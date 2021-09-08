Telecoms Providers to Improve Online School | TVJ News – Sept 6 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
digicel can do much better
Flow is the main problem!! Their mobile network is 3g and sometimes it drops down to EDGE!! As for their home internet it’s unreliable, sometimes gone for weeks or very poor speeds.
Absolutely! Our internet was gone for 29 days in July/August because someone thief wire. Why is it my problem? An nuh mi thief it. It took 10+ calls to finally get it fixed. Did I get a refund of $8000 for the month without internet? Nope.
This is Sir Flexaz the Reggae Dancehall Artiste from Jamaica I love this TV news show
This is not an improvement
FLOW suspiciously absent
Flow on their line on post every day and the internet is the same slow ,low and no . I would honestly like to know what they are doing
My flow internet as need given a full weeks service and since grace pass through every morning by 9am it starts acting…sometimes for the whole day it’s down
Digicel said they don’t have enough applications from my area so i can’t get there internet