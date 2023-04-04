The mayor of New York City has a message for Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of her visit tomorrow

64 comments

    4. The bots are insane in this comment section. You think this is what the police should be focusing on in New York try living there.

    5. @Mickey Jackson Stop trying to wind me up – because it’s working! 🙂
      Anyway, back to reality, what are these hospitals called?

  2. How embarrassing for America that the police have to issue a warning against a member of Congress not to incite violence.

    3. @Mark Visiting the jail where Jan 6 rioters are…instead to visit the families of the Nashville school shooting…what a compassionate soul..haha

  3. In what kind of civilised world does a member of a country’s governing body need such a direct warning to act decently? Such a sad state of affairs.

    2. @di vi Nope didn’t know your brother so could have cared less! Let’s Go Brandon 🇺🇸🇺🇸

    4. @Dan G such a sad state of affairs when the shameless profit by subverting decent people, supporting known liars and criminals and deliberately stir unrest and resentment among neighbors, don’t you agree, you being so kind and human?

    3. @Kind Lee Sorry dipstick, FDR proved that he was the best in that regard. Your boy is all for himself.

  5. I really appreciate the Mayor and Police Chief of New York City sounding the alarm to its citizens and visitors. Especially after what we saw on January 6th. Excellent!!!!

    3. @Keaton Blomquist lets not forget that she has been warned about calling for assassinations in the past. she is simply trying to be careful not to implicate herself.

  7. I’m happy to hear they will hold people accountable no matter who they are. Greene etc. think they cannot be touched. It is time to continue to tell them yes you can. It would be a great day if she got arrested and anyone else who disrupt the proceedings.

    2. ​@Shirley McArthur Read the bible and pray that your eyes are opened and you can identify actual evil before it devours you. May God bless you. Peace

  8. Thank you for making this statement. Time for people to have a damn spine and deal with these thugs❤

  11. What a sad state of affairs for our country that something like this is necessary. I would ask what happened to us, but these past 7 years have opened my eyes to what this country is and what it always has been. They were already opening, but this is the first verse of my lullaby. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

    1. I really think people have gotten meaner & more closed minded the past 10 years or so. I’m no kid, never seen such an atmosphere of animosity.

  13. What a breath of fresh air to hear professionals giving clear, respectful, balanced news report on what to expect! 👍

    1. @Chino …at least she presents…professional, (shows intelligence) which is in short supply around this Country!

  14. i thought that warnings like that were issued to only kids with a serious behavior pattern, but to a member of congress in front of all the world, that’s very embarrassing

    3. Cause those people are not being heald accountable for their racist mess, their harassments threats of other Congressman & Congress women,.
      Looks like magot Marg speaker of house not coward Kev, what up between those two?????

  17. Not a fan of the mayor of this great city, but he spelled it out very clearly on what will not be allowed to happen here , thank you all officials and the NYPD !

  20. all the RESPECT in the world to the caretakers of NEW YORK CITY, more cities in this country need to be more like you.

