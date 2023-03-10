Recent Post
42 comments
Billions of dollars worth of missiles to kill about 10 people? Madness at it’s finest.
@Vasily R. Yep, Bakhmut soon surrendering, even Stilton-Bug admitted.
and what that actually tell you about the targets of these missiles is it civilians or military infrastructure
Has Bakhmut fallen yet and has Putin and Russia taken it yet because they have been saying that they will for over 7 months now?
@Joe ROGAIN Joe Rogain owns you
@cliff legrand They have gotten stopped by the river in Bakhmut.
@cliff legrand Nope, stop lying. Eastern part of Bahkmut is fallen. Western part still controlled by Ukraine.
Do you know that the average Russian only makes $6,600.00 per year? That works out to $120.00 per week or about $3.00 per hour.
NeoNaziRenaissance OuthouseStudio : Congrats you have won the Siberian Lotto Lottery and have a bran new delux outhouse home to claim. Just pack up and come to Siberia except as a condition you must promise to live there. Okey dokie.
I know that in Russia, all the schools are free, including college. Medical care is free. In the US, college tuition and health insurance are big expenses. Lots of Americans can’t afford it.
@Amanda Hsu ну у нас есть все это и платное, если хочется
@Joe ROGAIN Sure, I always wanted my toilet in the same cabinet as my kitchen sink.
Russia has some nerve to call it retaliation after they’ve started it all, SMH. Slava Ukraini! 🌻
One more criminal regime supporter
@The Brutally Honest let me clear that for You, agresor is The one who attack other country first…
By revenge they mean they are venging again.
“When I look into Putin’s 👁 👿 👁 eyes I see the KGB.”
Republican Senator John McCain
Why does the KGB spy on KFC??? Because they want to know what’s on their bucket list. Lol.
McCain, being in hell, turned over in his coffin.
Russian Military Strategy : “When we come to a minefield, our Infantry attacks exactly as if it were not there.”
Russian Field Marshal Georgi Zhukov
Good brave young Ukraine women.
young men not woman the men are the people how are dying for their country
Good brave young Palestinian women
@a albm a I’m talking about the women in that interview where missile dropped on thier front door and they just go to work. Yes the young and old men fighting the war are dying.
Perhaps such missile strikes are to convince Russians that they are capable of doing something, esp in wake of severe losses in Vulhedar/ Bakhmut. Russ TG channels are filled with enthusiasm over these strikes. But these strikes have no more effect than power cuts for a few hours. Ukr air defense capabilities and infrastructure to restore energy supplies have improved tremendously over time.
@kartikeya tiwari India doesn’t have any access to war data/satellite imagery..NATO data is more or less legit. They don’t simply nod to Ukr govt data, but they make their own conclusions
@Faux Que ever heard of mounting Russ fiscal deficit which will ultimately dry up its forex reserves(acc to estimates by the end of this year) and can trigger an economic crisis?
@danny if they could they would have leveled up Ukr. They just can’t.
@kartikeya tiwari lol
Ukraine need the long range missiles. Air defences is needed. Thank you US but Ukraine need more and faster. Kevin Macarthy is affraid to go to Ukraine. To keep on saying Russia is running out off missiles is really now stupid. Ukraine need all they need and the countries need to step up. 54 countries said to support Ukraine and we see not all is doing what they had promised at all.
So sad, I would never be able to sleep at night!
they need longer range to hit back
Exactly
No way McCarthy would go to a war zone.
My deep condolences to all the families
161 missiles and more than 30 people dead by now , it is really disturbing
It blew up an entire power plant, but it temporarily knocked out some electricity, and power. Astonishing resilience.
No more war !!. Peace in Ukraine 🌷🌷🌷🌷
time will come and the whole west shall sing this song just a matter of time.
Yes, tell your enemy what you can’t shoot down. Makes total sense….
This truly breaks my heart seeing this just all the innocent people losing life for politicians greed ….what a mess
Terrorism is a policy based on the systematic use of terror[1][2][3].
Synonyms for the word “terror” (from Latin terror – “fear”, “horror”) are the words “violence”, “intimidation”, “intimidation” [4]. This word became common in various states and countries after the “Period of Terror” of the period of the Great French Revolution[5]. (WIKIPEDIA).