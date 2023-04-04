Majority of Americans approve of Trump indictment

Recent Post
Of course we do! It’s time the powerful are subject to the same rules we are.
Yes, all innocent people try to incite violence against those who would prosecute them.
@mile_high_topher 😂
Don’t you have an open border to support during a housing crisis or a war to lose?
60% of Americans agree that no one is above the law
@Baron Bar Everyone should agree with you in order to be enlightened. You are the epitomy of higher thinking. Watching CNN for your information proves that.
@Rick Jonesso trump is Jesus to you? Jesus will punish you for that.
Politics delayed the indictment but did not stop the indictment.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀
Sucks we’re going to have to wait a year for the trial though 😢
@GonnaCrySnowflake?;) yup thats what they do after a coup
But Joe can use Chinese !
@Louise Collard heinz aint for that, or maybe who knows
“Only 60% of Americans believe that no one is above the law.” It’s the ONLY that pains me
@Trial by Wombatno, republicans think the law don’t apply to them
Well of course politics played a role in the indictment. If not for politics, he would have been indicted much sooner.
Politics did play a role, it took much longer than it otherwise would have.
When you prosecute any politician there will always be people saying it is political.
@Law Dadz I’m so scared! 🤣🤣
YEP
Politics plays a role in delaying all these indictments. Anyone doing a subset of these things would’ve been in jail already.
@Gary Ringling — Is he living in your head? Are you right wing, Gary?
Politics sure did play a part by slowing it all down. Anyone else would have been locked up already
For somebody who tried to overthrow our government, we sure are taking our sweet time to get him in prison….
@Jill Featherman If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😭😭😭😂😂😂💀
@GonnaCrySnowflake?;) ask ELMER about that. Nevermind he is a guest at the Barbed Wire Hotel. Trump has gold toilet seat, ELMER has NO toilet seat.
@Jill Featherman to which of the 30+ counts are you referring to being thrown out. You are correct about no prison time, just ankle jewelry likely.
Politics is why he wasn’t indicted for years. Just remember that if you weren’t a politician and you committed those crimes, you would have been indicted immediately.
@GonnaCrySnowflake?;) Trump lost! And he’s never coming back!
@K Wils wasnt even tried, but she has committed crimes too, sure i could run with the current talking point about the funds used for the steele dossier but im more interested in the what happened in the middle east.
@the rabid squirrel sage ‘No evidence’. This is the bias coming forth. If you are serious about dealing with the criminals in politics you have to stop ignoring the bad deeds of your own party as well. Stop being a tribalist.
If lawful Americans were asked, “If there is overwhelming evidence that a person committed a crime should they be indicted for it?” close to 100% of respondents should answer YES.
BS
@Big Game Okay racist.
We either have laws where everyone is held accountable or we don’t. It really is just that simple.
3:45
I thought she was about to say “drug dealers, rapists, though some of them are nice people” 😂
Have we ever seen a man say the crazy things. And will try to do anything for the good of his own.
The main impact this has had on all of us peons is that for once justice is being handed out to someone in a position of power and wealth. It is refreshing to see.
@Chris don´t be cruel
@Chris The absolute irony in your statement! ffs man..
The politics that affected the indictment are that he was not indicted when Michael Cohen was, or any of the previous things he did. Where he was blatantly thumbing his nose at law and order by breaking so many checks and balances. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
He needs to be held accountable. 😂😂😂😂