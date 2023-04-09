Recent Post
36 comments
Could someone explain the comments section to me? If he was held at gun point is he not in his right to shoot that person pointing the gun at him? Everyone seems to be under the impression it’s more complicated than that so if someone would explain it to me I would greatly appreciate it.
It is not a clear pointing at some one situation. The murderer assumes the gun was held and pointed at him. Other people and the Jury saw the video and think that is not the case. As simple as that.
@Dirty Red Completely wrong.
The governor himself has the power to pardon this man, he doesn’t need to pressure anyone to do what he ultimately has the power to do himself.
Lying from the start..Kyle didn’t kill 2 people!
@ScootMagoot46
You enlist misappropriation and subversion.
@President Notsure If you have that information, you can help the convict to appeal his case.
@The Ill3ST Goblin king Obviously and he did Exactly what he was trained to do . Eliminate the threat .
Lesson here is Don’t approach peoples cars with a weapon.
@ArminTheGreat they ignore that blatantly because they believe might equals right and they’re trying to beat society into compliance. They will lose
@Repeat after me: ACAB firm negative. Feel free to walk around armed to the teeth. Just keep your weapons pointed in a safe direction. LIKE NORMAL PEOPLE
@ScootMagoot46 I wonder if the protester pointing a gun at him first read that text message and was just tryin to help him out.
@Repeat after me: ACAB he walked up 2 his car and pointed his gun. That’s when there’s a problem. And saying “when we do it..” is dumb find an identity 4 urlself.
Self Defence!!!!! Don’t point a gun @ any one UNLESS your gonna pull that trigger
There was no video or photos presented at the trial that showed the position of Foster’s rifle when he was shot.
Who fired the rounds into Perry’s car? What caliber were they? No media coverage in police even looking for the person who fired such low rounds. Oooh.. no one even did trajectory on any of the shots. The jury knew the threat was within an extreme distance. Only so many shots heard on the audio… and which witness heard the shots as he drove away?
@ScootMagoot46 Check again. Bullet holes in his vehicle. Media fails to cover. Several. But.. claims to be as he was driving away. I didn’t here any extra shots in the video. Even still shots of the holes . Yes. Shots fired.
They do this type of things in front of everyone n they don’t care 😂😂
I wasn’t there, but I know exactly what I’d do if I saw someone raising any gun towards me, at any time. That being said, the question should be whether or not this guy knew exactly what he’d be getting into by taking that route. It’s almost impossible to understand unless you had a witness to his intentions, or expectations.
@Keith Anthony how could someone do the opposite?
@Bdub ArmstrongNO DOUBT😑
He should be released and rewarded for defending his life against violent heathens.
‘Don’t pull your thing out unless you plan to bang.’ – Andre 3000
I was really curious about all the accusations in the comments about witholding exculpatory evidence and witness tampering, after looking into it I am unsurprised to learn the comments just don’t understand what exculpatory evidence is, how it works, or just read headlines!
Dashboard cam is invaluable!!!
oh my god this headline is so not disingenuous you guys are really not partisan anymore i love it!
I don’t blame the governor, now !
God bless Governor Abbott
If you got stuck somewhere else and then have a mob set in on your case, you can’t blame some soul for fighting to get the hell out of dodge.
don’t you think it’s odd Perry talked about killing a protester to a friend weeks before he killed.
Yes, if those were the facts of the case he’d have been acquitted by a jury, alas…
Good for him. God bless Mr Perry! ❤
Outrageous!