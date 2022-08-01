75 comments

    2. @Tony Hindi 4yr what did he really do.”Oh yeah cut taxes for the rich” !! As a Texas republican I can’t stand that none president. What to Bush, Reagan and Daddy Bush this is ridiculous. I’m now to ashamed to call myself a republican I’m a Republicrat.

    1. @Cranmeister You are obviously an elitist, one of the top 1% since you are so much better off now in the recession we’re in

    2. @Richie Greign but the recession happened in the last week. in a Democrat administration. what’s the current excuse?

  4. Bravo to President Biden and military intelligence. Carried out with cooperation of Intel community.

    2. @Chase Starr dude do you really think honestly Sulimani compares anything to Ayman?????? Dudes the super og of al qaeda. Every gang in every movie usually starts with some kids walking together in an ally or park and they make a gang. Ayman is that guy he was there in the beginning. Not saying Sulimani was a ant 🐜 but he’s no where near an Ayman my friend.

    3. @Mullah Omar What difference does one gray beard make from the next one.
      BTW I have a big gray beard. Nordic heritage. 56 years old.

  6. Adam is awesome. As an Independent, I’d vote for him as president. Too bad he’s leaving. I wish him and his family the best. 🕊🇺🇸

    2. @mole rat
      I’m from Illinois and I damn sure wouldn’t vote for Adam,at the end of the day he is still a Republi-con. My vote goes to Tammy Duckworth, VOTE BLUE 🌊🌊

  7. Assuming Garland comes through in supporting the Rule of Law, it looks like I will be voting for Joe Biden again. While he’s not my guy, there is no denying his competence and ability to run the government. Thanks to the Biden Administration for providing competent government.

    1. @Kilgore 777 lol look at you not wanting to comment on the evidence. Your silence tells me all I need to know. Deflection is for those who can’t argue facts. Have a seat boy.

  8. A Republican senator complemented a democratic president? I am more impressed with that than anything regarding Al-Qaeda!

  10. Congrats to the US Troops and President Biden. It was kept a secret until it was accomplished, well done!!!.

  11. I really like Kinzinger. I don’t agree with him in all areas, and he is much more conservative than I am, but I do find him knowledgeable and willing to stand on his own instead of cower to his party’s leadership when they are wrong. He’s at least one Republican that you don’t mind putting in effort to find common ground because you know he is making a good faith effort.

    2. Kinzinger seems like a Republican who can and is willing to work with the Democrats. It’s good for the country to have opposition that can come together and get work done.

    3. You’re correct in your assessment of Adam Kinsinger.Solid,very dependable representative of the people. Military veteran,unlike the last guy (Bone Spurs)…Kinsinger for PRESIDENT

    4. If I were you, whenever you time’s up, I’d claim ignorance instead of admitting evil…

    5. @Mike Fearn -I’d love to see him and Buttigiege on the same ticket. Both knowledgeable, sensible, and willing to work for the good of the people. Also both willing to discuss any issue and work for a common ground. This would truly be bipartisan but they have so much in common.

  12. Even though I am a mostly blue registered independent, Kinzinger is absolutely right. It does suck that we have to keep the front lines up but we have to keep the front lines up. One of the few Republican politicians who I respect.

    1. He and Liz Cheney are the only Repubs I respect. I may not agree with their views, but they prove time and time again that they are willing to uphold the oath they made to America and hold no allegiance to Trump.

    2. @dark14life that’s sad. None of these politicians deserve respect, they aren’t working for the people.

    3. @dark14life You mean the life long GOP critters, whom voted with trump near 100% of the time, until he was voted out of the presidency?
      Please…🤣🤣🤣😅😂😂😂

    4. If I were you, whenever you time’s up, I’d claim ignorance instead of admitting evil…

  13. This man can’t leave elected office. He is desperately needed to bring about the restoration of respect to the Republican Party. Call me crazy but I think he’d beat ANY person that might throw their hat in the ring for the Republican Party Presidential nomination. He’s intelligent, well spoken and respectable. Something I’ve not seen in any other Republican politician other than Liz Cheney.

  14. You know what….I wouldn’t mind Adam as President. He is level headed, speaks with a clear heart and mind, and has demonstrable courage. He should think about a run!

  15. Adam, You’re the man!! Your words can be trusted. What a country this could be again if at least half of the GOPs were like you. But we can dream!

  16. Thank you to all involved in this. We are always at risk from radicals. This moment surely saved American and Allied lives.
    Thank you for your service 😉

  18. I said it before and I will say it again: Adam Kinzinger is decent, moral, ethical and he’s my representative.💖 And I am a Democrat.

  20. GOD BLESS YOU President Biden GOD BLESS YOU. You have made the world a safer place, no one was able to get this guy for over 20 years. Thank You! Thank You! Thank You!

