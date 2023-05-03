Recent Post
- Texas shooting suspect found in pile of laundry, law enforcement officials say
- ‘Tucker sets the tone’: Fired Fox News producer describes atmosphere at company
- ‘Very powerful’: Former prosecutor weighs in on new testimony in Trump rape allegation case
- We showed people an AI political ad. Can they tell it’s fake?
- Startling video shows principal face-to-face with bear
46 comments
“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights…I Hate Him Passionately. I can’t handle much more of this.” “That’s the last four years. We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on, there isn’t really an upside to Trump”
Tucker Carlson.
You mean the producer whose lawyers had to admit that she NEVER MET HIM! HOW CUTE.
@Tally May As a gay couple from Germany, I thank America and other allied forces for civilising us during WW2. We can never repay the debt. But we promise to always serve holy almighty America🙇. Even it is still civilising us by making us understand what is true love 😘😘. Though they are some complications during our natural obligation at night but we manage to carry out through other backdoor opening👨❤️💋👨. Amen
Trump 2024 FJB…
I wonder who has more defence lawyers: Fox News or Donald Trump ?
Oh, that would be the BIDEN FAMILY!! hands down…………
All that matters is who has the best ones
Does Fox or Trump have the most income? That’s the answer.
“Far better is it to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure… than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy nor suffer much, because they live in a gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.” – Theodore Roosevelt
Shes not innocent as she try to portray her roles. Another one sided story. She wrote the narratives, thats her job!
She helped prop up Tucker Carlson. She’s no angel, that’s for sure.
*as innocent as she portrays.
She is a grifter, but she boosted tuckkker
You mean the producer whose lawyers had to admit that she NEVER MET HIM! HOW CUTE.
Oops. Someone forgot to link a clip in Premiere at 09:22. First time I’ve seen that in a broadcast.
The money was just too good at the time.
Watch your back Abby! You will have a target on it. All power to you and thanks for coming forward and standing up to power
😂
Well she lied. You mean the producer whose lawyers had to admit that she NEVER MET HIM! HOW CUTE.
“That’s what Trump told her and she believes what Trump says… still.” LMFAO.
Plenty of blame to go around, but she doesn’t take ANY responsibility for her actions.
That is worrisome.
@Queen J. 8i8 / All signs of a wise young lady. Good for her!
@RBS I disagree. Wisdom doesn’t remain in toxic environments, allowing ppl to physically or psychologically harm you without saying or doing anything about it. Nope. Her story has holes.
@Paul Morrison As a gay couple from Germany, I thank America and other allied forces for civilising us during WW2. We can never repay the debt. But we promise to always serve holy almighty America🙇. Even it is still civilising us by making us understand what is true love 😘😘. Though they are some complications during our natural obligation at night but we manage to carry out through other backdoor opening👨❤️💋👨. Amen
I’m not sure about the truth in what this person is saying is Real . I’m hearing she is saying things were so so bad how is this possible???? Why didn’t she speak out against them sooner?
Exactly
Such a well spoken young women…..I’m so sorry what she has experienced.
She chose to work at Fox News, talk about swimming with sharks
She chose to work & stay
Wow , a disgruntled employee sobs and cry’s unfair treatment. I smell B S
Great Interview, riveting.
This is weird. She says she has receipts. But as a NATIONAL news producer you don’t check the receipt of people you put on air. You just go with what someone tells you.
Twilight Zone
How would anyone go to work at FOX and expect anything different?
💰 money over ethics
A very brave woman. The pressure she had and has to endure is certainly heavy. You get into such a toxic work atmosphere over time that you didn’t expect. You try to cooperate or change the circumstances. Dealing with toxic masculinity is especially difficult for women. The power relations in such companies have long been established. She didn’t have a chance. It takes courage to draw a line and publicly denounce the toxic working conditions. My greatest respect.
Didn’t expect? She has admitted she knew what it was Day 1 on camera. She acts like she should get a payout for going though something she understood and chose to stay in.
Truth! Well written!
So brave. When did lying become brave? You mean the producer whose lawyers had to admit that she NEVER MET HIM! HOW CUTE.
@Tymofiy Hawrysh As a gay couple from Germany, I thank America and other allied forces for civilising us during WW2. We can never repay the debt. But we promise to always serve holy almighty America🙇. Even it is still civilising us by making us understand what is true love 😘😘. Though they are some complications during our natural obligation at night but we manage to carry out through other backdoor opening👨❤️💋👨. Amen
Her attorneys confirmed on Wednesday that Grossberg never met Carlson in person because he taped his 8 p.m. show from remote studios, an admission that will likely complicate efforts to prove the claims made against Carlson.
Well he eats the food he harvested as anyone else!!! People forget about being human and have respect for yourself by being respectful to others!!!
You don’t want to be hurt don’t hurt others!!!
While I think it’s great that she’s now suing thw miscreants at Fox, she chose to work for these disgusting people and was a part of them. For that I have little repect for her.
Maybe you should interview people who have worked with Abby and left FNC. I’ve heard several interviews of ex Fox News employees who said “no one liked Abby G.”
They won’t do that, this is just garbage. She had the same thing happen at another network . Disgruntled employee nothing else
I have huge respect for her, I think she is very brave. But I am also confused. Having worked at CNN, what did she imagine it would be like at Fox News given what that channel stands for? And then having experienced all that she continued to believe in Donald Trump’s election denials at least for a while before she saw sense and realised there was no evidence.
Then again, because of all that she can now tell us what really happened and for that I am very grateful. It is a strange world isn’t it?