Recent Post
- ‘Kill them all’: Injured Ukrainian soldier wants to get back to battle
- How Biden and his team decided to kill al Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri
- ‘Justice has been delivered’: Biden says US killed al Qaeda leader
- ‘This is a big win’: Republican reacts to death of al Qaeda leader
- US kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in drone strike
71 comments
What does this mean for us here in the US now 🫣
It means our amazing leader Biden is making sure you have food and shelter every single night. You owe him your gratitude!
One less bad guy on the planet. Thank you Joe.
@Microtonal Milio 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭🤣
@Meeker 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Another one bites the dust! 🦾
@Ariel692769 guess what we’ll take that one out too 🇺🇲
🇺🇸
Yeah only took like 22 years
No casualties. Perfect kill.
https://youtu.be/iOB5dV1PS2Q
FINALLY !!!😃✌🏻here is finally!
10 dead innocent civilians last august.
@Kareem I they were eager to,they always do that…
Is Afghanistan still considered to be a terrorist state? I’m confused as why a drone strike was done over a national boarder?
Well, there’s a name we all recognize.
@Ahmad E 2.5 years from now. Is just in time Ahmad.
@Ahmad E In time for reelection? In a few years, sure… Lolll (seriously you’re aware the next presidential election will be in 2024? We’re not even at half mandate!)
I remember he was the one who “retaliated” against the US because family guy showed Mohammed.
https://youtu.be/iOB5dV1PS2Q
FINALLY !!!😃✌🏻here is finally!
@Hector Gomez Duh.
YOU think THAT’S bad!!!!!
I really hope this is a joke
If that was based off of real information, my question would be:
“The Taliban watched/watches Family Guy!?”
🤯🤔🤨🤷🤷
Wow, I never thought I would see this happen. I hope it has some impact on their hateful agenda!
@ACME_TNT **Freedom of the Press** hated by trump Nixon and Hitler.
@Greg Tennessee what? Are you aware as to the context of how and what I was replying to?
Actual breaking news!!
Your standards are astonishingly low my guy.
We all basic ahh profiles 😱
https://youtu.be/iOB5dV1PS2Q
FINALLY !!!😃✌🏻here is finally!
@i_o MAC internet warrior here watch out
“there’s no military presence in Afghanistan” yeah, CIA anyone?
@AJeight3
Nah. The CIA has a black budget lol
Lol 🤣
Meanwhile back in the studio Jeffrey Toobin has a firm grip on other news
Let me tell you that a pre pubescent girl wrote in her diary that SHOWERS with her DAD were INAPPROPRIATE 😳JACK
Congratulations USA for taking this very dangerous Al Qaeda leader off the board.
Respect from Vancouver Canada ….🇨🇦 & 🇺🇸 strong
@OOFBallz
-Let’s go- Thank you Brandon!!!!!
The funny thing. When al-Qaeda fighters were fighting against the Soviet Union in 88 in Afghanistan, America did not say that they were extremists or enemies of freedom, but President Ronald Reagan was saying from inside the White House that we support the fighters in Afghanistan and they are fighting for freedom
W canada
😂 when you thought it was safe to go outside since the USA left, the predator drone still over head buddy.
We must be living in the twilight zone. This man has been killed at least 4 times since 2001 and he must be 100 years old by now.
The funny thing. When al-Qaeda fighters were fighting against the Soviet Union in 88 in Afghanistan, America did not say that they were extremists or enemies of freedom, but President Ronald Reagan was saying from inside the White House that we support the fighters in Afghanistan and they are fighting for freedom
What a great thing to hear today 🇺🇸
@Mr Rod Gas prices are worldwide. Quit whining
@Anonymous and Immortal we warned the Talaban, if they harbor alkada terrorists, we will be back.
Well done to the US, respect from Australia 🇦🇺.
@JASH Just A Section Hiker but you want us to believe you troll?🙄
I remember. this guy. He’s the one whose passport survived 9-11.
Thanks Australia. We had a hard time lining everything up perfectly to make the kill. But, with assets like Michael Westin and Jack Reacher we can get any mission accomplished!!!
A long, long time coming for this guy, surprising…
@Ollie Ox …JUST BECAUSE THEY HAVE A EXCELLENT TRAINING PROGRAM…DONT MEAN THEY ATTACKED US..🙄
I get the sense he’s essentially retired. But this is a good thing. The terrorists of the world need to know that Americans have a LONG memory when it comes to murderous terrorists. Every one of these dirt bags has a target on their back, and will for the rest of their lives.
Extremely proud of our men and women in uniform
@Melanin Magdalene was that MLK’s 2nd cousin that said that 😂😂
@Dr Mantis
🤣🤣🤣
3rd cousin removed. Glad you peeped 🤣
Woah I never thought we’d get this guy.
He was Bin Laden’s second in command and he finally got his.
We’ll never forget 9/11.
USA USA USA USA
@Mary Everett Or maybe it’s the fact that terrorism isn’t okay? Killing innocent people isn’t okay? War crimes aren’t okay? Spreading hate isn’t okay?
@Markus Define “okay”.
@Mary Everett I don’t have to define “okay”. You know exactly what I mean. If you can’t then talk to the thousands of families who lost their children, husbands, wives, and siblings in 9/11 for their definition of “okay”.
@Markus “Okay” means “something they like”.
As an Afghan, I approve this 🫡🙂 and thank you.
Proof
@Melanin Magdalene 🤣
When did you serve? My brother was in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Iran. Nowadays he is at home thank god
You are such a disgrace!! The man left his country, wife, children, work and emigrated to Afghanistan to help the afghans against the USSR invasion and then against the US invasion, and that’s how you pay him back!?? I’m sure you don’t represent the afghani people.
Nice work Biden. I’m sure Republicans will have no end of praise for this great achievement.
Excellent 👍 Well Executed and an Outstanding Announcement 💯💙🇺🇸 By a President of True Character and Human Decency 🙂
great day for humanity and peace ☮️ 😌😌😌, finally
lots of love and respect to US soldiers
love from India
1 Gagan Polai Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZoC16seQAc
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Great day for humanity and peace? We killed a man out of retaliation for something that happened 20 years ago.