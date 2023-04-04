Majority of Americans approve of Trump indictment

42 comments

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

42 comments

    1. @Baron Bar Everyone should agree with you in order to be enlightened. You are the epitomy of higher thinking. Watching CNN for your information proves that.

      Reply

    1. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀

      Reply

  7. Well of course politics played a role in the indictment. If not for politics, he would have been indicted much sooner.

    Reply

  10. Politics plays a role in delaying all these indictments. Anyone doing a subset of these things would’ve been in jail already.

    Reply

  11. Politics sure did play a part by slowing it all down. Anyone else would have been locked up already

    Reply

  12. For somebody who tried to overthrow our government, we sure are taking our sweet time to get him in prison….

    Reply

    1. @Jill Featherman If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😭😭😭😂😂😂💀

      Reply

    2. ​@GonnaCrySnowflake?;) ask ELMER about that. Nevermind he is a guest at the Barbed Wire Hotel. Trump has gold toilet seat, ELMER has NO toilet seat.

      Reply

    3. ​@Jill Featherman to which of the 30+ counts are you referring to being thrown out. You are correct about no prison time, just ankle jewelry likely.

      Reply

  13. Politics is why he wasn’t indicted for years. Just remember that if you weren’t a politician and you committed those crimes, you would have been indicted immediately.

    Reply

    2. @K Wils wasnt even tried, but she has committed crimes too, sure i could run with the current talking point about the funds used for the steele dossier but im more interested in the what happened in the middle east.

      Reply

    3. @the rabid squirrel sage ‘No evidence’. This is the bias coming forth. If you are serious about dealing with the criminals in politics you have to stop ignoring the bad deeds of your own party as well. Stop being a tribalist.

      Reply

  14. If lawful Americans were asked, “If there is overwhelming evidence that a person committed a crime should they be indicted for it?” close to 100% of respondents should answer YES.

    Reply

  16. 3:45

    I thought she was about to say “drug dealers, rapists, though some of them are nice people” 😂

    Reply

  17. Have we ever seen a man say the crazy things. And will try to do anything for the good of his own.

    Reply

  18. The main impact this has had on all of us peons is that for once justice is being handed out to someone in a position of power and wealth. It is refreshing to see.

    Reply

  19. The politics that affected the indictment are that he was not indicted when Michael Cohen was, or any of the previous things he did. Where he was blatantly thumbing his nose at law and order by breaking so many checks and balances. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.