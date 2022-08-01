Recent Post
Well done to Biden and the military you are hero’s
@one eyed monster no because the story makes no sense and they can’t even PROVE it
@Kay tie F Sorry trumpie. It’s in the books.
Finally, a President that doesn’t blather it all over the place.
True, well done J Biden
@Tony Hindi 4yr what did he really do.”Oh yeah cut taxes for the rich” !! As a Texas republican I can’t stand that none president. What to Bush, Reagan and Daddy Bush this is ridiculous. I’m now to ashamed to call myself a republican I’m a Republicrat.
For your sake, sarcasm, right?
@Marlon Beckett peace and stability ✌️
@Tony Hindi siding with al qaeda huh look at that..smh
Great job President Biden and all those involved of this great win!
@Cranmeister You are obviously an elitist, one of the top 1% since you are so much better off now in the recession we’re in
@Richie Greign but the recession happened in the last week. in a Democrat administration. what’s the current excuse?
Bravo to President Biden and military intelligence. Carried out with cooperation of Intel community.
LOL, as if the potato had a clue about who this guy even was, let alone the Op itself!
@Chase Starr dude do you really think honestly Sulimani compares anything to Ayman?????? Dudes the super og of al qaeda. Every gang in every movie usually starts with some kids walking together in an ally or park and they make a gang. Ayman is that guy he was there in the beginning. Not saying Sulimani was a ant 🐜 but he’s no where near an Ayman my friend.
@Mullah Omar What difference does one gray beard make from the next one.
BTW I have a big gray beard. Nordic heritage. 56 years old.
Well done President Biden. 🇺🇸
Well done president Obama!
Adam is awesome. As an Independent, I’d vote for him as president. Too bad he’s leaving. I wish him and his family the best. 🕊🇺🇸
He’s a stooge
I’m from Illinois and I damn sure wouldn’t vote for Adam,at the end of the day he is still a Republi-con. My vote goes to Tammy Duckworth, VOTE BLUE 🌊🌊
He’s leaving because he can’t win reelection.
Assuming Garland comes through in supporting the Rule of Law, it looks like I will be voting for Joe Biden again. While he’s not my guy, there is no denying his competence and ability to run the government. Thanks to the Biden Administration for providing competent government.
@Kilgore 777 lol look at you not wanting to comment on the evidence. Your silence tells me all I need to know. Deflection is for those who can’t argue facts. Have a seat boy.
@Kilgore 777 when you have something factual to say you may speak
Thank you for writing this comment. I agree.
A Republican senator complemented a democratic president? I am more impressed with that than anything regarding Al-Qaeda!
Now just wait for the confirmation that it was him. Remember Afghanistan
Not a Senator; member of the House of Representatives
He’s a congressman from Illinois
PUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUKE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Well said. Rep. kinzinger. We need more people like him.
Ya, and don’t forget Satan.
Congrats to the US Troops and President Biden. It was kept a secret until it was accomplished, well done!!!.
I really like Kinzinger. I don’t agree with him in all areas, and he is much more conservative than I am, but I do find him knowledgeable and willing to stand on his own instead of cower to his party’s leadership when they are wrong. He’s at least one Republican that you don’t mind putting in effort to find common ground because you know he is making a good faith effort.
Democrats love rino’s
Kinzinger seems like a Republican who can and is willing to work with the Democrats. It’s good for the country to have opposition that can come together and get work done.
You’re correct in your assessment of Adam Kinsinger.Solid,very dependable representative of the people. Military veteran,unlike the last guy (Bone Spurs)…Kinsinger for PRESIDENT
If I were you, whenever you time’s up, I’d claim ignorance instead of admitting evil…
@Mike Fearn -I’d love to see him and Buttigiege on the same ticket. Both knowledgeable, sensible, and willing to work for the good of the people. Also both willing to discuss any issue and work for a common ground. This would truly be bipartisan but they have so much in common.
Even though I am a mostly blue registered independent, Kinzinger is absolutely right. It does suck that we have to keep the front lines up but we have to keep the front lines up. One of the few Republican politicians who I respect.
He and Liz Cheney are the only Repubs I respect. I may not agree with their views, but they prove time and time again that they are willing to uphold the oath they made to America and hold no allegiance to Trump.
@dark14life that’s sad. None of these politicians deserve respect, they aren’t working for the people.
@dark14life You mean the life long GOP critters, whom voted with trump near 100% of the time, until he was voted out of the presidency?
Please…🤣🤣🤣😅😂😂😂
If I were you, whenever you time’s up, I’d claim ignorance instead of admitting evil…
This man can’t leave elected office. He is desperately needed to bring about the restoration of respect to the Republican Party. Call me crazy but I think he’d beat ANY person that might throw their hat in the ring for the Republican Party Presidential nomination. He’s intelligent, well spoken and respectable. Something I’ve not seen in any other Republican politician other than Liz Cheney.
And most courageous, patriotic and handsome.
Honestly at the same time, Cheney and Kinzinger are just doing the bare minimum.
You know what….I wouldn’t mind Adam as President. He is level headed, speaks with a clear heart and mind, and has demonstrable courage. He should think about a run!
Adam, You’re the man!! Your words can be trusted. What a country this could be again if at least half of the GOPs were like you. But we can dream!
@Marie Lucas BOT
Thank you to all involved in this. We are always at risk from radicals. This moment surely saved American and Allied lives.
Thank you for your service 😉
Hats lff to the military who trains and prepares to do this when the moment comes .
Indeed!
I said it before and I will say it again: Adam Kinzinger is decent, moral, ethical and he’s my representative.💖 And I am a Democrat.
I wish we could clone him and make all Republicans as honest and decent.
Get a close look at his voting record.
He’s the type of politician to represent all Americans.
It’s nice to have a President wise enough to trust and work with his intelligence agencies again.
LOL, as if the potato had a clue about who this guy even was!
@JOSEPH STOLEN-ELECTION Ok Mango Mussolini fan. Relax.
GOD BLESS YOU President Biden GOD BLESS YOU. You have made the world a safer place, no one was able to get this guy for over 20 years. Thank You! Thank You! Thank You!
