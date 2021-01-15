The repercussions of Trump’s second impeachment | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
The repercussions of Trump's second impeachment | USA TODAY 1

January 15, 2021

 

How Trump's second impeachment impacts his life outside the Oval Office
President Donald Trump has been impeached, again

No president has ever found himself so shunned and so isolated, with repercussions affecting his political legacy and his earnings potential.

31 Comments on "The repercussions of Trump’s second impeachment | USA TODAY"

  1. Shadow | January 14, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    oo im kinda intrested now-

  2. Guy Richardson | January 14, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    Dahhh!¡!

  3. The Unnamed Cousin | January 14, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    Get the popcorn and the soda, this is gonna be a long show

  4. Dittzx | January 14, 2021 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    Nobody gets impeached more strongly and bigly than me! A lot of people are saying that they’ve never seen anything like it!🤪

  5. Bo Rood | January 14, 2021 at 8:33 PM | Reply

    The Demorat party continues to self destruct

  6. Intelligent Design | January 14, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    The Globalist Elite Cabal are real and made up of many factions including the Democrats, big tech and the mainstream media. Trump never became President to rock the boat, he came to reveal and destroy it. He is appointed by God and God’s not done yet, JUSTICE IS COMING. I pray his will be done and justice prevail for the sake of the world and the millions of children who have been abused and killed for pleasure, power, money and adrenochrome. We pray this in Jesus name, Amen

    • Jamie | January 14, 2021 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      🤯Yes it is for the traitor in chief !!! You obviously live in an alternate reality! God has nothing to do with it it’s all falling apart but Q will change the narrative and make up some other kinda BS and y’all will swallow it whole!

    • The Hierophant | January 14, 2021 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      @Jamie Enjoy your oppression under Joa Baidin the CCP lover. His ties to China are only equaled by Mitch Turtle head and his CHI-Com wife!

    • TheseBoysAreMine | January 14, 2021 at 11:17 PM | Reply

      You do realize that if everything is according to God’s will, as you say his Presidential appointment was, then the same would go for his loss in the election and possible impeachment? 😂😂😂 Or are you gonna nitpick and only choose to use God’s name as it suits you?✋✋✋

    • Jerome Lund | January 15, 2021 at 1:28 AM | Reply

      The age of European kings was marked by “Divine Rule”.
      By declaring their divine right to rule, that was a tactic to control the masses.
      God doesn’t pick rulers or control the outcomes of football games.

  7. Mark Manuel | January 14, 2021 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    Ya take the ride, ya pay the price!! 🤔

  8. Gary Cottrell Jr. | January 14, 2021 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    He deserves it, he was spoiled from birth that he gets everything he wants, the presidency was only his first step in being a dictator

  9. Connie Crawford | January 14, 2021 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Somebody better start counting the silverware as Trumpster abandon ship!

  10. Deanna Burris | January 14, 2021 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    We love TRUMP!!!

  11. Ivana !!! | January 14, 2021 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    ❤️TRUMP❤️

  12. David Moody | January 14, 2021 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Poor trump no gpa

  13. Captain Junayd Riyadh-Al-Hasnayn | January 14, 2021 at 10:38 PM | Reply

  14. NICHOLAS HURLEY | January 14, 2021 at 11:20 PM | Reply

    Thank you for letting us know.

  15. spacehamham | January 14, 2021 at 11:42 PM | Reply

    Soooo dramatic 🙄

  16. Chanelle D | January 15, 2021 at 1:07 AM | Reply

    Just remember we may not have the same DNA but we could share the same blood

  17. J T N | January 15, 2021 at 1:56 AM | Reply

    I’m going to send my stimulus check to Trump

  18. Necessary Evil | January 15, 2021 at 1:57 AM | Reply

    Impeachment means nothing anymore. Biden will have articles bright against him on his first day.

  19. American Paisa Returns | January 15, 2021 at 2:02 AM | Reply

    Repercussions: Another waste of more American Tax Dollars on a Big Nothing Burger.

  20. A.F B.B | January 15, 2021 at 4:25 AM | Reply

    The End of America

