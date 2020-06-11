Former NFLer Emmanuel Acho talks about his ‘Uncomfortable Conversation’ with Matthew McConaughey

June 11, 2020

 

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho talks with CNN's Alisyn Camerota about his YouTube series "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," and one of the questions he discussed with Matthew McConaughey.

64 Comments on "Former NFLer Emmanuel Acho talks about his ‘Uncomfortable Conversation’ with Matthew McConaughey"

  1. self discarded king of ruin 72 | June 11, 2020 at 9:42 AM | Reply

    This conversation is all right all right all right

    • self discarded king of ruin 72 | June 11, 2020 at 1:29 PM | Reply

      @Terrell Spivey just watched it. Amen brother. Your words speak volumes.

    • Terrell Spivey | June 11, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

      @self discarded king of ruin 72 *humbled* To God be the Glory! God bless you my friend!

    • aldrigdø | June 11, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

      @NB NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO ):
      okay I know it . so WE MUST GO to plan B vote ON JOE!!!

    • Toene Frauchi | June 11, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

      WE DONT CARE WHAT AN NFL PLAYER SAYS –

    • NDFOOTBALL | June 11, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

      Black Lives Matter is a Marxist institution. WE MUST DEFUND black lives matter and Metoo. I think its time for the great American patriots to rise and protect our country. the left is shredding our country and nobody is doing anything to defend it. Next think they will be tearing uo our flag and replacing it with a black fist.

  2. Brigitte Banks | June 11, 2020 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    Sincere question…. should rappers be hyping “thug” life if they dont want to be associated with the connotation that it brings? I honestly never associated race with thug.

  3. Devonna Christopher | June 11, 2020 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    Awesome!!

  4. The Choice Voice | June 11, 2020 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    “…The prejudices people feel about each other disappear when they get to know each other.” James T. Kirk, (Star Trek)

    • NDFOOTBALL | June 11, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

      Black Lives Matter is a Marxist institution. WE MUST DEFUND black lives matter and Metoo. I think its time for the great American patriots to rise and protect our country. the left is shredding our country and nobody is doing anything to defend it. Next think they will be tearing uo our flag and replacing it with a black fist.

    • Expert Witness | June 11, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

      Disappear? No, they’re set aside for conversation knowing problems (annoyances) still exist.

    • Thyalwaysseek | June 11, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      @Tiger4james 2020 Sorry, you are correct, I should not say all black people dislike and resent white people but you know as well as I do that the majority do. Until they move past their hate and resentment for whites there will never be any healing, we will remain divided.

    • Thyalwaysseek | June 11, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      @The Choice Voice Your anecdotal evidence does not make my statement untruthful.

    • Victor Mariscal | June 11, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      Which episode or movie is that from?

  5. marly | June 11, 2020 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Mathew is the man, I love when people use there voice and platform to shine a light on racism in American. I’d love if more white celebrities took the time to help others!!

  6. Alan Chelnick | June 11, 2020 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    It’s true, I’m an old white guy who lives in Oakland CA, downtown. I look people in the eye, I resist bias I learned growing up . It took some of my neighbors effort to accept me. I love my diverse neighborhood

    • tgoodson2 | June 11, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

      Defunding cops is misunderstood. It simply means using some of the money to fight crime in more effective ways. I am a retired criminal lawyer. When things got slow us guys used to sit around at coffee time and say, “damn they need to hire more cops”

    • Expert Witness | June 11, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

      Living in Oakland you have no other choice but accept how blacks are.
      It’s called survival.

    • Robert Clawson | June 11, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

      @tgoodson2 BS. It simply means defunding cops which means less cops, less training and more crime. California already has one foot in the sh!t hole by not prosecuting petty crimes and downgrading serious crimes with Prop 47. We did this kiss assing criminals in the 1970s. Everyone went out and bought guns so after 20 years of nonsense Democrats passed the Roberti-Roos Assault Weapons Control Act of 1989 and then Violent Crime Act of 1994 . Democrats have been in apology mode and soft on crime ever since. Democrats remove laws, degrade laws, ignore laws and pretend their is less crime. It’s a lie. There’s just less people upholding the law.

    • tgoodson2 | June 11, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

      @Robert Clawson Gee I grew up in a metis community in the north. I never saw a policeman till I left the community when I was 15. We did just fine without them.
      Notice the word “community” and not to be mistaken for gated community.

    • Spoony G | June 11, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      tgoodson2 LOLOL

  7. Mujo Bosanac | June 11, 2020 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    White man??Black man??Or rich white and black vs averige JOE,MIGUEL OR JAMAL ..we ordinary citizen doing ok,us 90% Americans

  8. spencer layne | June 11, 2020 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Respect brother and thank you to CNN for allowing him to explain this properly and the way it came across and was explained really made me fewlnlolenthere is hope

  9. The Jurassic Chicken | June 11, 2020 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    “America is like a healthy body and its resistance is threefold: its patriotism, its morality, and its spiritual life. If we can undermine these three areas, America will collapse from within.”
    – Joseph Stalin
    “The easiest way to gain control of the population is to carry out acts of terror. The public will clamor for such laws if their personal security is threatened.”
    – Joseph Stalin
    “Ideas are more powerful than guns. We would not let our enemies have guns, why should we let them have ideas.”
    – Joseph Stalin
    “If the opposition disarms, well and good. If it refuses to disarm, we shall disarm it ourselves.”
    – Joseph Stalin
    “Education is a weapon whose effects depend on who holds it in his hands and at whom it is aimed.”
    – Joseph Stalin
    “Print is the sharpest and the strongest weapon of our party.”
    – Joseph Stalin
    “How do you expect the Germans to revolt when they don’t even dare walk on the grass?”
    – Joseph Stalin

  10. Heidi Weber | June 11, 2020 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Thanks so much for this wonderful and heart-warming interview!

  11. JACQUES BETUKUMESU | June 11, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Wonderful interview

  12. Greta Gonzales | June 11, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Thank goodness it’s finally begun. It’s been so long coming . I pray for peace ☮️

  13. Melvin Owens | June 11, 2020 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Just call me by my name that’s all.

  14. Jmoneypoprocks | June 11, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    History has shown that it’s easier to control and remain in control of a divided society.

  15. Puddles 59 | June 11, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

    I figured the libs here might need to know since cnn does not cover much

    Seattle ‘autonomous zone’ has armed guards, local businesses being threatened with extortion, police say

  16. Da'Chief | June 11, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    The real “uncomfortable” conversation is black on black crime – that one gets pushed to the side

    • Rachel Ash | June 11, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

      White corporate crime isn’t even a conversation. Look at the POS criminal Drumpf pretending to be president.
      Mic drop.

    • Robert Johnson | June 11, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      Even more uncomfortable is Bk on Wt crime. Last year, for example, Bk people killed 514 Wt people, but Wt people only killed 234 Bk people. Nobody will talk about that.. in fact it’s a miracle if my comment wasn’t blocked by YouTube.

    • Robert Johnson | June 11, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      Also, nobody will talk about the high rate that Bs kill cops. For example, of the 54 cops murdered in the line of duty in 2018, twenty five (46%) were murdered by Bs, but only nineteen (35%) were murdered by Ws. This despite the fact that Bs are only 1/5 the population of Ws.

    • Adam Kycia | June 11, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @Robert Johnson HAHA – Nice fake stats – GTFO. You sound like a frickin’ nut-job, and are obviously ignorant of many facts.

    • Adam Kycia | June 11, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      Yea, I’m sure you know all about it. You are describing apples and oranges. The crime you describe does not involve figures of authority who are provided immunity from any type of civil action against their abuses. I bet you’re pretty pissed about the NASCAR decision, too. Why don’t you enlighten us with some more awesome commentary about societal issues of which you lack any understanding… please?

  17. Phil Bright | June 11, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    Love how no one cares.

  18. Jwell Jrock | June 11, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    Are we living in the twilight zone ?

  19. Stella | June 11, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    JUst called yourself an American.

  20. Madame Ovaries | June 11, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    I’m loving this moment!

