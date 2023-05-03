Recent Post
- Texas shooting suspect found in pile of laundry, law enforcement officials say
- ‘Tucker sets the tone’: Fired Fox News producer describes atmosphere at company
- ‘Very powerful’: Former prosecutor weighs in on new testimony in Trump rape allegation case
- We showed people an AI political ad. Can they tell it’s fake?
- Startling video shows principal face-to-face with bear
48 comments
Evidently, his “courage” came in a bottle; sober and confronted by law enforcement, instead of women and children, he’s a coward.
All that use an AR 15 to kill are cowards.
@Slothy you seem like the only one crying here. You alright lil buddy ?
@Slothy I don’t think you know what the word “cry” means. Is English your 1st language?
I’d like to thank the individual who called in the tip. They deserve every dime of that $80k in reward money.
@CROW _G is there another reason?
@CROW _G You know this person?
@CROW _G she
More important https://youtu.be/wJIN9oeAqSM
I hope he doesn’t survive one day in jail…
I do: because he needs to face up to a jury, and face up to the father left to raise two motherless babies. THEN suffer through a very long jail term.
Hope he gets one of those triple digit sentences, the kind that say “you’re dead to the world” and guarantee he’ll never walk free again.
@Sheila Martin Yes, I hear the reoffending rate is 0%.
The PATRIOTIC jury for St Rittenhouse proved that NO ONE has the right to stop you from using your gun. In the off chance that there is a charge, this Second Amendment HERO will be acquitted.
I’ll bet there will be a mighty hefty sentence.
@Morty Sanchez I’m going to assume this is sarcasm.
Glad he was captured at last. Thank God!
the police caught him. If your imaginary friend was real then things like this wouldnt happen
Hello to all present Texas state inmates. I hope you are all doing well. Soon you will be having some company. Give them a warm reception 😃 thanks
@Javier Fernandezmr Jackson also says news from cnn is fake. But yet here he is and making comments. So i second your remarks. Good eye
La Familia will
@Darnell Jackson who made you god tucker it’s not your choice tucker
It is a sad state if violence inside prisons is considered a part of the justice system.
never forget the shoulders you stand upon…
Sheriff: ‘we had a tip and we all meandered there….’ I truly hope he just doesn’t understand what meander means or was being folksy
@Robyn Shiels OK, OK. We ambled casually and lazily over thar at a snail’s pace. Hey, we don’t have a lot of English Majors in Texas. You Yankee Carpet bagger! LOL!
@Gustav Franzsen Well, you wouldn’t be, if you spent your life chasing the Duke boys in Hazard County.
@ImperrfectStranger Howdy Mis May, Look, In dis here neck of the woods, we ain’t as artriculate as youse folkes in the Middle West.
We just simple folks. Our kin folks raises our younguns to talk right. No need for big fifty dollar words. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go judge the chili cook-off.
@Midwest May Me ander Sheriff was searching for de fugitive??
@The heights by great men reached and kept. 😂😂😂😂
The point is that he got caught hiding underneath a pile of laundry. Thank to the person who reported him. Thank the law enforcement, the authorities, all those who were involved in capturing Francisco O. May the most high pour his mercy upon his head knock some sense into his heart, mind, soul, spirit, subconscious.
God bless and long live to the good human providing the tip 🙏
Why didn’t god stop it?
Praying that God keeps his arms wrapped around this family in a time of need. As they grieve the terrible unfortunate losses of so many of thier loved ones, I pray that they can find some sort of comfort and closure. So sorry, and may this devil be haunted by the souls he has taken for the rest of his life! So sorry for the terrible tragedy your family must now live with. Praying for love, peace and prosperity for all family and friends from Camp Lejeune NC 🙏
I feel bad for the lil boy man had more life to live smh I’m glad they catch this coward!!!! rip to all victims ❤
that 8 year old`s soul is with JESUS ! in a wonderful place ! the body is the only thing that dies !
@Edward Dunlap
Amén 🙏🏽
Condolences to the families affected.
Suspect thought he was money and decided to get laundered. 🤣
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o dry laundered
I liked to hear that big hat up front calling the man a coward.. Shame is a powerful thing and all these kinds of shooters should be called the same thing on TV.
Yup nothing is worse than a bad neighbor. Sucks it ended that way for them. Asking for some peace and quiet! And they got shot, ego is a real problem. Just a lack of human decency. Randomly shooting your gun for no reason whatsoever in the middle of the night, and you get offended someone asks you to stop!? Just so many demons among us……
Take the guns away and you’ll see most of the demons run away too.
“I’d like to thank the men behind me. The women behind me. There not women here right now.” 🤣🤣🤣
My heart goes out to the family. How many more deaths in Texas and other states with crazy people able to buy guns without checking up if they should or not have them. 😢
Great job to all the people that were involved in finding this lunatic. Thank you for all your hard work.
Arkansas Salutes you. I salute you! Job well done!
Condolences to the families of the victims…I hope this coward gets life in prison with no parole or the death penalty! Thank you to those who helped to capture him.