of the devil, he will come to you as an orange man. The orange man will tell you lies, look away for it is fake news and a hoax.. can i get an amen.
who cares
killer boy Clearly not you….
killer boy boring
Well it looks like your immune systems worked well. Congrats 👏
Prayers to all for Health and Healing..
https://draft.blogger.com/u/2/blog/posts/1744327281758466534?hl=en
https://draft.blogger.com/u/2/blog/posts/1744327281758466534?hl=en
My family and I had COVID-19 in June. I was in the hospital. We’ve all recovered pretty well since then. My sympathies to those who have suffered so much longer! Even a shorter bout was pretty awful.
https://draft.blogger.com/u/2/blog/posts/1744327281758466534?hl=en
God bless everyone stay home
Covid19 is a hoax
president chump, is that you
Virus is airborne and runs it’s course. Must b underlying conditions
You couldn’t be more wrong.
Christine Fisher thanks Doctor
Covid is airborne virus
According to your president you have nothing to worry about.
😢
Seeing is believing for most. Not many will see this or take it serious untill it is too late.
There is a very specific segment of America who does not believe the virus threat and actually perpetuates the spread.
They are called Trump supporters and they are killing Americans by the thousands.
Realize this.
https://draft.blogger.com/u/2/blog/posts/1744327281758466534?hl=en
As a COVID long-hauler who has been sick for 5 months now I can’t thank you enough for this video. The public needs to understand that this isn’t just an old-folks disease, or a mild flu. It has altered the lives of so many young healthy people like me, and our bodies may never be the same again.
Needgod.com
Spam.
Jesus Paid our sins on the cross so we will have eternal life if we put our trust in Jesus and follow him
Enjoy heaven.
are not virus from god?
pres chump wants us to open up, so all the republican govenors did…chump dosnt have to worry cause he and his staff are tested daily…But us little guys, we are on our own.