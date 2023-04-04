The mayor of New York City has a message for Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of her visit tomorrow

Recent Post
64 comments
Sad when you have to issue warnings to a member of congress
@robert irvinewhat balls?
@kyza chi well said and spot on, thanks for your support!
Agreed, the need for so much attention is very sad.
The bots are insane in this comment section. You think this is what the police should be focusing on in New York try living there.
@Mickey Jackson Stop trying to wind me up – because it’s working! 🙂
Anyway, back to reality, what are these hospitals called?
How embarrassing for America that the police have to issue a warning against a member of Congress not to incite violence.
@Larry Dereck Chauvin’s knee
@James Board Ask Derek Chauvin’s knee.
@Mark Visiting the jail where Jan 6 rioters are…instead to visit the families of the Nashville school shooting…what a compassionate soul..haha
In what kind of civilised world does a member of a country’s governing body need such a direct warning to act decently? Such a sad state of affairs.
@di vi No I don’t know your relatives thank you! 😂😂Let’s Go Brandon 🇺🇸🇺🇸
@di vi Nope didn’t know your brother so could have cared less! Let’s Go Brandon 🇺🇸🇺🇸
You are SO right.
Good for you.
Thank you, from New Zealand.
@Dan G such a sad state of affairs when the shameless profit by subverting decent people, supporting known liars and criminals and deliberately stir unrest and resentment among neighbors, don’t you agree, you being so kind and human?
I’m so glad to hear someone stand up and say just what these people say.
@Porter Dor For sure 100%. Trump is a laughing stock around the world.
Long, bloody long overdue!😊
@Kind Lee Sorry dipstick, FDR proved that he was the best in that regard. Your boy is all for himself.
@kindlee3468 😂😅😅what!!
@kindlee3468 you lost your mind 😂😅😂
I really appreciate the Mayor and Police Chief of New York City sounding the alarm to its citizens and visitors. Especially after what we saw on January 6th. Excellent!!!!
CANNOT FIX the Crime in City
It’s the culture, and there is nothing that will ever change it.
@Keaton Blomquist lets not forget that she has been warned about calling for assassinations in the past. she is simply trying to be careful not to implicate herself.
WAY TO GO, MAYOR , FOR CALLING HER OUT ! ABOUT TIME! THX.
meanwhile his criminal in new york is on the runn
Another bot
I’m happy to hear they will hold people accountable no matter who they are. Greene etc. think they cannot be touched. It is time to continue to tell them yes you can. It would be a great day if she got arrested and anyone else who disrupt the proceedings.
@MerryButcher 🤔🤣😂🤣
@Shirley McArthur Read the bible and pray that your eyes are opened and you can identify actual evil before it devours you. May God bless you. Peace
Only if the rules applied to everyone.
Thank you for making this statement. Time for people to have a damn spine and deal with these thugs❤
OKAYYYYYYYYYYY
You make us proud NYPD! Thank you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I love how they are direct in their messaging
Is there any other way?
What a sad state of affairs for our country that something like this is necessary. I would ask what happened to us, but these past 7 years have opened my eyes to what this country is and what it always has been. They were already opening, but this is the first verse of my lullaby. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
I really think people have gotten meaner & more closed minded the past 10 years or so. I’m no kid, never seen such an atmosphere of animosity.
Well said and spot on!
I love the statement…”you’ll be arrested and held accountable no matter who you are”.
@jjj1951 your so blinded by your cats and prius
Except if you name is Biden, Clinton, obummer, or pelosi
What a breath of fresh air to hear professionals giving clear, respectful, balanced news report on what to expect! 👍
@Chino …at least she presents…professional, (shows intelligence) which is in short supply around this Country!
All talk no action.
@Kordy Al …the action hasn’t happened yet and hopefully it won’t!
CNN ???????,, hahahaaahaaaahahaaaa…..
i thought that warnings like that were issued to only kids with a serious behavior pattern, but to a member of congress in front of all the world, that’s very embarrassing
@mike9rr And ushered in with the 2020 inauguration. Lets Go Brandon
Exactly
Cause those people are not being heald accountable for their racist mess, their harassments threats of other Congressman & Congress women,.
Looks like magot Marg speaker of house not coward Kev, what up between those two?????
Well said, Major. Called it out very plainly. I’m impressed. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Klapvee, dat ben je.😊😂
Great reporting ! Peace be with us and those in public …
Not a fan of the mayor of this great city, but he spelled it out very clearly on what will not be allowed to happen here , thank you all officials and the NYPD !
Home of the brave. Real leadership shown here.
How’s New Yorks subways????🤡🤡🤡🤡
I applaud him for calling people out.
Y la ciudad infestada en crimen.
I Applaud!!
all the RESPECT in the world to the caretakers of NEW YORK CITY, more cities in this country need to be more like you.
No place for misplaced anger.
NYC está en TOTAL DECADENCIA.