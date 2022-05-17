Recent Post
46 comments
Thanks, Anderson! No attention to the racist shooter. The senseless victims deserve all the recognition for their irreplaceable lives.
He the buffalo shooter is related to the Azov Nazi militants in Ukraine. They use the same symbols and they extend from the US to uk to Germany to Poland to Ukraine. They also infiltrated all these militaries
“Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.”
— Voltaire
“The price of the sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia. It’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well. Including European countries and our country as well,” continued Biden
Eternal memory to the victims.
@AMARI ALLURE a truth since time and memorial
Lost my dad 2 years ago and I swear it’s heartbreaking. I’m sorry that he never got to know his beyond the age of three. I hope that he can find peace in memories from his mom and others.
No point being partisan and tribal, it does no good……the guy, and his manifesto, is all over the place! He’s a loon!
Rest in Paradise to all the beautiful souls taken from us too soon, Prayers to their families as they have to grieve the loved ones that were taken from them from this hatred act.
Rest In Peace to all the victims and prayers to their families. Words aren’t enough I’m so sorry
Amen
💙🙏💛 to the family and friends of those lost. Rest in Peace.
This hurts so much ! May they all Rest In Peace …. I pray that the family find peace and heal ♥️
What a coward to kill unarmed innocents
I am so glad that you guys decided not to make the killer famous. He doesn’t deserve to be recognize. I pray for the victims’s families. Losing someone so important can leave someone so heartbroken for a long time.
Thank you for humanizing the victims. And thank you for not showing that monsters name or face. More of this. These 10 deaths will not die in vain so be it. What a tumultuous way to leave this world behind. Rest in peace to the victims and continue to send strength and support to buffalo and the black diaspora because we are all hurting.
My deepest heartfelt condolences goes out to all of the victims families may God be with you all 🙏🏽
God was way too busy not existing to help the people who were being shot.
absolutely outrageous the pain heartache heartbreak that monster has caused to the families, friends, the city, the country, he must pay the ultimate price for destroying those beautiful lives who wanted to live like he do,PEACE BE STILL TO THE FAMILIES
🙏🏼Sending up prayers to all the family and friends who are affected by this tragedy. Hatred because your skin color and beliefs are different than others; and then deciding to end another’s life because of racism is not only cowardice, but pure evil!
Props to CNN for talking about the victims. I pray for these families.
I am so happy you are not showing this persons face. Let us keep this up. Don’t give murderers acknowledgment at all. These people didn’t deserve this. God give loved ones peace.
So many beautiful people loved by so many. So many memories and years of wisdom gone… for what? What did that coward think killing them would do? There’s a special place in hell waiting for him. My condolences to the families 😢
“Let no man pull you low enough to hate him.”
-Martin Luther King Jr.