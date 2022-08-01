71 comments

    1. It means our amazing leader Biden is making sure you have food and shelter every single night. You owe him your gratitude!

    4. Is Afghanistan still considered to be a terrorist state? I’m confused as why a drone strike was done over a national boarder?

    2. @Ahmad E In time for reelection? In a few years, sure… Lolll (seriously you’re aware the next presidential election will be in 2024? We’re not even at half mandate!)

    5. If that was based off of real information, my question would be:

      “The Taliban watched/watches Family Guy!?”

      🤯🤔🤨🤷🤷

  6. Wow, I never thought I would see this happen. I hope it has some impact on their hateful agenda!

    1. Let me tell you that a pre pubescent girl wrote in her diary that SHOWERS with her DAD were INAPPROPRIATE 😳JACK

  10. Congratulations USA for taking this very dangerous Al Qaeda leader off the board.
    Respect from Vancouver Canada ….🇨🇦 & 🇺🇸 strong

    2. The funny thing. When al-Qaeda fighters were fighting against the Soviet Union in 88 in Afghanistan, America did not say that they were extremists or enemies of freedom, but President Ronald Reagan was saying from inside the White House that we support the fighters in Afghanistan and they are fighting for freedom

  11. 😂 when you thought it was safe to go outside since the USA left, the predator drone still over head buddy.

    1. We must be living in the twilight zone. This man has been killed at least 4 times since 2001 and he must be 100 years old by now.

    3. Thanks Australia. We had a hard time lining everything up perfectly to make the kill. But, with assets like Michael Westin and Jack Reacher we can get any mission accomplished!!!

    1. @Ollie Ox …JUST BECAUSE THEY HAVE A EXCELLENT TRAINING PROGRAM…DONT MEAN THEY ATTACKED US..🙄

    2. I get the sense he’s essentially retired. But this is a good thing. The terrorists of the world need to know that Americans have a LONG memory when it comes to murderous terrorists. Every one of these dirt bags has a target on their back, and will for the rest of their lives.

  16. Woah I never thought we’d get this guy.
    He was Bin Laden’s second in command and he finally got his.
    We’ll never forget 9/11.
    USA USA USA USA

    1. @Mary Everett Or maybe it’s the fact that terrorism isn’t okay? Killing innocent people isn’t okay? War crimes aren’t okay? Spreading hate isn’t okay?

    3. @Mary Everett I don’t have to define “okay”. You know exactly what I mean. If you can’t then talk to the thousands of families who lost their children, husbands, wives, and siblings in 9/11 for their definition of “okay”.

    4. You are such a disgrace!! The man left his country, wife, children, work and emigrated to Afghanistan to help the afghans against the USSR invasion and then against the US invasion, and that’s how you pay him back!?? I’m sure you don’t represent the afghani people.

  19. Excellent 👍 Well Executed and an Outstanding Announcement 💯💙🇺🇸 By a President of True Character and Human Decency 🙂

  20. great day for humanity and peace ☮️ 😌😌😌, finally

    lots of love and respect to US soldiers
    love from India

    2. Great day for humanity and peace? We killed a man out of retaliation for something that happened 20 years ago.

