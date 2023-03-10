Recent Post
- Head of private Russian army says he’s been ‘cut off’ by Putin
- ‘Trump fatigue’ has set in among some Iowa Republicans
- See the destruction left after massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine
- ‘Shut your mouth’: Senator confronts labor leader in heated exchange over union intimidation
- ‘This is a desperate measure’: American pleads for release from Iranian jail
33 comments
“I ran in, but couldn’t run out.”
— Siamak Namazi
? That’s kinda stupid on Iran’s part.
“Those who can make you believe absurdities (Ali Khameinei) can make you commit atrocities.”
Voltaire
I might just fade away into Bolivian
Mike Tyson
How come Iran and Russia are cozy and play footsies so much?
Because they both love America
Well the Russians prevented the Shah from murdering Ayatollah Khomeini while he lived in a Parisian suburb, and they’ve never looked back
One of the people reporting that made the world what it is today.
How did he get access to a phone and left u attended to make this call?
For Iran allow it. Too try too force the USA too give something there need
All Biden seems to care about is gay rights and giving Ukraine all the help we need here.
@vade why?
@vade it’s not stupid at all. Have you ever met a trans person? I have and I can tell you now that even as kids trans men have NEVER looked like girls, and vice versa. I have a trans 7 year old son. Oddly, he’s birth certificate was labelled “male” even though, as far as I was aware, he was born female. But guess what? He doesn’t have a uterus. His male hormones are naturally higher than his female hormones. This is how he was born and people are absolutely shocked if I mention he’s trans – he doesn’t look female, he doesn’t play like a female, he doesn’t move like a female, and he lives in a house with four sisters, one of which is his twin.
If you castrate a male, it doesn’t automatically make them female. If a woman has a mastectomy, they don’t suddenly feel like men. There’s more to it than that.
Now, I have no idea why I’m bothering to explain all this to you, but, I don’t know, maybe I’m hoping a part of you wants to learn something…
*Oh and it was a separate award – it wasn’t one usually given, but was an exception due to her lifelong work in helping people.
@vade what’s Tavistock? We’re in Australia.
Congratulations to Jill Biden for awarding a man as the most important woman in the world today. Getting men into women spaces including high school bathrooms is the hallmark of today’s liberals. Even today’s feminists say that men should be leading women in politics, business, sports, and anywhere that women can be heard or seen.
Wow, so heartbreaking for him and all the families! Begging the US to not forget them, after 7 yrs is a outcry. 😥😥
Please don’t forget 4 of those years were under the former guy.
Iran clearly wants something. Be careful. Don’t just go on emotions this piece is meant to toy with.
The most transparent part of this is saying that speaking with CNN is desperate. I miss responsible journalism.
Geez – I’ve never seen her upset like that.
She was not upset, where did u see that?
@Nemrak After the man ended the call. You can’t miss it.
I really feel sorry for the guy but doesn’t the state department tell American citizens not to go to places like Iran and North Korea for a reason?
Come on!!!! Bring that AMERICAN HOME!!!
How sad, what a hell hole to be stuck in! 😢 he seems like an awesome person! Very articulate!
May God frees this man