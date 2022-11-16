Recent Post
73 comments
But he’s not pissed at a trump calling his wife ugly?
@Sandburg Martin agreed. He deserves a cow or a goat…
No, that would require balls
If Trump wanted, Cruz would let him cuckold him.
Maybe he also believes the same.
If the GOP had less “cruz’s”. They’d be better off… every single election.
@Lancaster Ritzy Escargot Diner More people might have been saved, actually, if it didn’t sink so fast.
Never ever vote Republicans, again. The current GOP should be disbanded as a party for insurrection including gerrymandering and voter suppression, and their holy war against working class folks
Unfortunately for the republicunt party, they are FULL of Ted Cruzes. So many cartoon super-villains, there’s enough for 10 seasons of Scooby Doo.
@Lancaster Ritzy Escargot Diner actually it would have.
When will Ted Cruz start blaming himself? Short answer: Never.
Never…maga republicans will always find someone else to blame….lol its the MAGA way.
He is just like Trump.
@Chad Burks It’s always Biden’s fault even though the Republicans admitted it. You just proved my point brilliantly.
Or Kevin Mccarthy.
Instead of trump announcing he’s running for president he might want to say he’s starting a new political party because he ripped the last one to pieces.
He’s just getting started with ripping the Republican party apart. The next 2 years are going to be hilarious.
He won’t announce anything tonight, just wants the attention.
@Mike Abel the last 2 years sure have
That doesn’t sheild him from anything.
You know that it’ll be called ‘America First.’ And I’d love a repudiation of it just like Charles Lindbergh saw.
Well Mitch McConnell warned many months ago. About what he called something like weak candidates(do not remember exact phrase) And we all know what he meant. And by all means he was correct
He said that alright but when a ship is sinking, who are the first ones that jump off of it?
The rats.
Ted Cruz has officially become the court jester of American politics.
I’m Canadian and I’m ashamed that Ted Cruz is a Canadian but I’m glad that he is out of our Country. 🇨🇦
😂😂😂, close but AOC still holds that title
The court jester is a respected, truth-telling, devil’s advocate type character in the court. Ted isn’t even a clown, he’s a bum and a grifter. Not sure how his career has lasted this long.
I totally agree.
Ted Cruz is the court jester the jesters make fun of.
Ted seems to be forgetting that nobody cares if he’s pissed off or not.
🤣🤣🤣
@akahina 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Ned Stevens 🤣🤣🤣🤣
McConnell told the GOP to stop going after big SS and Medicare changes during an election. They did not listen.
For sure, what a buffoon.
How anyone can take this Cruz guy seriously on anything at all, ever, is simply bizarre.
Yeah, like reciting GREEN EGGS AND HAM to delay ACA a few years ago 🧐😜
The prevalence of ignorance in this country is ASTOUNDING AND SHAMEFUL.
Mainly the Christians.
People have so willingly been seduced and programmed by mass mind control. Why don’t people pay enough attention to know when they’re selling their soul? They are now so well programmed that their minds simply don’t belong to them anymore.
From an external perspective, it’s not only ignorance.
It’s a complete lack of rational thought; a lack of decency, integrity, honesty…
And the predominance of [1 specific] religion points to high levels of gullibility!
Sorry to be so blunt but this is what we see.
@R Wags Agree
Some time ago a wise man told me:
“Ignorance is the tool that the rich use to manipulate other classes”
Now that you say that I recall what I was told and think that he wasn’t far from reality.
The people have spoken and that makes Ted mad.
Everything Cruz and Hawley say about the election reflects their personal ambitions and not what they think is best for their party or their country.
Still Ted’s gotta be anxious. Hawley is hankering to take his title as the most detested person in the Senate based on simple existence.
They don’t ever think of the people Republicans very rarely do they act as if they are acting or putting on a show Lake never really left the FOX news anchor character and Boebart was doing an awful impersonation of Annie Oakley from day one. The rest of them just do what they are paid to dance for.
We need to rethink what winning means. This isn’t a game. The real work starts after the election. But somehow we’ve turned elections into a Monday night ballgame. This isn’t about your team, it’s about the country, all of her people, and our place in the world.
Very well said. Thank you.
Right, repubs. polititions forget about “the People” once they get elected
We cannot heal as long as there is a Donald Trump and people like him.
@coda creator Totally! This is about our place in the country, all of her people, in the world, in the Milky Way galaxy, in the “electric universe” W. Thornhill, and about our beloved U.S. Constitution, which Cruz, McConnell, T-rump, especially T’rump, tried to run over! Thankfully Americans, Republicans, Democrats, Independents, all of us got out and used the one thing our Republic has to fight dictators, the VOTE!
I’ve said it before, and this report on Ted Cruz bears it out – all these Republicans pointing the finger at who’s to blame for the midterm loses are forgetting they were complicit.
Three fingers point back at them.
Hear, hear.
Amen to that , they never admit their error ways , never look at themselves
Most Republicans say, “It was Lindsey and Ted. WE didn’t do anything.” And they would be right. 😉
@a propos Most Republicans gleefully went along for the ride. Those who didn’t, like Liz Cheney, they got rid of.
So Mitch said he wants qaulity candidates, Trump didn’t listen and backed his election deniers and somehow this is Mitches fault? 🤣🙃🙃🙃
What Moscow Mitch screwed up on was actually getting court nominees that could flat out lie to Americans faces. The Republicans could get support from right to life without consequences. When the court actually overturned roe, women went ballistic. Lesson to be learned. Becareful what you wish for, it might come true.
Exactly!
Spot on!
Come on Ted, what about your traitorous orange leader screwing up so much?
Let them blame mitch. He’s another twit we can do without. Let the GOP tear itself apart. It’s nothing but a hindrance these days.
He supported Trump from the very beginning and never told Lying Ted to shut up.
The problem with people is very few people are self aware enough to look in the mirror and say “I’m part of the problem” See Ted Cruz
What’s so funny is that he was the one going all around the country going to rallies. 😂
Since when has Teddy NOT been pissed off and blaming someone?
The fact that they stayed with rump until he wasn’t popular and not because he was a bad party leader is telling as well. That party has lost it’s balls big time. Stand up for what is right not what is convenient
“If Trump is elected will destroy the Republican party” Lindsey Graham . Do you remember that line?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
He added “… and we will deserve it” 5/3/16
@Hen Ten Thank you. I double the 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Ah how right he was…up there with Nostradamus!
Pity he changed his mind!
A veteran Republican Senator once told a Freshman member of the Senate who asked “Why is it that everyone immediately seems to despise Ted Cruz?” The seasoned Senator replied: “Because it saves time!”