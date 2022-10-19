53 comments

  1. Margarine Tater Green Bean having a seat in Congress, is like a Flat Earther having a job at NASA. 🙄

    Reply

  2. Lauren Boebert: the candidate of choice for the people who think Sarah Palin is too intellectual. As far as Lauren Boebert giving birth in the family pick up, someone should have told her it’s not necessary to give birth in the same place the child was conceived.🙄

    Reply

  3. If you fail at everything you try in life, at least you can always become a republican running for Congress..🤣👍

    Reply

  5. “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” (George Orwell)

    Reply

  7. When Trump and Kanye West went off on rants about “the jews” and no one in the GOP could be bothered to push back, that’s when you know the party was lost.

    Reply

    1. Jewish people wants to live in peace. They don’t bother anyone. They have invented things that have helped people all over the world. The bible says to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. God bless America and God bless Israel

      Reply

  9. I thought intolerance was a required characteristic to be GOP. I find hem intolerant to common sense and to human decency amongst them, ot an intolerance for anyone who doesnt think or act as they do and I could go on and on and on

    Reply

    2. @grandma k. Oh sorry yes, forgot that one and you know what: everytime i hear them spew their lies, not them, but i to get a rash. Immediately turn them off seems to work best

      Reply

  13. Thank you Jake, I appreciate everything you said, you helped me to breathe, I felt like someone had their hand on my throat, finally you said everything I wanted to say. I can’t understand why even GREEN is in congress. Where are the adults???

    Reply

    2. @Aparna Rajesh MTG and a few others go on TV and yell and bash people. Which does nothing to solve Americans problems. People gets worked up and sends them money. It reminds me of watching wrestling years ago. They would do the same thing and people would spend millions on tickets and merchandise. They know how to work the crowd. Lol 🤣🤣😆

      Reply

  14. So glad you aired that clip of McCain. What a class act – the way that went down! He didn’t tolerate the repetition of lies spread about his opponent. Integrity! Something the party has lost.

    Reply

  15. Is America freakin serious? If Margaret Taylor Greene ends up with any kind of political post,, It’s a slippety slope downhill from there. OMG!!!

    Reply

  16. Reporter – “Do you believe in the Qanon conspiracy that…”
    MTG – “Yes!”
    Reporter – “But you haven’t heard what it is yet?”
    MTG – “Whatever it is, I believe it!”

    Reply

  17. Would have to say McCain was the last person of the GOP to have my heart. To see the GOP attack him the way they did ripped mine out.

    Reply

  18. Reality is actually simple to create in the minds of people. Say a lie long enough and people will believe it . Add an emotional connection to the lie and those people that believed the lie will know it to be true and real. Add a sense of urgency and those believers will act on that lie. Not that hard to be a puppet master.

    Reply

  19. Nice one, Jake. There are truly good people out there, whose wish is to improve America. The Democrats must find such a person _now_ to run for President in ’24. No corruption. No “family” issues. No giant business to protect. Experience in Law, governance and history. Must be the *real deal* — applications being accepted _now_ . Thick skin and fierce bravery a MUST, unfortunately.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.