Not a surprise
That’s their countries law, American have baby sat them for all those year’s a lot of our soldiers was killed there, so sorry you guy’s are going through these hard times in your country, American have already tried for you guys it was the longest war, it a Muslim country and they are following their Quran and not our Bible. ….
It’s like learning about gravity by getting hit in the head.
“Poor kids are just as bright, just as talented as white kid’s.” ~ Joe Biden
“You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.” ~ Joe Biden
“quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic
was made possible by black women stocking shelves in supermarkets.” ~ Joe Biden
“I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.” ~ Joe Biden
“Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” ~ Joe Biden
“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things.” ~ Joe Biden
“Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle.” ~ Joe Biden
“We do everything but hang people for jaywalking in this bill.” ~ Joe Biden
“I was not an activist. I worked at an all-Black swimming pool.” ~ Joe Biden
“And let me tell you something, folks, people are driving across that border with tons, tons, hear me, tons of everything from byproducts for methamphetamine to cocaine to heroin and it’s all coming up through corrupt Mexico.” ~ Joe Biden
“I spent last summer going through the Black sections of my town, holding rallies in parks, trying to get Black men to understand it is not unmanly to wear a condom.” ~ Joe Biden
“So I learned about roaches and I learned about kids jumping on my lap. And I loved kids jumping on my lap.” ~ Joe Biden
“”I think the Democratic Party could stand a liberal George Wallace.” ~ Joe Biden
“It doesn’t matter whether or not they had no background that enabled them to become socialized into the fabric of society. It doesn’t matter whether or not they are the victims of society. The end result is they are about to knock my mother on the head with a lead pipe, shoot my sister, beat up my wife, take on my sons.” ~ Joe Biden
“Unchain Wall Street! They’re gonna put y’all back in chains.” ~ Joe Biden
“Everybody knows I like kids better than people.”
~ Joe Biden
They must not care about it too much cuz they didn’t fight for it
When is Alec Baldwin going to be charged?????
https://youtu.be/qUAmAES-2o0
@Samy M He was the producer in charge of the set. He was in charge of everyone. He didn’t check the gun. Which everyone knows you should do. He pointed the gun at her. Which everyone knows you should NEVER do. And he pulled the trigger.
@Christian 153 he was told it was a prop gun.
Amateur producers believe that every weapon is a prop and it’s normal to misunderstood and underestimate the function of a movie set weapon.
The part for not checking a gun is like getting through a slightly open door with a bucket of water ontop dunking who enters it.
@Samy M You know nothing about guns I guess. You can easily check bullets in a gun without it going off. And he was the producer who hired the gun crew. He was in charge of the set. That includes safety. And EVERYONE knows that you NEVER point a gun at someone unless you plan to really shoot them.
Why is that important to you? Is safety on a movie set a priority in your life? We don’t convict people because you don’t like them. No matter what you write you want Baldwin convicted because you don’t like him. How may accidental shootings were their in the US last year? How many parents of minor children had their kids shoot and kill someone. They are the responsible party. How many have you commented on that they need to be jailed? Your false outrage is transparent.
It was interrupted if they do again that will be the end
They should thank Biden 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Imagine US becoming an Islamic country.. it’s like traveling back in time.
It will eventually be.
@Hanzala Omar LOL how deluded
@Hanzala Omar If that is God’s will.
God I’m so glad I don’t live there !!!!
How could it be surprising to anyone that this would happen?
Womens rights are just over 100 years old, the effect on average real wage of doubling the labour force & of drastically reducing the time for a parent to add human capital to their children has been a disaster for the wage sl@ve Bl@ck (Nationalist) renter class’s ability to economically progress to the homeowning Red (Populist) class. Gender equality has forced women into work & out of parenthood without emancipating them from any of the hardships of being a woman they faced before, we pretend gender rights give women choice but for many it has removed the choice of being a full time mother & replaced it with minimum wage work that is far less rewarding to them & society.
Exactly
I said back in the beginning when the US was trying to rebuild the Afghan army that they should create and arm a women’s army with elite female solders. if most of the female population was trained and armed the taliban would not be able to take away their rights. At least if they tried the would find that it would be a lot safer to leave them alone. In any male chauvinist society if you arm and train those they oppress they quickly change their ways or find some other group to pick on.
@Hanzala Omar It was relatively small and not very well armed. They were also under the control of Afghan men which did’t allow them to have control of the kind of weapons and training a real elite army would have. When I said a women’s army I meant a re al arming and not just women troupes to support the men who were corrupt. The military leaders of the Afghan army were corrupt to the core which is why it fell apart so quickly. If the Army was run by women that would not have happed because the women know if they fail they would be killed. The taliban would not try to deal with women in the military and therefore would not and could not corrupt them.
So the bottom line is that it was the Afghan men that failed the Afghani people and the country as a whole/
The taliban is a sick and demented group of people that follow a sick and demented ideology. The quran is a sick and demented set of books that proves itself to be a failed ideology. It can’t stand criticism.
@Michael Blumenreich Dude get your IQ tested. Seriously? You want an entire army of females? Even if you disregard the physical weaknesses, the Afghan population that opposes Taliban will not be able to sustain their population if their women fight and keep getting killed. That’d be a quick demise for them.
@Hanzala Omar ‘the physical weakness’
You know nothing, thanks for confirming
@Abortion rights would’ve saved us from you
So you deny the obvious?
No, women submit to dominant males. They aren’t build to fight
The human mind can be so “uncivil”. As if because of not feeling/finding enough of inner power to honor/follow one’s own ethic (or religious) ideals had as effect to reprimand whoever else. Not everybody has such austere ideals but everybody appreciates the life they were given.
Religion has hurt more than it helped, and you won’t be able to change my mind on that.
Don’t have too hell will
Well, US just released few billion dollars to the Afghanistan treasurer shile the best taliban sharp shooter was appointed to mayor of kabul position. He would shoot anything moving by even a hooking pair of houseflies!
This is the news thought we gave up on this country months ago.
The next time Americans and other First-worlders feel the need to shout at the top of their lungs about how “oppressed” they are because their government are implementing certain restrictive measures for public safety, just remember that there are places like Afghanistan or Myanmar. Understand that the only reason you get to complain at all, is because your government are actually quite tolerant of your rights to protest and voice your displeasure.