33 comments
Then China pays this guy 🤣 No thank you🤬
direct quote “we have a system we are ready to implement to protect users data.” implying they are not doing that now. tapper kind of missed that though even though he repeated it.
What?
I did notice that also
He repeated it like a robot made in a Chinese factory
I’m sorry but the data brokers are already selling everything about all of us to anybody who will pay including the CCP. One stupid app isn’t going to change that
exactly! I 100% thought the same and the Official stumbled thru-out the interview
TicToc is a Chinese Company, all roads in Chinese business world leads to CCP…It’s not the first nor the last company to deny this
Lol damn bro maybe try and sound less sus when you say “we don’t sensor genocide” or “China isn’t stealing all your data”
Why would it ever be an app necessary on federal employee phones anyway. I’d like to think they’re doing their job and not on tiktok.
As a retired federal employee I agree 100%. Btw I don’t use the app !
Exactly!
I’ve said this for forever…I mean it’s ridiculous that it’s become a thing to govern by tweet
Why are apps like tiktok (chinese or not) on government devices in the first place?
So we can watch the Chinese
SERIOUSLY?? It’s not even allowed in China, no irony there🤔🤐 Nothing to be concerned about though? In fairness however, several apps should be viewed skeptically in regards to security.
I thought I was the only one that read into that. Just because it’s not available in China doesn’t mean China don’t have access or can infiltrate the user database.
I am not on Tik Tok, but this guy is not someone I would trust to protect me, regardless of his statements that “…we are ready to implement…”. Why is he not saying that he HAS implemented the protections?
As someone else has mentioned, why does any government device need to have Tik Tok on it, other than a very few that might be monitoring Tik Tok for security breaches? Our tax dollars don’t need to pay employees to be on Tik Tok in any capacity.
Of course tiktok should be banned from gov’t devices, but so should all social media apps.
eh they wont agree to that because they want to be able to express views. It ties to campaigns as well.
He just keeps repeating the same line over and over, BAN THEM!
The professional PR guy smoothly brushes away issues with ” the security concerns are overblown…” Ban the app just because that guy is a snug, arrogant, slimeball!!!
That Tiktok representative is about as sketchy as it gets . Full deflection on every question. Should be charged for treason in my opinion.
“Earn trust”? YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG!
He can’t guarantee anything it’s not his company
That guy is closed minded or has some unusual motives. Fact, china could force tiktok to feed them any info they want.
This is a perfect example of how authoritarian control of media operates. And it is a classic example of Chinese company CEO disinformation and obfuscation.
Well, I’m impressed with this interview. Real questions!
Nope
Same old Iraq wmds
TikTok isnt available in china…soooo the Chinese government dont ALLOW this app to be used by their kids but its ok for other kids…who arent theirs??? and whhhyyyy is that i wonder? He told us all we need to know.
The Chinese government has complete access to thr source code being run by tiktok servers as well as any hot patches completed. This notion that a paper pusher in New York branch of tiktok has any capacity whatsoever to understand what the CCP has access to seems farfetched at best.
It’s different app in China. Just like Huawei US government show nothing in federal court and now Huawei charge Apple and Verizon for patents fee. When come to news about China you can’t trust CNN. US government controlled news network. Watch SKy from UK.
Government devices have always banned a lot of apps for protection reasons.