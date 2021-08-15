The Newest Dance Craze – Dirt Bounce | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
16 comments
Dirt
A
Big up yute… full a talent
Why the massive chairs? Should they take a drink from that bottle to grow bigger?
Here For Tyreke
Big up to the youth…. he’s intelligent
Pay super star inna di Ghetto dem… Society juss dont pay ghetto no mine untill dem see a next star rise
Too bad the young lad’s face could be shown in thus interview
Mad ring youth, very intelligent, nuff respect..
Dirt we a dirt dem
Dirt
Wanted to see more dancing
TYREKE DIRTT
Wait so where are the dances
?