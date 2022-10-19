Recent Post
53 comments
Margarine Tater Green Bean having a seat in Congress, is like a Flat Earther having a job at NASA. 🙄
@M Hall Yawn…
Perfect Analogy! LOL
You didn’t watch her debate. Can’t take you seriously.
Lauren Boebert: the candidate of choice for the people who think Sarah Palin is too intellectual. As far as Lauren Boebert giving birth in the family pick up, someone should have told her it’s not necessary to give birth in the same place the child was conceived.🙄
If you watch Boebert talk she is smiling while saying nasty stuff… clear sign of a sociopath
@markandfionanewman She knows it’s wrong but she enjoys that–dopamine rush
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
But!!! Both woman know that an island can’t tip.
If you fail at everything you try in life, at least you can always become a republican running for Congress..🤣👍
Truth hurts, eh?
Or President of the United States. 😣
@EEK! The cat 😂 👍🏽
Did you switch sides and stop posting about George Floyd?
Sorry. RECENTLY? Hardly. They’ve been this bad since Regan. Just stopped being any good at hiding it.
Truth!!!
1980 “Lets Make America Great Again ”
Reagan.
“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” (George Orwell)
@UnclePutinAnnex TheShitoutofmedaddy
He’s talking ‘bout a book.
Notice the quotes?
@SUSAN Francis book? wtfs a berk?!
Let’s make sure we all vote this November, TO THE EXTREME!!!
Vote red.
Vote Red
EXTREME VOTING 💙🐽💙🐽💙🐽💙🐽💙
I kinda Like That
@SUSAN Francis
Vote red to save America.
🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
When Trump and Kanye West went off on rants about “the jews” and no one in the GOP could be bothered to push back, that’s when you know the party was lost.
Jewish people wants to live in peace. They don’t bother anyone. They have invented things that have helped people all over the world. The bible says to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. God bless America and God bless Israel
You want to see a loss? See you in November.
* plays “Bruh…..” sample
I did vote for McCain and unfortunately he was the last Republican that I vote for since 😕
I thought intolerance was a required characteristic to be GOP. I find hem intolerant to common sense and to human decency amongst them, ot an intolerance for anyone who doesnt think or act as they do and I could go on and on and on
plus an intolerance towards the truth.
@grandma k. Oh sorry yes, forgot that one and you know what: everytime i hear them spew their lies, not them, but i to get a rash. Immediately turn them off seems to work best
I remember when extreme just meant bungee jumping or putting avocado on a regular sandwich at Togo’s.
Excellent commentary, Jake.
I agree 👍
John McCain.
Possibly the last Republican with class
And intelligence
Thank you Jake, I appreciate everything you said, you helped me to breathe, I felt like someone had their hand on my throat, finally you said everything I wanted to say. I can’t understand why even GREEN is in congress. Where are the adults???
Kick her out
@Aparna Rajesh MTG and a few others go on TV and yell and bash people. Which does nothing to solve Americans problems. People gets worked up and sends them money. It reminds me of watching wrestling years ago. They would do the same thing and people would spend millions on tickets and merchandise. They know how to work the crowd. Lol 🤣🤣😆
Did you watch her debate?
So glad you aired that clip of McCain. What a class act – the way that went down! He didn’t tolerate the repetition of lies spread about his opponent. Integrity! Something the party has lost.
Can’t agree more. He was a great decent person.
Dude….”integrity” is what this whole country, and even world, has lost currently
Is America freakin serious? If Margaret Taylor Greene ends up with any kind of political post,, It’s a slippety slope downhill from there. OMG!!!
Reporter – “Do you believe in the Qanon conspiracy that…”
MTG – “Yes!”
Reporter – “But you haven’t heard what it is yet?”
MTG – “Whatever it is, I believe it!”
Would have to say McCain was the last person of the GOP to have my heart. To see the GOP attack him the way they did ripped mine out.
Reality is actually simple to create in the minds of people. Say a lie long enough and people will believe it . Add an emotional connection to the lie and those people that believed the lie will know it to be true and real. Add a sense of urgency and those believers will act on that lie. Not that hard to be a puppet master.
Sadly your comment is all too true.
Nice one, Jake. There are truly good people out there, whose wish is to improve America. The Democrats must find such a person _now_ to run for President in ’24. No corruption. No “family” issues. No giant business to protect. Experience in Law, governance and history. Must be the *real deal* — applications being accepted _now_ . Thick skin and fierce bravery a MUST, unfortunately.
Damn Tapper crushing it today.