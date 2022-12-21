Recent Post
- Sen. Manchin on leaving Democratic Party: ‘I’m not changing how I vote’
- House committee votes to release materials on Trump’s taxes
- Tapper presses TikTok official on Uyghur genocide and China
- CNN anchor presses ex-US Border Patrol chief about Biden claim
- GOP Rep.-elect under scrutiny for resume discrepancies
68 comments
Prosecutor: So your tax return says ‘money for nothing and checks for free’? ~ Trump: Am I in trouble? ~ Prosecutor: Yes Sir, you’re in Dire Straits.😀
here’s the deal on idiot trump’s taxes: when ANYONE who makes a public statement of intent and then refuses to honor that statement IS committing PUBLIC FRAUD! and trump commits fraud on a daily basis. the reality is the DOJ had the authority to arrest and prosecute trump for fraud based just on this one issue! WHY DIDN’T THEY?
there’s absolutely nothing wrong with forcing someone to keep their word and honor their contracts! here you have a gangster running for president making promises he had absolutely no intention of keeping. THAT’S ILLEGAL!
fraud is the most committed crime in the country. its committed by cops, politicians, lawyers, landlords, pastors, CEOs, corporate board members and their corporations EVERYDAY! hell, a 100 times a day. meanwhile our law enforcement do nothing! we don’t only don’t prosecute fraud but americans admire and exalt the gangsters who get rich off it!
As a kid, I thought it was chicks for free.
Biden’s been getting kick backs from his dirty deals. A forensic audit might help there.
The real power is in the hands of small groups of people and I don’t think they have titles or rules.
Bob Dylan….
@Corenchie Reynaldo So will this… There was a time when Chris Rea and Dire Straits were going to merge into one band. The choice of names was between ChrisStraits or DireRea.
Every member of congress needs to be held to same standard. We need to see every members tax returns.
@Vital Signs Perfectly fine and especially the Supreme Court crooks like Brett Kavanaugh because Leo Leonard and the federalist societies paying these judges to do what they want and paying the Supreme Court and getting the Supreme Court nominated etc.
So do you think the democrats will return the stolen billion dollars that SFB donated to them?
@Brandon Archer, tax records are not public. I never even mentioned a laptop, what conspiracy theory are you talking about? On may 14 th. 2022, Joe Biden hired “special counsel “ Richard Sauber, a lawyer who specializes in defending GRAFT, the next day he told the treasury department to deny congress access to the 150 SAR reports generated by Hunter Biden’s money transfers out of Ukraine. Why? What’s he hiding? He was in office when he committed his crimes. Do you know what that’s called?
@Vital Signs Every presidential candidate in modern times have released their tax returns. Rump was the first that didn’t.
Lock the MF up!!
@January Johnson – Here’s the funny of it. Does your people think this will actually matter? Biden’s terrible Presidency has superseded any negative factor that Trumps tax returns could have on a 2024 election! Your guy is Horrible! ANYONE ANYONE ANYONE is better than Biden! Time to wake up in 2024!
i like presidents that don’t hide their tax crimes
RICHARD NIXON RELEASED HIS TAXES WHILE UNDER AUDIT BUT I GUESS TRUMP THOUGHT THAT HE WUZ SPECIAL=NOT 😂😂😂
here’s the deal on idiot trump’s taxes: ANYONE who makes a public statement of intent and then refuses to honor that statement IS committing PUBLIC FRAUD! and trump commits fraud on a daily basis. the reality is the DOJ had the authority to arrest and prosecute trump for fraud based just on this one issue! WHY DIDN’T THEY?
there’s absolutely nothing wrong with forcing someone to keep their word and honor their contracts! here you have a gangster running for president making promises he had absolutely no intention of keeping. THAT’S ILLEGAL!
fraud is the most committed crime in the country. its committed by cops, politicians, lawyers, landlords, pastors, CEOs, corporate board members and their corporations EVERYDAY! hell, a 100 times a day. meanwhile our law enforcement do nothing! we don’t only don’t prosecute fraud but americans admire and exalt the gangsters who get rich off it!
@Armin Gleißner – LOL! You people think this will actually matter. Biden’s terrible Presidency has superseded any factor that Trumps tax returns would have on a 2024 election! Your guy is Horrible! ANYONE ANYONE ANYONE is better than Biden!
I like Presidents who doesn’t look for dead women named Jackie
@Michael That is some desperate deflection you’re doing. Too bad nobody is listening to you! 😂
For traitor to fight tooth and nail about his taxes…..u gotta believe homies taxes must be riddled w tax fraud and corruption!!
@Eric Brendel anyone running for office of any sort should be forced to show how there making money. And anyone with debt to foreign banks should be not allowed to hold any office. Until that debt is payed in full with proof of how they payed it back. That way we’ll never again have a president that takes the word of are enemy over all of are intelligence agencies that are tax dollars pay the salaries of. Helsinki Finland if you can’t remember that far back.
@Eric Brendel They can knock themselves out. Some of us live our lives paying our taxes and not living the life of a professional con artist.
here’s the deal on idiot trump’s taxes: ANYONE who makes a public statement of intent and then refuses to honor that statement IS committing PUBLIC FRAUD! and trump commits fraud on a daily basis. the reality is the DOJ had the authority to arrest and prosecute trump for fraud based just on this one issue! WHY DIDN’T THEY?
there’s absolutely nothing wrong with forcing someone to keep their word and honor their contracts! here you have a gangster running for president making promises he had absolutely no intention of keeping. THAT’S ILLEGAL!
fraud is the most committed crime in the country. its committed by cops, politicians, lawyers, landlords, pastors, CEOs, corporate board members and their corporations EVERYDAY! hell, a 100 times a day. meanwhile our law enforcement do nothing! we don’t only don’t prosecute fraud but americans admire and exalt the gangsters who get rich off it!
I still wonder WHO would loan BONESPURS 100 million dollars???????????
@Beach Town Stitchie – Agreed! Hunter should be put in jail. Glad we are on the same page kid.
Trump is relieved these have been freed up from the auditors and as he always said very happy for them to be released.
😆 🤣 😂
So do you think the democrats will return the stolen billion dollars that SFB donated to them?
/sarcasm
😂😂😂😂
@Deemikey – Reality kid. LOL! Does your people think this will actually matter? Biden’s terrible Presidency has superseded any negative factor that Trumps tax returns could have on a 2024 election! Your guy is Horrible! ANYONE ANYONE ANYONE is better than Biden! Time to wake up in 2024!
Finally, Trump must be so happy. He’s been wanting to show them for such a long time! 😁
here’s the deal on idiot trump’s taxes: ANYONE who makes a public statement of intent and then refuses to honor that statement IS committing PUBLIC FRAUD! and trump commits fraud on a daily basis. the reality is the DOJ had the authority to arrest and prosecute trump for fraud based just on this one issue! WHY DIDN’T THEY?
there’s absolutely nothing wrong with forcing someone to keep their word and honor their contracts! here you have a gangster running for president making promises he had absolutely no intention of keeping. THAT’S ILLEGAL!
fraud is the most committed crime in the country. its committed by cops, politicians, lawyers, landlords, pastors, CEOs, corporate board members and their corporations EVERYDAY! hell, a 100 times a day. meanwhile our law enforcement do nothing! we don’t only don’t prosecute fraud but americans admire and exalt the gangsters who get rich off it!
Yes – but where is the AUDIT? He must be so sad that nobody can find it.
You people think this will actually matter. Biden’s terrible Presidency has superseded any factor that Trumps tax returns would have on a 2024 election! Your guy is Horrible! ANYONE ANYONE ANYONE is better than Biden!
Easy fix , US should have public tax records as in Finland , if you had to pay income or capital tax , your name is on list with how much you earned … that would expose lot Americans for being total frauds , whom live on credit .
😅😅😅😅
What about “We get all the funding we need from Russia” won’t anyone understand as being a conflict of interest?
Yet Biden’s getting all the money from Beijing and you’re cool with that. 🙃
So do you think the democrats will return the stolen billion dollars that SFB donated to them?
and we knew about THAT CONFLICT 6 years ago….
YIPEE!!! As a voter and tax payer, I want to know everything about elected officials!
@Kate Barry Wrong! Reported for misinformation.
@Z Morris “ELECTED OFFICIALS”, THEY WROTE; ELECTED OFFICIALS. HUNTER BIDEN ISN’T AN ELECTED OFFICIAL… HE NEVER HAS BEEN.
BUT HAD YOU LIVED IN MY COUNTRY (AMERICA) YOU WOULD’VE KNOWN THAT.
GOOGLE IT IF YO’ GOOGLE AIN’T BROKE 😏😂😅🤣
@Louis Erwin – LOL! You people think this will actually matter. Biden’s terrible Presidency has superseded any negative factor that Trumps tax returns would have on a 2024 election! Your guy is Horrible! ANYONE ANYONE ANYONE is better than Biden! Time to wake up in 2024!
And we should be ENTITLED TO IT, when we pay their salaries and they were hired to do OUR WORK
I love how she’s kind of rude at the end of their answers to try to get them to hurry up LOL.. she means business and she has a lot to get to!
The longer it goes on without consequence the more crimes will be uncovered.
Americans want to see congressional members tax returns. Time to Audit Congress and it’s members .
This is the man that had Classified Documents in a storage facility, not wanting to release his tax returns allegedly because he was being audited…
Donald J. Trump reminds me of my favorite saying, ” You can always tell what a person is hiding by the way they hide it”..
The fact you can listen to them lie about him for six years and still jump on this wagon says all we need to know about you. FJB
Don’t forget he (and every other Republican) downplayed the Corona Virus too. Over 400,000 dead because of their greed.
@Melting Pot – Uh, lets pretend that your statistic is true. What would they have gained by downplaying a once in a century killer Chinese oriented virus? Please tell me….Love to hear it.
“I’ll be the most transparent President in history”
he was
A clear untruth. Or a deusion by a toady of Master Con Man Trump
@mark johnson
No. He’s literally the only President who refused to release his tax returns.
Congress was so nice helping Trump release his tax returns. He always said he wanted to release them to the public
BUT BUT BUT, BUT HE REALLY DIDN’T MEAN IT THO’, THAT WUZ JUST ANOTHER LIE 😂😅🤣
America’s law enforcement agencies don’t seem to understand what the word “enforcement” means. And I’m not so sure they have much of a clue about the word “law” either.
Rhetorical question: why are Republicans furiously fighting to keep his tax information private? What’s in there that’s so damaging if it sees the light of day?
Zero charitable donations?
Collusion with Saudi Arabia and Russia?
His “worth:…?????
I can only imagine how joyous Spanky Bonespurs is about this, he always said he would “LOVE” to release his tax returns but that darn audit tho.
what a relief for Ronald Rump that the IRS finally finished the audit, and he can now follow through with releasing his tax returns. a bigly man of his wordly. we may soon see him in his skivvies. lord help us.
LOL! OMG! Biden’s terrible Presidency has superseded any negative factor that Trumps tax returns would have on a 2024 election! Your guy is Horrible! ANYONE ANYONE ANYONE is better than Biden!
That audit must be done, and he said he’d release them. It should be a presidential requirement or disqualification.
i can’t believe that the U.S. doesn’t seem to have stricter vetting procedures for their presidential candidates and process. a lot of the rules are based on tradition and ‘honor system.’ the problem with the honor system is it only works if _all_ the parties involved are honorable. make everything a written rule with clear consequences!
I love how the “why hold it back if you have nothing to hide?” mentality disappears for Republicans when the tables turn.