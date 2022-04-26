46 comments

  1. I hope that everyone who pushed these narratives gets held responsible… not just one scape goat.

    1. @My Name who gets to determine what constitutes a lie that justifies their opinion be removed?
      Wouldn’t it’d be better to counter their opinion with facts that prove them wrong instead of just silencing them?

  2. “The world is in more peril from those who tolerate or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein

  3. Let’s be clear, MTG didn’t become alarmed until she feared she might become a victim. Life looked a lot different when she heard gunfire, until she didn’t, then back to the same theatrics.

    3. @Kevin Preston Yes. When you’re the target of death threats by a specific group of people, and those people are seen within 600m enmasse, and committing crimes and calling for people to be hung, that’s a threat of valid concern. You don’t seem to comprehend how the other factors can raise a threat level. But then you’re probably one of those who would call what happened at the capitol building on Jan 6th “a normal tourist day.” I’m done with you here.

  4. Jan 17 MTG ask the president to invoke Marshall law? Damn, that would have been useful info during her trial. How isn’t any of this used against her even after the fact is beyond me.

  5. Mark Meadows was supposed to send those other texts to The January 6th Committee before he was voted in contempt. We had every right to see those texts before.

    Reply

    4. Yes Zach, that’s why we need to vote every chance we get. Weight all this evidence, and use our reasoned judgement. That’s our power Trump and his cronies like Meadows, McCarthy, Greene, can never take from us.

  7. It’s time for the”rule of law” to take place. Criminalizeing the regular citizen for profit over silly infractions yet ignoring major white collar crime looks hypocritical right now.

  10. 8:00 So, I “get” how Chris Cuomo was fired for advising his brother politically. How does Sean Hannity keep his job? Nevermind ($$$$$$).

  11. “The people of Georgia are angry — the people in the country are angry,” the president said during a phone recording obtained by The Washington Post. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.” – Felony

  12. Mike Lee is from my state, I have met him twice in my former job. He is all about himself and not about the state or our Nation!.

  15. I’m not surprised sadly. I’d like to see some consequences for this. It’s very disappointing that there won’t be

  16. Their action plan must have looked great on paper, but the actual performance got a spanner in the works. Meadows was certainly the go between seemingly being the puppeteer, however it doesn’t detract from the fact that all players are as guilty as each other. Their words say it all and clearly indicates the main players, this alone should be reason enough to label them as traitors to the American democracy, being in office doesn’t and should not exonerate their actions. Their whole plan was premeditated and deliberately actioned.

    2. Are you insane? Nothing you’re saying can be proven by anything that was made public on this post or any other.

  17. All their texts show their contempt for the American voter and America’s Constitution and Democracy.

  18. Well imagine that over 80 text messages between these people and after it happened there was so ashamed it didn’t even want to talk about it🤔

