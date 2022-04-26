Recent Post
- Twitter agrees to sell itself to Elon Musk
- Judge holds former President Trump in civil contempt
- ‘That’s not OK’: Bash reacts to Fox host’s texts to Meadows
- CNN obtains 2,319 texts that Mark Meadows gave to Jan. 6 panel
- Attorney who questioned Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to her comments on the stand
46 comments
I hope that everyone who pushed these narratives gets held responsible… not just one scape goat.
@My Name who gets to determine what constitutes a lie that justifies their opinion be removed?
Wouldn’t it’d be better to counter their opinion with facts that prove them wrong instead of just silencing them?
@Shademan Elect Yes. It would.
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein
Unfortunately, that seems to include Biden/Garland.
do you think quoting Einstein makes you seem smart?
@Paul Wilson Do you think quoting CNN makes you seem smart?
Let’s be clear, MTG didn’t become alarmed until she feared she might become a victim. Life looked a lot different when she heard gunfire, until she didn’t, then back to the same theatrics.
@Hunter Roberts LOL no it wasn’t
@icin4d Death threats? ?Welcome to adulthood. Welcome to being a public figure.
@Kevin Preston Yes. When you’re the target of death threats by a specific group of people, and those people are seen within 600m enmasse, and committing crimes and calling for people to be hung, that’s a threat of valid concern. You don’t seem to comprehend how the other factors can raise a threat level. But then you’re probably one of those who would call what happened at the capitol building on Jan 6th “a normal tourist day.” I’m done with you here.
Jan 17 MTG ask the president to invoke Marshall law? Damn, that would have been useful info during her trial. How isn’t any of this used against her even after the fact is beyond me.
@Kathy Rama slimmy??
@Sheriwnds pretty much.
Mark Meadows was supposed to send those other texts to The January 6th Committee before he was voted in contempt. We had every right to see those texts before.
@furiousapplesack And Biden is delirious (isnt he always?) with joy.
Was it a government phone or a private phone
@Rb1018 you are a
Yes Zach, that’s why we need to vote every chance we get. Weight all this evidence, and use our reasoned judgement. That’s our power Trump and his cronies like Meadows, McCarthy, Greene, can never take from us.
What Rove was to Bush, Hannity was to Trump. That should not happen in our country.
@censorshipleads totheNWO Take the tin foil hat off clown.
It’s too tight.
🤪🧠
It’s time for the”rule of law” to take place. Criminalizeing the regular citizen for profit over silly infractions yet ignoring major white collar crime looks hypocritical right now.
NaQuitha Turner that’s a strange question.
And still no accountability for any elites involved
Elite by title only low life’s in reality
Mark Meadows and MTG deserve each other.
Okay groomer
8:00 So, I “get” how Chris Cuomo was fired for advising his brother politically. How does Sean Hannity keep his job? Nevermind ($$$$$$).
😠 Hi Robert Rodriguez Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
That’s not what he was fired for.
“The people of Georgia are angry — the people in the country are angry,” the president said during a phone recording obtained by The Washington Post. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.” – Felony
But no accountability
Michelle Ladd “Operation Fast & Furious” no accountability
Scott Sampson about?
Mike Lee is from my state, I have met him twice in my former job. He is all about himself and not about the state or our Nation!.
I’m sure he thought you were amazing.
Then, vote him out.
Good thing we don’t prosecute elected officials in this country. 😅
“Surely, these are smart people.” Not hardly, corner cutters and not even clever about it.
I’m not surprised sadly. I’d like to see some consequences for this. It’s very disappointing that there won’t be
Their action plan must have looked great on paper, but the actual performance got a spanner in the works. Meadows was certainly the go between seemingly being the puppeteer, however it doesn’t detract from the fact that all players are as guilty as each other. Their words say it all and clearly indicates the main players, this alone should be reason enough to label them as traitors to the American democracy, being in office doesn’t and should not exonerate their actions. Their whole plan was premeditated and deliberately actioned.
what words… call me back? LOL
Are you insane? Nothing you’re saying can be proven by anything that was made public on this post or any other.
All their texts show their contempt for the American voter and America’s Constitution and Democracy.
Have you read the texts?
Well imagine that over 80 text messages between these people and after it happened there was so ashamed it didn’t even want to talk about it🤔