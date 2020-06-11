There’s no pandemic pause button for these 3 security threats

June 11, 2020

 

When the United States emerges from the Covid-19 public health crisis, its national security will need time to recover before operating at full strength again.

  1. howie bockslytner | June 11, 2020 at 8:34 AM | Reply

    Having bunker boy in charge of our security is the number one threat

    • howie bockslytner | June 11, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

      @Chadillac tell me one comment I made thats stupid I can list at least two that you have made. I’m pretty sure in a battle of wits you are unarmed

    • Michael Marceau | June 11, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

      @Chadillac you know I’m in the basement? I heard stories of a pervert peeping in basement windows pleasuring himself who was arrested near my house but I didn’t think you lived that close. Glad to hear you’re out of jail and received the counseling you needed.

    • howie bockslytner | June 11, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

      @Michael Marceau in the basement? Hardly, you are in the closet and I don’t appreciate your sick come ons. If you don’t behave I’m going to have your mom kick you out of the basement

    • Robert Clawson | June 11, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

      There was no there, there. BS narrative of the Democrats and CNN fell apart for any crimes by Trump. All Democrats have left to defend themselves is diversion, distraction and fraud. Defund CNN. Defund the Democrats. Prosecute Democrats for their crimes from election fraud, lying to Congress, illegally spying on Americans to disclosing classified information.

    • Western V | June 11, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      How’s creepy joe’s basement campaign doing did he figure what day 9/11 happen moron

  2. Simian Kleurde | June 11, 2020 at 8:37 AM | Reply

    Bunker Boy is a wannabee dictator.

  3. MSL | June 11, 2020 at 8:41 AM | Reply

    America no longer has “allies”.. trump made sure of that

  4. Kim Jong Fun | June 11, 2020 at 8:43 AM | Reply

    *PLEASE LOCK DONNIE CHUMP IN HIS BUNKER AND THROW THE KEY AWAY*

  5. Lloyd Acton | June 11, 2020 at 8:49 AM | Reply

    When you elect a Clown, you can expect a Circus.

    • adam astorga | June 11, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      @Clayton Sallas yeah they do that so they can insult us in public without our knowing. Its cowardly really.

    • Easton M | June 11, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

      When you have extremely bias news corporations, you can expect lies 24/7.

    • Jerry Marasco | June 11, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

      adam astorga all my responses deleted !
      That’s what Im Talking about ! You people don’t know anything because the channel never changes !

    • adam astorga | June 11, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @Jerry Marasco so you got fact checked and you are complaining. Just like a right wing politician. I look forward to not voting for you in the future.

    • ryan Lost_broken_arro | June 11, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Seeing it in Minneapolis, Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, atlanta.

      What do these places have in common?

  6. DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS | June 11, 2020 at 8:50 AM | Reply

    ” we fell in love” dt.

  7. Alex | June 11, 2020 at 8:55 AM | Reply

    *”We won with poorly educated, I love the poorly educated!”*
                      – Trump, 2016

    Trump supporters: i dun no wut dat means but make america grate agen 2020!!!1!

  8. Chill Spot | June 11, 2020 at 8:59 AM | Reply

    Can The U.S stop worrying about the rest of the world solve the issues inside your boarders first

    • R vdB | June 11, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

      @P Hollywood well, it’s not like the USA did anything to stop it. Trump let Putin take what he wanted in Ukraine.
      If there is one country that is aware of the situation in Ukraine it’s the Netherlands. We all know someone who lost a loved one when the MH17 plane was shot down.
      And I never said that the USA should abandon all bases in Europe. But I hardly think it’s necessary to keep multiple bases per country.

    • R vdB | June 11, 2020 at 1:29 PM | Reply

      @P Hollywood so I take it that you also opposed the financial support for small businesses and the checks every US citizen received during the Corona crisis? Because that’s socialism as well. Same goes for existing programs in the USA like Medicaid, unemployment benefits and school lunch programs. As a strong opponent to anything socialist, you would never use these programs right?

    • P Hollywood | June 11, 2020 at 1:33 PM | Reply

      R vdB Correction in your reply: Obama let Putin take Crimea.

    • P Hollywood | June 11, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

      R vdB Thats not socialism but rather a tool of capitalism to keep our financial system temporarily unaffected. Those people are expected to be back in their jobs soon and if they are not, there is plenty of new jobs coming our way.

    • Trisha Dez | June 11, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

      I think Canada needs to be liberated

  9. ideaquest | June 11, 2020 at 9:02 AM | Reply

    America under Bunkerboy will be operating at FOOL’s strength with or without the virus or protests.

    • Mournstar | June 11, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      Just like your Democrat/Socialist MASS-MOBS Murdering, Burning, and Looting America.

    • William Burgess | June 11, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      Ideaquest. WTF are you gonna do when Trump wins again. Look at the BS the Democrats are pulling. You’re a Troll, or just stupid.

    • Western V | June 11, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      Guess what Trumps out and about it’s creepy biden in his basement campaign trying to figure what day it is lol

    • ryan Lost_broken_arro | June 11, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Jacob Calham lol… might… that is hilarious to think joe has a shot!

    • ryan Lost_broken_arro | June 11, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      Lol!!! Do you know how many democrats just lost their right to vote?
      We are looking at fools strength in all the cities burning.

      Hope you are ready for the crimson tsunami.

  10. Patrick Wiener | June 11, 2020 at 9:16 AM | Reply

    Iran and NK isn’t the threat. Our own government is!

    • Dark Tenki | June 11, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      Yep, Trump and his GOP staff that follow in cultish lockstep, especially this year, because they want to keep their cushy corporate jobs, so they bow down to the Orange Russian Clown in Chief.

    • jhl jhl | June 11, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      Black lives matter is

    • 992ras | June 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      Mandi B the racist ppl that kicked ppl that already lived on this land off there land. They didn’t found this land or discover it, you can’t find or discover something others already lived on.

    • Jay H | June 11, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

      Donald Trump is America’s biggest threat.

    • LJS Luke | June 11, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      The threat to Iran and North Korea is the US. This is the sole reason why they want nuclear deterrence against the US. For NK, if they do not have a powerful deterrence forces, they will be invaded, dominated and suppressed by the US, like South Korea and Japan. They are puppets and lackeys of the US. For Iran, to avoid being invaded and dominated by the US, they need nuclear. The Israelis have why not Iran? Only Iran and Pakistan, the Muslim majority countries can defend Muslims. The rest of the Muslims countries mainly in the Middle East are controlled by the US through its installed puppets and lackeys elite royalties where they paid the US billions of dollars each year. The real threat to the world is the US.

  11. Justin Monah | June 11, 2020 at 9:29 AM | Reply

    Baseless fear-mongering

  12. Andy Zeno | June 11, 2020 at 10:02 AM | Reply

    Thee biggest threat to the United States is the POTUS. Trump’s trying to start a war inside the U.S.

    • Dee Parker | June 11, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

      Andy Zeno no…..the demon rats are the ones spreading all the hate and lies. Trump

    • Frank Cash | June 11, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

      Trump will destroy the UNITED STATES THEN HE’LL SEEK ASYLUM IN RUSSIA AT HIS RESORT. ALL WE CAN DO IS WATCH NOW. WE’RE GOING TO BE INVADED ELECTRONICALLY THEN MISSILES THEN THEY’RE HERE

    • Frank Cash | June 11, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

      @Uncle Ed they’re here…

    • Jacob Calham | June 11, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      @Dientera – The Raging Gentleman Nervous Nancy is a constitutional violation, Nutty Nadler is a constitutional violation, Pyscho Schiff is a constitutional violation, crooked Hilary is a constitutional violation and sleepy joe is a constitutional violation. Even me talking to you about it is a constitutional violation.

    • Jacob Calham | June 11, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      @Frank Cash Not if you vote for sleepy joe, but he will give the country away to china.

  13. NIKKO VASQUEZ | June 11, 2020 at 10:06 AM | Reply

    The maniacs are running the assylum 💯

  14. Woosah | June 11, 2020 at 10:07 AM | Reply

    71 Hosts and Anchors
    63 White

    119 Correspondents and Reporters
    95 White

  15. Nate Sutton | June 11, 2020 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    They forgot Sweet Tea and Panda Express

  16. DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS | June 11, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    ” I know more than the generals”

    • Jacob Calham | June 11, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

      It’s great that he knows more but he needs to he is making bigger decisions. We are so lucky to have such an outstanding man.

    • Talf Fire | June 11, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      @Jacob Calham exactly, he is the commander in chief of the US military. He is above them hierarchicallly speaking…

  17. Muru Roa | June 11, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    Iran wasn’t a threat to us anymore until this despicable admin provoked and caused new problems. The WH is now the #1 threat.

  18. a2soc | June 11, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    “One of these things is not like the others…” just by looking at the thumbnail. #bunkerboy

  19. Afia Asamoah | June 11, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    America really isn’t the “power house” country it claims to be. So sad

    • Lars Jones | June 11, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

      That’s kind of a stupid statement. We still have bullets in the bandeliers, a huuuuuuuuuuuuge navy, hundreds of thousands of fighting men and women, air dominance anywhere on earth, hundreds of battle ready strike forces, and a big red button with your name on it

    • christopher weise | June 11, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      Lars Jones – Power house just doesn’t mean military arsenal. We are a complete joke when it comes to taking care of the tax payers funding the government. BOTH parties have decided it’s more important to give Jeff Bezos yet more billions instead of the citizens. If the working and middle classes have no discretionary income…..you have no economy. We like to think it’s still 1952 and we’re super awesome, but it’s not close to true.

    • John Edward Jones | June 11, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

      We are first in very few things except Covid-19 infections and deaths. Ranked in 20s-30s in health and education as I recall.
      Jack Ma said it best a few years go; While the developed nations spent their treasure on health, education, research, infrastructure and programs for citizens, the USA spent their treasure on unnecessary wars.
      I call them immoral wars. Taken a big toll over 40 years.
      Now we have one of the dumbest, immoral, unhinged persons on earth sitting in presidents chair.

  20. Samantha W | June 11, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    The most present threat is the one hidding in a bunker cowering from American citizens looking for justice.

