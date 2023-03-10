Recent Post
59 comments
Mullin is anything but a tough guy.
Also, inheriting your father’s business isn’t starting from below nothing.
@JKYou have to be joking! He will be 50 in 4 year’s! Mullen’s dad had already died by his age ….he’s 5’7…. ooohhhh ! Scary ! Lmfao !
@JK the only thing big on Mullin is his nose …
Senator you started with nothing? How did you pay six employees?
@nino d 3 principles of plumbing: 1. Hot’s on the left; 2. Cold’s on the right 3. S#!+ runs downhill. Guess which he is most practiced at ??
How many senators run for office to serve their constituents vs those who just want to grift?
I stared at the screen when I heard him say that foolishness. When you start with nothing you don’t have employees..you’re the employee!
He took over his daddy’s
pluming company.
@Dekan Elad AHHH yes…the American dream…exploiting unprotected workers to get rich….just pull your socks up son …what’s that son, you got no socks…just keep working hard and save some money for some socks ….you got no money left to save you say…well you just be an honest hard working man and pay your rent and taxes and rely on the goodwill of your employer, that’s enough aint it???
“Please don’t make the assumption that I’m anti-union”
*Proceeds to scream at the union representative and tell him to shut his mouth*
The guy is worth over 30 million and inherited the business from his dad. All lies.
When they start with ” I have friends that are in unions” as proof, he’s on the union side.
@Enrique ♡ yep…the hometown boy
There is no way in hell he payed his non union employees more than union with better benefits. Something smells fishy.
@Rob Of course it does. Family businesses tend to keep it in the family. I think most would hire their family over a stranger. We’ll unless your family member keeps screwing up.
@L L For hiring, sure. Benefits are what we’re talking about though. Nepotism is when someone gets preferential hiring OR two people working the same job but one gets paid more/has more benefits than others because they are related to the owner/manager/etc. That’s also nepotism.
@L L Companies absolutely do not need to have benefits to get labor. You could only say that if it were mandated, which it is clearly not. McDonald’s, Starbucks, Caribou Coffee, almost all sales associates in retail clothing stores, cashiers at many food service industries, etc. As a total percent of the population, how many people do you think DON’T have access to healthcare, simple healthcare, through their employer even though they work full-time? I’ll tell you, it’s 26% of full-time workers. Full. Time. Workers. And that percentage has been creeping up roughly half to one percent yearly for half a decade straight. Just because YOU personally haven’t had a hard time finding companies who give healthcare coverage doesn’t mean your experiences are reflective of larger reality. That 30% comes out to roughly 80 million Americans by the way.
Non-union shops pay well and have good benefits to keep the union out but they have no bargaining power without the union
Seems like that anti-union, corrupt plumber boss turned corrupt politician needs to be audited for his past business practices. IRS, hello!
He’s afraid someone will hold him accountable to follow union rules most likely afraid of employees that can have representation while he badgers them like he’s doing here⁉️😡 Payment isn’t the only issue with employers/employees otherwise he wouldn’t be so threatened⁉️😉
When a person starts off a statement that I started from nothing you know he’s full of it. None of us in this world start from nothing. We all owe what we have to those who preceded us, and paved the way for the knowledge and things that allow us to prosper in this world.
He started off with his daddy’s plumbing company.
he said less than nothing
@Bob Trask Trump? 🤣
You asked a question…now let him answer
1:00 – Unions are the best protection for us employees. Mullin is lying, of course.
50 grand a year ? Nonsense!
“I want to make it very clear: I’m not against union”; before that sentence even gets finished, I’m already sensing a huge “but” coming our way
And of course you should always disregard every word in a sentence preceding the word “but:…
And the “Butt” turns out to be Sen. Mullin.
LOL – Couldn’t resist.
Hid his money well, triggered him so hard
I know right! He didn’t answer the question! Keeping his salary at 50k and putting the rest back into the company doesn’t tell us what he made!! Poor attempt to side step the question…
“hiding” true salary is a common tactic used by business owners. They pay themselves a base salary that is taxed at a certain rate while giving themselves other perks or shares that are not taxed at the same rate.
“Right to work” is the right to be fired for no reason.
Yep. And the right to work for whatever they feel like paying you, under whatever conditions they feel like creating.
@Billy Larson police are unionized. Are they “snowflakes”?
@L L , what skills do you have that you can determine your pay?
If it’s left up to him and those like him, there would be no unions. They don’t want workers to have rights. With unions, you have benefits, and companies don’t like it.
That was gold, “you mean you hid money”. Bravo to this union head
@Danielle Jones Like I said don’t hate the player, hate the game. I own my own company truck, I pay myself a salary from my business account and small family businesses pay there wife a salary to avoid a a higher tax bracket. So does this mean we should hate them for being smarter?
@Cb27743 Do you hate the Union Members for ‘being smarter’? They don’t want to be fired because the boss had a bad day. They don’t’ want to be Payed Less than someone just hired and is responsible for the new guy’s work, that happened to ME! And Non-Union workers are usually expected to work Overtime for nothing… Those Minutes and Hours add up quick, and that gets Old!
@Danielle Jones Oh I hear you, unions are important but unfortunately some are not like what they used to be. Especially in the trades, I find some trade unions operate like a ponzi scheme. They Just collect union dues and underperform for getting work for folks. Unfortunately, some don’t operate like they did years ago. All I am saying for small businesses is there is benefits for paying less taxes if you know the tax game. but there is also sacrifice for no benefits compared to union workers.
@Cb27743 That’s what breaks my heart! there seems to be a corruption in the deep fabric of America… I had a Shop Teacher from New Jersey, back in the 70s, that told us about Unions being run by the Mob! My Sister worked for Levi’s, and their Union just Gave Up when the Company sent workers from Mexico for them to train, then sent their jobs to Malaysia!
Yhis segment confirms my respect for Bernie Sanders!
How the heck did Bernie come across as the chill one in the room?
When Senator Sanders rips off his mask…You wanna see who’s not afraid of a physical confrontation? 😄
Love to love ya, Bernie!
Bernie is a scrapper.
“I wanna make very clear, before I pick a fight with this union leader, that I don’t hate unions.”
Also, dude who started with “absolutely nothing” inherited his daddy’s successful plumbing shop.
Sometimes you’ve got to stand your ground, even if the person trying to stomp on you has leverage. Mad respect for O’Brien here.
Why? he said nothing about what the Unions did?
@Mark Lasky he said very little as Mullin kept talking over him, pretending he wanted answers!
“I kept my salary down at about 50k” then realized he let it slip out and got hammered 😂
He’d probably be the worst plumbing business owner if he was only making 50k.
Kept his salary at 50k but took 200k in dividend draws. 😂😂😂😂
@Big Mike You are 100% correct. That’s what every small business owner does. For tax purposes, it’s the only way to go.
That Senator tried to be a tough guy to the wrong guy lol.