July 10, 2020

 

COVID survivors' main symptoms can linger for weeks or even months, causing pain, trouble breathing, nightmares and even organ failure.

38 Comments on "Survivors suffer for weeks after virus clears | Coronavirus Chronicles"

  1. Jean Harlow | July 10, 2020 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    *World Health Organization and European Union have alerted the Spanish government to the severity of the virus since January. The first measures in Spain to contain the epidemic did not arrive until March 12. Now Spain wants a huge amount of money from the European Union. Should the European Union be serious about helping Spain in the same way that the Spanish government “obeyed” the warnings of international organizations?*

  2. Jean Harlow | July 10, 2020 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    *New COVID-19 infections appear in many places in Spain due to the lack of discipline of the spanish people*

  3. Bobby c | July 10, 2020 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Be careful who you are listening to believe in the holy spirit and Jesus blood.

  4. killer boy | July 10, 2020 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    who cares

  5. HAPPY USMC | July 10, 2020 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Well it looks like your immune systems worked well. Congrats 👏

  6. HAPPY USMC | July 10, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Prayers to all for Health and Healing..

  7. Dean Shaffer | July 10, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    My family and I had COVID-19 in June. I was in the hospital. We’ve all recovered pretty well since then. My sympathies to those who have suffered so much longer! Even a shorter bout was pretty awful.

  8. Collect Pad | July 10, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    God bless everyone stay home

  9. Brian O Cadhain | July 10, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

    Covid19 is a hoax

  10. Christine Fisher | July 10, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    Virus is airborne and runs it’s course. Must b underlying conditions

  11. Christine Fisher | July 10, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    Covid is airborne virus

  12. Rae Chevlin | July 10, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    😢

  13. David Mashil | July 10, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    Seeing is believing for most. Not many will see this or take it serious untill it is too late.

    • Fix News | July 10, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      There is a very specific segment of America who does not believe the virus threat and actually perpetuates the spread.
      They are called Trump supporters and they are killing Americans by the thousands.
      Realize this.

  15. BlackCats Matter | July 10, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    As a COVID long-hauler who has been sick for 5 months now I can’t thank you enough for this video. The public needs to understand that this isn’t just an old-folks disease, or a mild flu. It has altered the lives of so many young healthy people like me, and our bodies may never be the same again.

  16. Jesff Dehatt | July 10, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    Needgod.com

  17. Jesff Dehatt | July 10, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    Jesus Paid our sins on the cross so we will have eternal life if we put our trust in Jesus and follow him

  18. John Smith | July 10, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    pres chump wants us to open up, so all the republican govenors did…chump dosnt have to worry cause he and his staff are tested daily…But us little guys, we are on our own.

